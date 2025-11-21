What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is Durable?

Durable is an AI website builder that generates simple business websites from a prompt. It includes basic features like contact forms, invoicing, and a simple CRM. Durable is focused on small business online presence rather than application building.

Why choose Taskade over Durable

Genesis creates intelligent applications. Durable makes basic websites. AI agents included. Your apps think and act autonomously. Durable has no AI agents.

Who is Taskade for?

Teams building more than a website

Founders who need intelligent applications

Agencies delivering custom solutions

Anyone who needs apps that think and adapt

