Categories

🚀 AI Business-in-a-Box Automations

Launch complete business systems with pre-built automation stacks. Client portals, CRMs, booking systems, invoicing, and more—ready to deploy in minutes.

15 automations available

Freelancer Command Center

Everything freelancers need in one system: client portal, project tracking, time logging, invoicing, and automated follow-ups. Get paid faster and del...

Agency Client Hub

Manage unlimited clients with dedicated portals, project pipelines, team assignments, and automated reporting. Built for agencies that need to scale o...

Consulting Practice Manager

End-to-end consulting business system with lead capture, proposals, engagement tracking, deliverable management, and client success workflows.

Service Business Starter Kit

Launch any service business with booking, payments, customer management, and follow-up automation. Perfect for coaches, trainers, therapists, and prof...

E-commerce Operations Hub

Manage orders, inventory, customer support, and fulfillment from one dashboard. Automated alerts, restock notifications, and customer communication in...

Real Estate Agent CRM

Manage listings, leads, showings, and transactions with automated follow-ups. Track the entire journey from first inquiry to closing.

Fitness Studio Manager

Run your gym or studio with class scheduling, member management, booking automation, and retention workflows. Handle memberships, payments, and attend...

Content Creator Business Kit

Manage your content empire with editorial calendars, sponsor tracking, audience engagement, and monetization workflows. Built for YouTubers, podcaster...

HR & Recruiting Command Center

Streamline hiring with applicant tracking, interview scheduling, onboarding workflows, and employee management. From job posting to first-day success.

Event Planning Business System

Plan and execute events professionally with vendor management, client coordination, timeline tracking, and day-of checklists. Perfect for event planne...

SaaS Customer Success System

Onboard users, track health scores, prevent churn, and drive expansion with automated customer success workflows. Built for subscription businesses.

Property Management System

Manage rental properties with tenant portals, maintenance tracking, rent collection, and lease management. Everything landlords need in one place.

Legal Practice Manager

Run your law firm with client intake, matter management, document automation, time tracking, and billing. Built for solo practitioners and small firms...

Restaurant Operations Manager

Manage restaurant operations with reservation system, inventory tracking, staff scheduling, and customer feedback. Everything needed to run a successf...

Nonprofit Operations Hub

Manage donors, volunteers, programs, and grants in one system. Track donations, coordinate volunteers, and report on impact.

Business-in-a-Box: Complete Systems Ready to Deploy

Stop building from scratch. These Business-in-a-Box templates give you complete, production-ready business systems that combine AI agents, forms, dashboards, and automations into unified solutions.

Why Business-in-a-Box?

Launch in Minutes: Each template includes everything—forms, workflows, notifications, and dashboards. Clone and start operating immediately.

AI-Powered Operations: Built-in AI agents handle customer interactions, data processing, content generation, and intelligent routing automatically.

Fully Integrated: Connect to 30+ apps including Stripe, HubSpot, Gmail, Slack, Calendly, and more. Data flows seamlessly between systems.

Customize Everything: Start with a working system, then adapt forms, workflows, and branding to match your exact business needs.

Who Is This For?

  • Freelancers & Consultants: Client portals, booking, invoicing, and project delivery
  • Agencies: Client management, content workflows, and team coordination
  • Small Businesses: CRM, inventory, customer support, and operations
  • Startups: Lead capture, onboarding, and growth automation
