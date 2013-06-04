Free Free

Feature Taskade (Genesis) Bubble

What it is AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace No code visual web app builder with a drag and drop editor, workflows, database, and hosting

Build approach No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code Build pages and logic in a visual editor, define workflows and conditions, extend with plugins and custom code when needed

Backend and data Powered by your Taskade workspace as the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions Built in database with privacy rules, connect external services through API Connector and plugins

AI capabilities Agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions Connect AI through plugins and APIs, AI logic runs through third party services you configure

Automations and workflows Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace Visual workflows for front end and backend, schedule and trigger actions inside the platform

Collaboration Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls built in for teams Multi editor collaboration on higher tiers, versioning and dev to live publishing in the editor

Deployment Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required One click deploy to Bubble hosting from dev to live environments

Design system Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI Component library, responsive engine, templates and plugin marketplace for UI elements

Extensibility Apps connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams Plugin marketplace, API Connector, custom code via HTML elements or plugin development

Learning curve Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes Friendly for non coders, deeper apps require learning Bubble workflows, performance, and data design

Security and data location Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls Hosted on Bubble with app level privacy rules and platform security controls

Templates and starters Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows Large library of templates and starter apps you can clone and modify

Ideal use cases Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, knowledge workflows, AI assisted operations for business teams SaaS MVPs, marketplaces, directories, client portals, custom web apps owned in Bubble

Pricing snapshot Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces Free and paid plans with usage based capacity and feature tiers