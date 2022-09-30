What is a Task Management Template?

If you’re constantly having to manage personal and team tasks, then a task management template is exactly what you need to stay on top of your projects. It is also a valuable tool for managers to achieve their goals in the most organized and efficient manner.

Depending on your use case, there are plenty of templates available for you to choose from.

For example, a weekly tasks template can be used in every stage of the project cycle from planning, testing, tracking, and then reporting. Having a weekly to-do list template also provides a clear and useful framework that guides individuals and teams to work together to accomplish their tasks.

There really isn’t a one-template-fits-all solution when it comes to task management, and that is why we’ve prepared a bunch for you to choose from!

Oh and don’t worry, they’re free.

Why Should I Use a Task Management Template?

A task management template can help you manage your projects and teams more effectively.

Here are some examples of how our task management templates can benefit you:

A weekly tasks template can help you see where your project is at a glance, showing how all the pieces fit together.

A weekly to-do list template shows all you need to do so that you don’t miss anything.

Using a task list helps allot adequate time and resources to achieve each task and stay on schedule.

You can collaborate effectively with your team by sharing knowledge and making sure everyone is on the same page.

All of our task management templates are customizable so you can adjust them based on your style of working.

What are Some of Taskade’s Popular Task Management Templates?

Taskade has a lot of useful task management templates that are completely free and customizable. Here are some of the most popular templates that you can use:

Pomodoro Timer Template – Based on the method developed by Francesco Cirillo in the 1980s, this customizable template helps boost your productivity by using strategically timed work increments and breaks.

Get Things Done Template – Based on the method developed by David Allen in 2001, this template will help you better organize and prioritize your personal and work tasks following a clear and consistent workflow.

Task List Template – Use this simple to-do list template to organize your tasks and have an overview of your project. You can set priorities, track your progress, and collaborate with your team.

Weekly Goals Template – Using a Kanban board view, this task list helps you organize your weekly activities and set goals you can achieve at the end of each week.

How Do I Use One of These Templates for My Task Management?

Whatever your style of task management may be, we have the right template for you. You can explore different ways of making a weekly tasks template for your project, or you can switch it up when you feel like something isn’t working.

Using a template is simple and easy. Here’s how: