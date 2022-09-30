The Best Free Any.do Alternative

Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

What Is Any.do?

Any.do is a task management software that was founded in 2011 by Omer Perchik, Yoni Lindenfeld, and Itay Kahana. The first iteration of Any.do was an Android app known as Taskos.

After receiving $1 million in funding from angel investors in 2011, Any.do experienced a surge in growth, with over 500,000 users downloading the app within the first month of launch. Two years later, they had over 7 million users and by the end of 2020, Any.do crossed over 30 million users. This makes Any.do one of the most popular to-do list apps today.

On Any.do, users can manage their tasks by creating to-do lists and breaking down larger tasks into smaller subtasks. Unlike Remember The Milk which requires users to upgrade to access the subtasks feature, Any.do offers this feature for free.

The desktop home view is broken down into three sections which is a menu on the left, a task block in the middle, and a calendar block on the right.

Being available across most devices, Any.do gives you the ability to add and check tasks on the go. Additionally, you can integrate Any.do with your device calendar which includes Google Calendar. This would then show all of your daily tasks on your device calendar, ensuring that you’re always on top of your day.

There is synergy between Any.do’s to-do list functionality and its calendar view, which allows users to easily toggle between the two views and keep track of things. With a simple build, Any.do is easy to use and is used by a large number of users due to its ease of use.

As a simple to-do list app, Any.do would suffice if you’re looking for software to help organize simple tasks. You can also collaborate with other users on your to-do lists on Any.do. However, although Any.do is good as a simple task management tool, it lacks features that are required when working on more complex tasks.

Features of Any.do

Any.do is light on features, and that is by design. Being light on features makes it a simple to-do list software to use with minimal onboarding required. Essentially, it is a task management app with a simple interface, geared toward helping you get more work done.

On Any.do, you can create to-do lists and further organize your tasks into subtasks. Doing this helps you to break down complex tasks into smaller actionable subtasks to prevent you from feeling overwhelmed.

Your tasks and calendar are closely knitted together on Any.do. Once you’ve created a task and integrated your preferred digital calendar app, you will be able to see all of your daily and weekly tasks on your calendar.

Another neat feature that Any.do has is the ability to email tasks from your email straight to your to-do list. This negates the need to copy and paste from your emails to your Any.do workspace.

If you upgraded your plan to a premium version, you will get access to advanced recurring tasks, which allows you to set a task to repeat at customizable intervals. Taskade would be a better free alternative to Any.do because Taskade allows you to set recurring tasks even on a free plan.

Any.do is available on most devices and this gives you the ability to be in complete control of your schedule. You can choose to be notified of certain key tasks throughout your day. Any.do’s seamless integration of its task lists with calendars makes it a unique tool to have in your arsenal.

Once you have created a few tasks, you can change your task list view to show you the tasks you have for the day, a weekly view, and even a monthly view. This lets you estimate the workload that you’ll have in store for you.

You can also collaborate with other users on a shared task list. Once a list has been shared, you can then assign tasks and add comments on tasks to communicate via the app. If you're looking for a to-do app to help with working together on simple tasks such as shopping lists or planning simple events, then Any.do is for you.

What Is Any.do Good For?

Any.do is great for you if you’re a beginner looking for a simple task management tool to organize small tasks and projects. However, Any.do would not be able to handle the demands required by more complex projects and tasks due to its lack of features.

Taskade is the best free alternative to Any.do when it comes to project management of all complexities. You can create unlimited tasks and projects and collaborate in real-time with as many people as you want even on Taskade’s free plan.

Regardless if you’re an individual or a large company, Taskade has the right tools to help you organize your tasks and get work done the smarter way. Despite having the functionality of a full-fledged project management app, Taskade still manages to keep a clean interface.

What Are Some Limitations of Any.do?

Any.do is great if you’re looking for a simple task management software to organize your to-do lists. However, there are some limitations that comes with it as well.

Firstly, Any.do’s free version is very limited in terms of features. If you wanted to use the app efficiently, you will have to pay for a premium plan. The free version doesn't allow an integration with Zapier which is required for you to make full use of Any.do’s task management features.

Additionally, the free version limits collaboration as you’re only allowed to share read-only versions of your task lists, and have only 1 shared task with another user.

In contrast, Taskade allows you to collaborate with as many users as you require, even on the free plan. This makes Taskade a better alternative to Any.do when it comes to collaboration. Besides that, Any.do is also quite pricey if you’re looking to upgrade to a paid plan. Taskade offers more features even on the free plan.

Unlike Taskade which offers many templates for free, Any.do does not have any templates available even on the free plan. This means that with Taskade, you can get a headstart simply by choosing a template that suits your needs.

Finally, Any.do does not have a built-in chat and video call function within the app. This means that you will need to toggle between different applications if you’re looking to communicate on a project in real-time. In this case, Taskade would be a better alternative for you as Taskade offers free unlimited chat and video conferencing which is built-in to every project. Less toggling, more working!

How Much Does Any.do cost?

Any.do offers its software in two different plans.

Any.do Free Plan

Although Any.do’s Free Plan comes with unlimited tasks, it is restrictive and might put you off if you’re looking for a tool to collaborate on for your projects.

The Free Plan allows you to only share one task as a creator, with lists only being able to be shared with a read-only view. Recurring tasks are only available with the free plan and integrations are also locked behind a paywall.

Any.do Paid Premium Plan

If you’re looking to properly make use of Any.do, you will have to pay for a Premium Plan. The premium plan gives you access to customizable recurring tasks and customizable themes.

You also get the ability to turn WhatsApp messages into tasks in Any.do, plus an added feature of using location-based reminders that will trigger when you’re in a given location.

Any.do’s Premium Plan is rather pricey at $5.99 per month (billed monthly) for a simple task management application. In contrast, Taskade offers more features and can be used as a full productivity suite at a competitive price.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Any.do alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually. You can create unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan, giving you the ability to plan heavier projects as soon as you get started.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View . This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View . This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View . This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View . Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View . Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google Calendar (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to Any.do because it offers a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price. Taskade offers unlimited tasks and projects even with our free plan to help you organize anything that you want.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team on shared to-do lists, weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan at a single click of a button, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing that’s available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.



