Feature Taskade (Genesis) Replit

What it is AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace Cloud IDE with AI that can generate code and build apps you can run and deploy on Replit

Build approach No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code Prompt and chat to generate and edit code in a full IDE, then keep iterating in code with AI help

Backend and data Powered by your Taskade workspace as the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions Code first, you connect services and databases in code, then manage secrets and integrations in the IDE

AI capabilities Agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions AI assistants generate and edit code, create apps from prompts, and help you ship to deployments

Automations and workflows Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace Handled in code, you wire automations using libraries, APIs, webhooks, or platform services

Collaboration Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls built in for teams Multiplayer coding in the editor with live cursors and join links, focused on code collaboration

Deployment Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required Deploy on Replit with autoscale or reserved VMs, usage based plans control capacity

Design system Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI You work with frameworks and components in code, then style with your chosen libraries and packages

Extensibility Apps connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams Extend through code and APIs, automate generation workflows, and integrate services in the IDE

Learning curve Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes Best for developers and technical makers, you will read and modify code in an IDE even with AI help

Security and data location Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls App code and hosting on Replit Deployments, teams can enable enterprise controls on higher tiers

Templates and starters Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows Templates and example projects you can fork in the IDE, plus prompt examples for AI generation

Ideal use cases Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, knowledge workflows, AI assisted operations for business teams Custom web apps and services, prototypes, and production apps that you own in code and run on Replit

Pricing snapshot Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces Free and paid plans, usage based deployments on Core and Teams tiers