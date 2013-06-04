Discover Living Apps
🎨 Interface 🧠 Memory 🤖 Agents ⚡ Motion — everything works together in one living system.
Explore complete apps created with Taskade Genesis, powered by your workspace DNA.
Build live dashboards, websites, and tools that think, learn, and evolve with you.
Client Portal Dashboard
Comprehensive client management portal with project tracking, communication tools, and document sharing. Streamline client relationships and project delivery.
Marketing Metrics Dashboard
Track campaign performance, monitor key marketing metrics, and analyze ROI with real-time analytics—all in one comprehensive dashboard for data-driven marketing teams.
Finance Tracker Dashboard
Monitor total income, expenses, and net profit with visual pie charts by category and detailed expense tracking—all in one intelligent dashboard for personal and business finance management.
Event Portal Pro
Complete event management platform with registration tracking, preparation workflows, and automated confirmations. Everything you need to plan, execute, and analyze successful events.
Fitness Class Booking Portal
Comprehensive fitness studio management system with class scheduling, member bookings, and admin dashboard. Complete solution for fitness businesses and wellness centers.
Simple Store Manager
Easy-to-use store management app for tracking customer orders and managing inventory. Perfect for small businesses needing streamlined operations without complexity.