📅 AI Booking & Scheduling Automations

Booking & Scheduling Automation
Streamline your scheduling workflows with automations that handle everything from initial booking to post-appointment follow-up. Integrate with Calendly, Google Calendar, and Zoom for seamless scheduling experiences.
What You Can Automate
- Appointment Confirmation: Send personalized confirmations with meeting details
- Reminder Sequences: Automated reminders at optimal intervals
- Meeting Prep: Generate agendas and prep docs before meetings
- Follow-Up: Post-meeting surveys, notes, and next-step scheduling