Feature Taskade (Genesis) Durable
Pricing Free tier available $15/month
Output Intelligent apps with backend Simple business websites
AI Agents Built-in autonomous agents No AI agents
Data Storage Built into workspace Basic forms only
Automation Visual workflow builder No automation
Collaboration Real-time with chat and video No collaboration
Customization Full workspace control Template-based
CRM Integration Built-in with agents Basic CRM add-on
Use Cases Apps, tools, portals, dashboards Business websites
Best For Living software Simple online presence

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is Durable?

Durable is an AI website builder that generates simple business websites from a prompt. It includes basic features like contact forms, invoicing, and a simple CRM. Durable is focused on small business online presence rather than application building.

Why choose Taskade over Durable

  • Apps, not just websites. Genesis creates intelligent applications. Durable makes basic websites.
  • AI agents included. Your apps think and act autonomously. Durable has no AI agents.
  • Real data and workflows. Your workspace data powers your apps. Durable offers basic forms.
  • Unlimited customization. Build exactly what you need. Durable uses fixed templates.
  • Team collaboration. Work together in real time. Durable is single-user focused.
  • Automation built-in. Workflows run 24/7. Durable has no automation.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Teams building more than a website
  • Founders who need intelligent applications
  • Agencies delivering custom solutions
  • Anyone who needs apps that think and adapt

Get started

Build apps, not just websites. Try Taskade Genesis free and create intelligent software in minutes.

