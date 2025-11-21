download dots
Convert product catalogs into searchable directory apps. Transform inventories into browsable storefronts and databases.

Catalog to Inventory App Converter

Transform your product catalog into a complete inventory management app with stock tracking, search, and filtering capabilities.

Catalog to Store Manager Converter

Transform your product catalog into a complete store management app with orders, customers, and inventory tracking.

Turn your product catalogs and inventories into powerful directory applications. Our AI analyzes your catalog data and generates organized, searchable apps with filtering, categories, and beautiful presentation.

What is a Catalog to Directory App Converter?

A catalog converter transforms static product lists, inventories, and asset collections into interactive, searchable applications. Instead of scrolling through spreadsheets or PDFs, users can browse, filter, and search your catalog like a professional storefront or database.

Use Cases for Catalog to Directory App Converter

E-commerce & Retail

Build product showcases and internal catalogs.

  • Convert product spreadsheets into browsable storefront apps

  • Transform inventory lists into searchable stock databases

  • Create filtered product catalogs for sales teams

Asset Management

Organize digital and physical assets.

  • Convert asset lists into searchable libraries

  • Transform equipment inventories into tracking apps

  • Create organized databases from file collections

Content Curation

Build organized collections.

  • Convert resource lists into browsable directories

  • Transform link collections into searchable databases

  • Create organized portfolios from project catalogs

How To Use This Catalog to Directory Converter

  1. Go to Taskade App Generator

  2. Upload your catalog data or describe your inventory structure

  3. Specify the filtering and search capabilities you need

  4. Generate your searchable directory app

Our catalog converter supports CSV imports, manual entry, and AI-powered categorization to build the perfect directory app for your needs.

