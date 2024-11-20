Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
🤝 AI Customer Support Automations

Streamline customer interactions with automation flows for customer support. Automate responses, resolve inquiries, and deliver seamless assistance.

Track Customer Feedback in Taskade

Unleash the power of seamless insights with Taskade’s Customer Feedback Automation, transforming feedback tracking into an effortless, streamlined process that supercharges your decision-making.

Escalate Unresolved Tickets Automatically

Revolutionize your customer support with our cutting-edge automation that escalates unresolved tickets automatically, ensuring swift resolutions and unparalleled efficiency!

Generate Daily Ticket Summary Reports

Unleash efficiency with our cutting-edge automation that swiftly delivers your Daily Ticket Summary Reports, transforming data into insights at lightning speed!

Create Follow-Up Tasks for Low Satisfaction Scores

Transform your customer experience with our cutting-edge automation that instantly creates follow-up tasks for low satisfaction scores, ensuring no unhappy customer slips through the cracks!

Notify Teams of Support Ticket Tags

Revolutionize your support workflow with instant team alerts for ticket tags, ensuring no issue goes unnoticed and your team stays at peak performance!

Automate Resolution Status Updates

Unlock ultimate efficiency with our cutting-edge automation tool, transforming resolution status updates into seamless, instant processes that supercharge productivity and elevate your workflow to new heights!

Sync Email Support Requests to Taskade

Revolutionize your workflow by seamlessly transforming email support requests into actionable tasks on Taskade, empowering your team to boost efficiency and prioritize effortlessly.

Create FAQ Tasks from Repeated Queries

Revolutionize your customer support with our cutting-edge automation that transforms repeated queries into dynamic FAQ tasks, saving you time and enhancing user satisfaction effortlessly!

Assign Tickets to Team Members Automatically

Revolutionize your workflow with our powerful automation tool that seamlessly assigns tickets to team members, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and enhanced productivity with just a click!

Task Creation from New Support Ticket

Transform your support process with our cutting-edge automation that instantly converts new support tickets into actionable tasks, boosting efficiency, precision, and customer satisfaction effortlessly.

Auto-Categorize Tickets by Keywords

Transform your customer support with our cutting-edge automation that instantly categorizes tickets by keywords, boosting efficiency and ensuring that every issue is routed to the right team in a flash!

Link Support Tasks to Knowledge Base Updates

Revolutionize your support system with cutting-edge automation that seamlessly connects your support tasks to real-time knowledge base updates, ensuring every solution is just a click away.

Auto-Assign Tags to Tickets Based on Issues

Revolutionize your support system with our smart automation that instantly assigns precise tags to tickets, ensuring rapid issue resolution and seamless workflow management!

Update Tasks from Customer Chatbots

Unleash efficiency with our cutting-edge automation that seamlessly transforms customer chatbot interactions into actionable tasks, ensuring you never miss a beat in delivering stellar service.

Create Follow-Up Tasks for Closed Tickets

Revolutionize your customer support workflow with our automation that seamlessly creates follow-up tasks for closed tickets, ensuring no customer concern is left unaddressed and your team stays proactive and exceptional!

Create Customer Satisfaction Survey Tasks

Unleash the power of seamless feedback with our automation tool that effortlessly transforms customer interactions into actionable satisfaction surveys, driving your business toward unparalleled excellence with every click!

Notify Teams of High-Priority Tickets

Revolutionize your team’s response time and efficiency by instantly alerting them to high-priority tickets with our seamless automation solution!

