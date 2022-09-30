Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

🤔 Strategy Templates

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

SMART Goals Worksheet
SWOT Analysis
Product Vision Board
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
PR 101 Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Product Launch List
Press Launch Process
Client Proposal Checklist
Business Framework
Porter’s Five Forces
Deal Closing Checklist
Lean Canvas Model
Iceberg Model Checklist
Second-Order Thinking
Speed vs Quality Confidence Model
Remote Personas Workshop
Remote Customer Mapping
Product Hypothesis Board
Side Project Marketing Tips
Content Sponsorship Request
FOMO Marketing Checklist
Simple Investor Update
Grant Proposal Evaluation
M&A Due Diligence Checklist
Company/Business Goals Tracker
IT PMO Getting Started Checklist
New Technology Evaluation Checklist
IPO Project Investment Banking Checklist
Team KPI Tracker
Looking to get organized to come up with a solid business strategy? Do you need some guidance on how to best plan and prepare for success? With the right tools and templates, you can effectively plan and strategize for your business.

Use our free business strategy templates to build client proposals, KPI trackers, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business aligned with your goals.

How to Come Up With a Good Business Strategy?

Are you trying to come up with a good business strategy? Not sure where to start? Follow these steps for success:

  • Set specific and measurable goals: Identify your business’s aspirations and values, and then set goals that are tangible and achievable. For example, you might aim to sell a certain number of products within a set time frame.
  • Determine your unique advantage: What sets your business apart from the competition? What skills or resources do you have that are unique to your company?
  • Identify your target market: Who are you trying to reach, and how can you best reach them? Consider the interests of your target audience and the most effective ways to communicate with them.
  • Create a plan: Based on your goals, unique advantage, and target market, develop a plan that includes specific tasks you can do to measure success and a timeline for completing them. Don’t forget to include both long-term and short-term objectives.
  • Check-in and adjust as needed: Regularly check in on your progress and adjust your tactics as needed to ensure that you are on track to achieve your goals.

To help you stay organized and on track, our free business strategy templates can be a helpful tool. With these steps, you’ll be well on your way to creating a solid business strategy.

What Can I Use Taskade’s Strategy Templates For?

Save time and stay organized with our free business strategy templates! They’ll not only help you set goals, but also track and analyze your progress as you work towards them. 

Productivity is all about using your time efficiently, and our templates make it easy to plan and adjust your tasks and objectives as needed. 

Our templates are also designed for collaboration. Collaborate and get work done together with Taskade!

What Are Some Popular Strategy Templates That Taskade Have?

Ready to hit the ground running, develop your business strategy, and share it with your team? Here are some templates that have been a big help to other teams like yours:

  • SWOT Analysis Template – A SWOT analysis will help you assess your business’ strengths and weaknesses and will help you determine the best tactics for growth and success.
  • SMART Goals Worksheet Template – Our SMART Goals Worksheet Template helps you and your team work smarter to achieve your goals with comprehensive objectives.
  • Speed vs Quality Confidence Model Template – When your team is asking whether you want to focus on quality or quantity, this template helps you determine and track the trade-off between prompt work or excellent execution.
  • Iceberg Model Checklist Template – If your business has hit a roadblock, the Iceberg Model helps you not only find the root of the problem but also the factors and nuances underneath it.

Why Should I Use a Template When Strategizing for My Business?

Regardless of where you are in your business journey, these free business strategy templates can assist you in setting goals, creating a plan of action, and identifying potential challenges or obstacles. 

Use these free and fully customizable strategy templates to help you strategize and set the right trajectory for your business.

How To Use This Strategy Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project in your workspace or folder.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a copy of the template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
semi circlediagonal moon line

All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 300+ templates.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

AI

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Strategy

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

