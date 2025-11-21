download dots
🔷 AI Google Workspace Automations

Automate Google Workspace with Gmail, Sheets, Docs, Calendar, and Drive integrations. Build data pipelines and document workflows.

Google Sheets Data Sync Pipeline

Keep Google Sheets in sync with your Taskade projects. Auto-update sheets when tasks change, or create tasks from sheet rows.

Google Docs Report Generator

Automatically generate Google Docs reports from project data. Create weekly updates, client reports, and meeting summaries with AI.

Google Forms Response Handler

Process Google Forms responses with AI categorization, task creation, and personalized follow-up emails.

Google Workspace Automation

Connect all your Google Workspace tools to Taskade for seamless automation. Build data pipelines with Sheets, automate document creation with Docs, and sync calendars with your project management.

What You Can Automate

  • Gmail: Email processing, auto-responses, and inbox management
  • Google Sheets: Data sync, reporting, and calculations
  • Google Docs: Document generation and template filling
  • Google Calendar: Event creation, reminders, and scheduling
  • Google Drive: File organization and sharing automation
