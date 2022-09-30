Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots

🏡 Personal Templates

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Address Book
Address Book
Personal Finance Tracker
Personal Finance Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Task Tracker
Task Tracker
Daily Work Routine
Daily Work Routine
Daily Log / Journal
Daily Log / Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Weekly Workout Tracker
Weekly Workout Tracker
Yearly Habit Tracker
Yearly Habit Tracker
Year in Review
Year in Review
KonMari Method Checklist
KonMari Method Checklist
Grocery Shopping List
Grocery Shopping List
Family Recipes Tracker
Family Recipes Tracker
Weekly Chores and Errands
Weekly Chores and Errands
Self-Improvement Daily Checklist
Self-Improvement Daily Checklist
Sustainable Living Checklist
Sustainable Living Checklist
TV Shows/Movies Tracker
TV Shows/Movies Tracker
Anime & Manga List
Anime & Manga List
Novel Writing Planner
Novel Writing Planner
Reading List
Reading List
House/Apartment Hunting
House/Apartment Hunting
New Home Checklist
New Home Checklist
Household Maintenance Checklist
Household Maintenance Checklist
Household Management
Household Management
PC Building Checklist
PC Building Checklist
Social Justice Resources
Social Justice Resources
Baby Naming Ideas
Baby Naming Ideas
Family Emergency Preparedness Plan
Family Emergency Preparedness Plan
Burning Man Checklist
Burning Man Checklist
New Year’s Resolutions
New Year’s Resolutions
Living According to Success
Living According to Success
Personal Vision Board
Personal Vision Board
Cooking Prep Checklist
Cooking Prep Checklist
Car Inspection Checklist
Car Inspection Checklist
Budget Planning & Mapping
Budget Planning & Mapping
Food Diary
Food Diary
Weekly Meal Prep
Weekly Meal Prep
Ultimate Bucket List
Ultimate Bucket List
Professional Profile Optimization Checklist
Professional Profile Optimization Checklist
Job Description Checklist
Job Description Checklist
How to Build an Obstacle Course at Home
How to Build an Obstacle Course at Home
Lessons on How to Live a Fulfilling Life
Lessons on How to Live a Fulfilling Life
Personal Security Checklist
Personal Security Checklist
Writing Productivity
Writing Productivity
Tesla New Buyer Checklist
Tesla New Buyer Checklist
New macOS Checklist
New macOS Checklist
New Computer / Laptop Checklist
New Computer / Laptop Checklist
COVID-19 Self-Quarantine Checklist
COVID-19 Self-Quarantine Checklist

Daily tasks can get quite overwhelming. Supercharge the way you get through your day with our personal templates. These templates can help boost productivity, help you stay organized, and keep you on top of your to-do list.

What Are Personal Templates?

Personal templates are pre-designed documents that you can use as a starting point for a new document or project. You can customize it for your desired purpose or however you see fit. 

Personal templates aren’t limited to supporting your professional endeavors and tasks. These templates can be used to keep track of your hobbies, habits, and goals. You can even use these free personal templates to create your very own personal calendar.

These templates are excellent tools for optimizing the way you go about your day. Since you no longer need to start from scratch, they can save you time and effort, giving you more time to focus on other aspects of your day-to-day life.

Why Should I Use a Personal Template?

Personal templates give you a blueprint for managing your daily life. Since they’re pre-made and ready to go, you can customize them according to your needs. 

You can even modify a template based on the kind of activity it will be used for. With our personal templates in your arsenal, you can:

  • Improve productivity
  • Get a head start every time you start a new project
  • See all your notes and to-do lists at a glance
  • Access your personal templates anytime, anywhere

We also make it easy for you to use your personal templates and manage your life on the go using your mobile devices. This means you can edit your notes and check off your to-do lists as you go about your day.

What Are Some Popular Personal Templates That Taskade Have?

We have a wide variety of personal templates that you can customize and choose from. Some of our most popular templates are the Building a Second Brain, Weekly Tasks, and Bullet Journal templates.

  • Building a Second Brain Template – Tiago Forte built this productivity system to manage your personal information and prevent information overload. Now you can use it to your advantage with our template!
  • Weekly Tasks Template – You can use this template to create checklists and due dates for your tasks. You can even add a countdown timer to boost productivity and more easily manage your workload.
  • Bullet Journal Template – This template allows you to use the bullet journal system digitally and on the go.

How To Use These Personal Templates Templates in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project in your workspace or folder.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a copy of the template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
semi circlediagonal moon line

All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 300+ templates.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

AI

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Strategy

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

squaressquarescylinder circlesred circles

Contribute to Our Template Gallery

Do you have a template that you’d like to share with the community? Or is there a specific one that you'd like to see in our gallery? We want to hear from you!

TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.