Turn your product catalogs and inventories into powerful directory applications. Our AI analyzes your catalog data and generates organized, searchable apps with filtering, categories, and beautiful presentation.
What is a Catalog to Directory App Converter?
A catalog converter transforms static product lists, inventories, and asset collections into interactive, searchable applications. Instead of scrolling through spreadsheets or PDFs, users can browse, filter, and search your catalog like a professional storefront or database.
Use Cases for Catalog to Directory App Converter
E-commerce & Retail
Build product showcases and internal catalogs.
Convert product spreadsheets into browsable storefront apps
Transform inventory lists into searchable stock databases
Create filtered product catalogs for sales teams
Asset Management
Organize digital and physical assets.
Convert asset lists into searchable libraries
Transform equipment inventories into tracking apps
Create organized databases from file collections
Content Curation
Build organized collections.
Convert resource lists into browsable directories
Transform link collections into searchable databases
Create organized portfolios from project catalogs
How To Use This Catalog to Directory Converter
Go to Taskade App Generator
Upload your catalog data or describe your inventory structure
Specify the filtering and search capabilities you need
Generate your searchable directory app
Our catalog converter supports CSV imports, manual entry, and AI-powered categorization to build the perfect directory app for your needs.