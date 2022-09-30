Privacy Policy

At Taskade, we collect and manage user data according to the following Privacy Policy, with the goal of incorporating our company values: transparency, accessibility, sanity, usability. This document is part of Taskade's Terms of Service, and by using Taskade.com (the “Website”), you agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy and the Terms of Service. Please read the Terms of Service in their entirety, and refer to those for definitions and contacts.

Data Collected

We collect anonymous data from every visitor of the Website to monitor traffic and fix bugs. For example, we collect information like web requests, the data sent in response to such requests, the Internet Protocol address, the browser type, the browser language, and a timestamp for the request.

We ask you to log in and provide certain personal information (such as your name and email address) in order to be able to save your profile and the documents and comments associated with it. In order to enable these or any other login based features, we use cookies to store session information for your convenience. You can block or delete cookies and still be able to use Taskade, although if you do you will then be asked for your username and password every time you log in to the Website. In order to take advantage of certain features of the Website, you may also choose to provide us with other personal information, such as your picture or personal website, but your decision to utilize these features and provide such data will always be voluntary.

You are able to view, change and remove your data associated with your profile. Should you choose to delete your account, please contact us at [email protected] and we will follow up with such request as soon as possible.

Minors and children should not use Taskade. By using the Website, you represent that you have the legal capacity to enter into a binding agreement.

Collection and Use of Personal Information

Personal information is data that can be used to uniquely identify or contact a specific individual.

You may be asked to provide your personal information anytime you are in contact with us (like when you fill out our contact form or sign up for a newsletter). You are not required to provide the information we requested, but if you choose not to do so, in many cases this means we will not be able to provide you with our products or services or respond to your inquiries.

Here are examples of the types of personal information that we collect:

When you visit our website, connect to our services, contact us, use our software, create a Taskade account, or subscribe to your newsletter, we collect a variety of information, including your email address, device information, IP address, and a record of your communication.

When using Taskade to update your tasks, documents, comments, chat messages, we collect the content you provided, as well as additional information such as access logs and device identifiers.

When using our software, we collect additional information such as crash reports, information about the operating system, application version, user language, and whether or not you're logged in to Taskade.

How we use your personal information

We collect and process all your personal data in accordance with the relevant data protection regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This means that we may process your personal information for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy with your consent, if it is necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party or in order to take steps at your request prior to entering into a contract, if it is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which Taskade is subject, or when we have assessed it is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by Taskade or by a third party to whom it may be necessary to disclose information.

The personal information we collect allows us to keep you up to date on our latest product announcements, software updates, and services. You may at any time opt out of receiving such communications by contacting us. In particular, we only send you our newsletter with your prior consent, and you can opt out of receiving the newsletter anytime by clicking the unsubscribe link we include in each newsletter, or by contacting us.

We also use the personal information we collect to help us create, develop, deliver, protect, and improve our products, services, content, and customer communications.

We may use your personal information to send important notices, such as communications about changes to our terms, conditions, and policies. As this information is important to your interaction with Taskade, you may not opt out of receiving these communications.

We may also use personal information for internal purposes such as auditing, data analysis, and research to improve our products, services, and customer communications.

With respect to any documents and files you may choose to upload to Taskade, we take the privacy and confidentiality of such documents and files seriously. We encrypt all documents and files. If you choose to make a document public, we recommend you redact any and all references to people and addresses, as we can't protect public data and we are not responsible for any violation of privacy law you may be liable for.

We employ industry standard techniques to protect against unauthorized access of data about you that we store, including personal information.

We do not share personal information you have provided to us without your consent, unless:

doing so is appropriate to carry out your own request;

we believe it's needed to enforce our Terms of Service, or that is legally required;

we believe it's needed to detect, prevent or address fraud, security or technical issues;

otherwise protect our property, legal rights, or that of others.

Collection and Use of Non-Personal Information

Non-personal information is data that cannot, on its own, be used to uniquely identify a specific individual. We may collect, use, transfer, and disclose non-personal information for any purpose. We may combine personal and non-personal information for certain purposes; this data will then be treated as personal information for as long as it remains combined. Conversely, aggregated information, i.e. data that might have originated from personal information, but that has been processed in such a way as to not allow personal identification, is treated as non-personal information.

Cookies and Other Technologies

Our website, services, apps, email communications and advertisements may use “cookies” and other technologies such as “pixel tags” and “click-through URLs”.

We use the information we collect in this manner to better understand our users’ interaction with our website and to optimize the user experience. You can disable cookies in your browser settings, but please note that certain features on our website may not be available as a result.

In our email communications, we may use other technologies like “pixel tags” and “click-through URLs” in order to determine if an email has been opened and which links have been clicked. We use this information to help us determine interest in particular topics and improve the effectiveness of our communications, and to reduce or eliminate messages sent to customers. Pixel tags are small images shown inside an HTML email; you can disable tracking by disabling HTML in your email client. A link with a click-through URL, when clicked, first sends the user to a web server which records the click, and then to the link’s destination. If you prefer not to be tracked in this way, you should not click text or graphic links in the email messages.

As you access our services, we gather some information automatically on our servers and store it in log files. This information includes your browser type, version, and language, your operating system, the referring and exit websites, IP address, a date/time stamp of the request, and the requested resource (file name and URL). We use this information in anonymized form for statistical analysis, to administer our site, and to improve our product and services, without directly associating this data with individual users.

Taskade is operated from the United States. If you are visiting the Website from outside the U.S., you agree to any processing of any personal information you provide us according to this policy.

Taskade may contact you, by email or other means. For example, Taskade may send you promotional emails relating to Taskade or other third parties Taskade feels you would be interested in, or communicate with you about your use of the Taskade website. Taskade may also use technology to alert us via a confirmation email when you open an email from us. You can modify your email notification preferences by clicking the appropriate link included in the footer of email notifications. If you do not want to receive email from Taskade, please opt out of receiving emails at the bottom of any Taskade emails or by editing your profile preferences.

Sharing of Data

We don’t share personal information with anyone outside of Taskade, except for the few exceptions below.

We work together with other companies who provide information processing services. We only share personal information with these companies if you have agreed to the transfer, or if it is permitted by data protection law. The information we share is limited to the data necessary for the third parties to provide their services. We use these companies for the following services: hosting of our website and support portal, providing our help desk software, sending out newsletters, analyzing our website traffic, hosting our cloud services, manage our app beta testing, and processing our app crash reports. These companies are obligated to protect your information in accordance with data protection law and provide the necessary safeguards if they are outside of the EU. The companies are bound by our instructions, and are not allowed to use the shared data for any other purpose.

We also share personal information if disclosure of such information is reasonably necessary to satisfy any applicable law, regulation, legal process or enforceable governmental request; to enforce applicable Terms of Service, including investigation of potential violations thereof; to detect, prevent, or otherwise address fraud or security issues; and to protect against harm to the rights, property or safety of Taskade, its users or the public as required or permitted by law.

If Taskade is involved in a reorganization, merger, or sale, the information we collect may be transferred as part of that transaction.

We also use social buttons provided by services like Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and Facebook. Your use of these third party services is entirely optional. We are not responsible for the privacy policies and/or practices of these third party services, and you are responsible for reading and understanding those third party services’ privacy policies.

We employ and contract with people and other entities that perform certain tasks on our behalf and who are under our control (our “Agents”). We may need to share personal information with our Agents in order to provide products or services to you. Unless we tell you differently, our Agents do not have any right to use Personal Information or other information we share with them beyond what is necessary to assist us. You hereby consent to our sharing of Personal Information with our Agents.

We may choose to buy or sell assets. In these types of transactions, user information is typically one of the transferred business assets. Moreover, if we, or substantially all of our assets, were acquired, or if we go out of business or enter bankruptcy, user information would be one of the assets that is transferred or acquired by a third party. You acknowledge that such transfers may occur, and that any acquirer of us or our assets may continue to use your personal information as set forth in this policy.

Protection of Personal Information

We take appropriate security measures to protect against unauthorized access to or unauthorized alteration, disclosure or destruction of data. These include internal reviews of our data collection, storage and processing practices and security measures, including appropriate encryption and physical security measures to guard against unauthorized access to systems where we store personal data.

Inside Taskade, we restrict access to personal information to only those employees who need to know that information in order to deploy and maintain our services. These individuals are bound by confidentiality agreements and may be subject to discipline, including termination and criminal prosecution, if they fail to meet these obligations.

Whenever you connect to our service, we use encryption such as Transport Layer Security (TLS) for all information that is being transmitted. However, no method of transmitting or storing data is 100% secure, so we cannot guarantee the security of information you transmit to us.

Some parts of our website, such as our blog or forums, may allow you to post personal information, such as your name or email address. This information is publicly accessible and can be read, collected, and processed by anyone. So please take care when using these features.

Access to Personal Information

You are entitled to request information about the personal data stored by us, to have incorrect data corrected, or to request the freezing or deletion of your data. For example, you can request the deletion of your account and its associated email address and content by going into the settings in any of our applications. You are also entitled to the portability of your personal data. Further, you may object to the use of your data at any time with effect for the future.

There are, however, cases where we are not allowed to delete your data in its entirety as a result of legal retention periods. We may also decline requests if they risk the privacy of others, would be extremely impractical, or for which access is not required by law.

Your personal information is retained for as long as it is necessary in order to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, to enforce applicable Terms of Service, or to comply with our legal obligations.

Children

We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 16, or equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction, unless their parent provided verifiable consent. If we learn that we have collected personal information from a child under 16, or equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction, without consent of their parent, we will take steps to delete this information as soon as possible. Parents or guardians can contact us at [email protected]

Third-Party Sites and Services

Taskade’s website or any of our services may contain links to third-party websites or services. We are not responsible for the information collected by those third parties and we encourage you to read their privacy policy before submitting any personal information to them.

Changes to the Privacy Policy

We may amend this Privacy Policy from time to time. Use of information we collect now is subject to the Privacy Policy in effect at the time such information is used. If we make major changes in the way we collect or use information, we will notify you by posting an announcement on the Website or sending you an email. A user is bound by any changes to the Privacy Policy when he or she uses the Services after such changes have been first posted.

Should you have any question or concern, please write to [email protected]