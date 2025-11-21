download dots
Categories

📅 AI Booking & Scheduling Automations

Automate appointment scheduling with Calendly, Google Calendar, and Zoom integrations. Handle confirmations, reminders, and follow-ups automatically.

5 automations available

Appointment Booking Confirmation Flow

Automatically send personalized confirmation emails, create calendar events, and prepare meeting materials when appointments are booked.

Explore Automation

Meeting Reminder Sequence

Send automated reminder emails and SMS at optimal intervals before appointments. Reduce no-shows and ensure clients arrive prepared.

Explore Automation

Post-Meeting Follow-Up

Automatically send follow-up emails after meetings with meeting notes, action items, and next-step scheduling options.

Explore Automation

Class Booking & Roster Management

Manage fitness class or workshop bookings with automatic roster updates, confirmation emails, and waitlist management.

Explore Automation

Consultation Booking with Intake Form

Combine scheduling with intake form collection. Gather client information before consultations and prepare personalized meeting agendas.

Explore Automation

Booking & Scheduling Automation

Streamline your scheduling workflows with automations that handle everything from initial booking to post-appointment follow-up. Integrate with Calendly, Google Calendar, and Zoom for seamless scheduling experiences.

What You Can Automate

  • Appointment Confirmation: Send personalized confirmations with meeting details
  • Reminder Sequences: Automated reminders at optimal intervals
  • Meeting Prep: Generate agendas and prep docs before meetings
  • Follow-Up: Post-meeting surveys, notes, and next-step scheduling
semi circlediagonal moon line

View All Automation Categories