Taskade vs Bubble
|Bubble
|Free
|Free
|Feature
|Taskade (Genesis)
|Bubble
|What it is
|AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace
|No code visual web app builder with a drag and drop editor, workflows, database, and hosting
|Build approach
|No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code
|Build pages and logic in a visual editor, define workflows and conditions, extend with plugins and custom code when needed
|Backend and data
|Powered by your Taskade workspace as the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions
|Built in database with privacy rules, connect external services through API Connector and plugins
|AI capabilities
|Agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions
|Connect AI through plugins and APIs, AI logic runs through third party services you configure
|Automations and workflows
|Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace
|Visual workflows for front end and backend, schedule and trigger actions inside the platform
|Collaboration
|Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls built in for teams
|Multi editor collaboration on higher tiers, versioning and dev to live publishing in the editor
|Deployment
|Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required
|One click deploy to Bubble hosting from dev to live environments
|Design system
|Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI
|Component library, responsive engine, templates and plugin marketplace for UI elements
|Extensibility
|Apps connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams
|Plugin marketplace, API Connector, custom code via HTML elements or plugin development
|Learning curve
|Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes
|Friendly for non coders, deeper apps require learning Bubble workflows, performance, and data design
|Security and data location
|Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls
|Hosted on Bubble with app level privacy rules and platform security controls
|Templates and starters
|Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows
|Large library of templates and starter apps you can clone and modify
|Ideal use cases
|Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, knowledge workflows, AI assisted operations for business teams
|SaaS MVPs, marketplaces, directories, client portals, custom web apps owned in Bubble
|Pricing snapshot
|Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces
|Free and paid plans with usage based capacity and feature tiers
|Bottom line
|One prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, great when you want value now without code
|Powerful visual builder for full web apps, great when you want fine grained control in a no code editor and can invest time to design workflows and data
