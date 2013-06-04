download dots

Taskade vs Bubble

Taskade is the best Bubble alternative.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Bubble
FreeFree
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)Bubble
What it isAI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspaceNo code visual web app builder with a drag and drop editor, workflows, database, and hosting
Build approachNo code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing codeBuild pages and logic in a visual editor, define workflows and conditions, extend with plugins and custom code when needed
Backend and dataPowered by your Taskade workspace as the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissionsBuilt in database with privacy rules, connect external services through API Connector and plugins
AI capabilitiesAgents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actionsConnect AI through plugins and APIs, AI logic runs through third party services you configure
Automations and workflowsBuilt in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspaceVisual workflows for front end and backend, schedule and trigger actions inside the platform
CollaborationReal time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls built in for teamsMulti editor collaboration on higher tiers, versioning and dev to live publishing in the editor
DeploymentInstant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup requiredOne click deploy to Bubble hosting from dev to live environments
Design systemBlocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UIComponent library, responsive engine, templates and plugin marketplace for UI elements
ExtensibilityApps connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teamsPlugin marketplace, API Connector, custom code via HTML elements or plugin development
Learning curveFast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutesFriendly for non coders, deeper apps require learning Bubble workflows, performance, and data design
Security and data locationData stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controlsHosted on Bubble with app level privacy rules and platform security controls
Templates and startersLibrary of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflowsLarge library of templates and starter apps you can clone and modify
Ideal use casesInternal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, knowledge workflows, AI assisted operations for business teamsSaaS MVPs, marketplaces, directories, client portals, custom web apps owned in Bubble
Pricing snapshotGenesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspacesFree and paid plans with usage based capacity and feature tiers
Bottom lineOne prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, great when you want value now without codePowerful visual builder for full web apps, great when you want fine grained control in a no code editor and can invest time to design workflows and data

What is Taskade

Taskade is our AI powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. You organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives inside a unified workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What is Taskade Genesis

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live, shareable app powered by your Taskade workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the app backend, database, and logic. You get no code editing, instant deployment, and real time collaboration.

What is Bubble

Bubble is a visual web app builder. You design pages and data types in a drag and drop editor, define workflows for logic, connect APIs and plugins, and deploy on Bubble hosting. It can produce full web apps without writing traditional code, with the option to add custom code when needed.

Why choose Taskade over Bubble

  • Prompt to live app inside your workspace, you do not manage servers or separate hosting.
  • Workspace as backend, your data, tables, and permissions are built in and consistent across apps.
  • AI agents and automations are native, you orchestrate actions and multi step workflows without plugins.
  • Collaboration for non developers is first class, you get chat, comments, and video in every app.
  • Flexible views switch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map without breaking data.
  • Instant sharing and publishing, you clone and embed with a link, no deployment friction.
  • Visual editing for layout, data, and logic, developers are optional when you need speed.

Who is Taskade for

  • Founders and product teams that need to launch a working product today.
  • Remote and client facing teams that want collaboration and permissions without code.
  • Agencies and consultants that ship portals and dashboards without engineering overhead.
  • Operators and growth teams that need AI agents and automations to run repeatable processes.

Common Taskade Genesis use cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that trigger automations and create records.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis connected to live workspace data.
  • Product launch workspaces with timelines, approvals, and AI updates.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with multi view planning and AI drafting.

Taskade vs Bubble, the bottom line

If you want a live, workspace powered app that you can share now with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real time collaboration, choose Taskade Genesis. If you want a visual builder to craft complex web apps with granular page and workflow control, Bubble is a strong choice when you can invest in learning its editor and data model.

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app, powered by your workspace, ready for your team or customers.

Try Taskade for freetoday.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

Any.do

While Any.do manages simple tasks, Taskade transforms them into intelligent workflows. Experience task management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Genesis apps that turn to-do lists into live productivity systems. Build without permission.

Learn More

Asana

While Asana manages projects, Taskade transforms them into intelligent applications. Experience AI agents that work autonomously, automations that think, and Genesis app building that turns ideas into live software instantly. Build without permission.

Learn More

Coda.io

What Is Coda.io? Coda.io was founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui in 2014. Mehrotra had previously been a head of product at YouTube, where he managed his team mainly using Google Sheets and Google Docs. The idea behind Coda was to create a modern-day tool that people could use to get more work done. […]

Learn More

Base44

Compare Taskade Genesis and Base.44. Taskade turns a prompt into a live, workspace-powered app with agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration.

Learn More

Miro

What Is Miro? Miro is a visual collaboration platform that was founded in 2011 by Andrey Khusid. Khusid originally created a digital whiteboard called RealtimeBoard in 2011 to communicate his ideas with his remote clients. This eventually evolved into Miro, which has over 20 million users worldwide today. Recently in 2022, Miro raised $400 million […]

Learn More

Obsidian

What Is Obsidian? Obsidian is a note-taking software that aims to organize information and function as a second brain application for knowledge management. Created by Erica Xu and Shida Li during the quarantine period of Covid-19 in 2020, the outliner tool has gained traction with over 50,000 members in their Discord community, all while still remaining as a […]

Learn More

Logseq

What is Taskade? Taskade combines traditional project management with advanced AI technology, revolutionizing work and productivity. It offers essential features like task assignments, timeline tracking, and real-time collaboration for efficient project management. The AI aspect of Taskade takes productivity to new heights. AI agents within the platform specialize in automating repetitive tasks, freeing up valuable […]

Learn More

Motion

Taskade vs UseMotion: While UseMotion uses AI for scheduling, Taskade deploys advanced AI Agents & Kits for true workflow automation in a flexible, collaborative workspace. See why Taskade’s AI does more.

Learn More

Outline

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize tasks, […]

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo