The Best Free Zoom Alternative

What Is Zoom?

Zoom is a videoconferencing and online meeting platform that allows users to connect and collaborate remotely. It was lauched in 2013 and is currently available as a web-based application and has mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. With Zoom, you can host and participate in video meetings, webinars, and video conference calls with others, regardless of their location.

In addition to its video conferencing and collaboration features, Zoom also offers a range of security and privacy tools to help users protect their data and stay secure online. It has a variety of options for end-to-end encryption, password protection, and secure data storage.

Overall, Zoom is a popular choice for individuals and organizations looking for a reliable and effective way to connect and collaborate remotely.

It is known for its high-quality video and audio capabilities and helpful collaboration features that make it easy for teams to work together and stay productive, even when they are not in the same location.

Let’s have a look at some of the features that they offer.

What Are Some Features of Zoom?

Before we dive into the features that Zoom offers, it’s safe to assume that a majority of us have been to at least one Zoom webinar or on a Zoom call. The ease of use is exactly what makes Zoom so attractive; it does what it’s supposed to do and it is efficient.

Besides the usual video conferencing feature, Zoom also has a chat function that’s built in to the user interface so that you and your team can type questions onto the chatbox so as to not interrupt the speaker. It’s also safe to assume that most of us are familiar with the ‘share screen’ function that allows users to share their screen with other participants in the same call.

A new feature that Zoom recently introduced is its Whiteboard feature, which turns the usual Zoom meeting into a collaborative one. On the Whiteboard, users can draw and write notes to visually share their ideas. An example of a use-case for this feature includes creating mind maps to brainstorm ideas.

Your Whiteboard can be accessed even outside of meetings and can be used as a landing page to help manage some of your smaller projects. Although it is possible to, you would be better off using Taskade as a free alternative to Zoom as Taskade was created to help you collaborate and get work done remotely. This means that you can use Taskade to manage your projects regardless of complexity.

What Is Zoom Good For?

Being a communication software, Zoom is best used for telecommunications services. Here are some of Zoom’s best use-cases.

Video meetings

Hosting seminars

Virtual talks

Business meetings

Video brainstorming sessions

What Are Some Limitations of Zoom?

Although Zoom is great as a communication and video conferencing tool, it ultimately falls short when it comes to project management. Here are some limitations of Zoom:

Pricing: Zoom has a range of pricing plans, including a free basic plan and paid plans with additional features. However, its paid plans can be more expensive than some other videoconferencing platforms. Security and privacy: While Zoom has improved its security and privacy measures in recent years, it has faced criticism and scrutiny for its handling of user data and security vulnerabilities. It is important for users to be aware of these issues and take steps to protect their data and stay secure when using Zoom. Internet connection: Zoom requires a stable and fast internet connection to work effectively. If you or your team members have a slow or unreliable internet connection, it may be difficult to use Zoom effectively. Feature limitations: Depending on the pricing plan you choose, you may be limited in terms of the features and functionality that you can access. For example, the free basic plan has fewer features than the paid plans. Integration with other tools: Zoom integrates with a limited number of external services and tools. If you use other apps or services that you want to integrate with your videoconferencing platform, Zoom may not be the best choice.

Also, Zoom has limits for calls on its free plan. This makes Taskade a better alternative to Zoom because Taskade allows you to chat and have unlimited video calls even on our free plan.

How Much Does Zoom Cost?

Zoom has three different pricing options which include the Basic, Pro, and Business Plan.

Basic (Free)

Up to 100 attendees

40 min limit per meeting

Access to 3 Whiteboards

Pro ($149.90/user, billed annually)

Up to 100 attendees

5GB cloud space for recordings

Real-time transcriptions

Access to 3 Whiteboards

Business ($199.90/user, billed annually)

Up to 300 attendees

5GB cloud space for recordings

Real-time transcriptions

Real-time translations

Unlimited Whiteboards

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects and tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

In Taskade, video conferencing, voice calls, and the chat function are built-in on every single project. This means that you can host video and voice calls while working on the same project with your team. Check out the video below to find out how simple it is to host video calls on your Taskade project!

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time. Why use multiple apps to communicate and collaborate when Taskade allows you to do just that and much more?

Taskade is the best free Zoom alternative. Get started instantly for free today.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View . This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View . This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View . This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View . Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View . Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Click here for more information.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team for weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.

