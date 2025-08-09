Hi Taskaders 👋

For years, we’ve been building the pieces: Projects, Agents, Automations.

Today, the dots connect with Taskade Genesis.

One prompt → a live, shareable AI app.

Fully powered by your Taskade Workspace.

Databases. AI Agents. Automations. In real-time.

Minutes, not months. No code. No setup.

Apps that think, plan, and act alongside you.

🧬 Taskade Genesis (Preview)

Turn a simple prompt into a branded, intelligent app connected to your workspace.

What you can build in minutes:

AI-powered dashboards

Public web pages or client portals

AI forms, waitlists, and landing pages

Tools you can share, clone, or embed anywhere

Your Genesis app is alive. It learns from your projects, executes workflows, works with AI agents, and loads data directly from your Workspace. Learn more.

🤖 Orchestration Mode for AI Agents

The new Orchestration Mode gets your AI Agents to work together, planning and executing as a team, building on each other’s responses.

Perfect for brainstorming, analysis, or step-by-step thinking. Learn more.

👉 How to use: Open AI Agent Chat → choose Orchestrate (at the bottom)

🤖 AI Teams in Automations

Integrate AI Teams directly into workflows. Trigger multi-agent reasoning, generate summaries or decisions, and feed results into downstream actions. Learn more.

👉 How to use: Automations → + Add Step → Ask Agent Team

🎨 Custom Branding in AI Forms

Customize branding in AI Forms for a fully white-labeled experience. Share forms, flows with your own look, embed anywhere, and trigger workflows. Learn more.

👉 How to use: Open an automation → Preview → Publish → Hide Branding

📋 Copy & Duplicate Automations

Easily reuse Automations by copying or duplicating workflows across workspaces or within the same space. Learn more.

👉 How to use: Open Automations tab → Click ⋯ → Copy or Duplicate

You can now add Password Protection to any public link. Protect access to shared agents, forms, kits, or automations and control who can view them. Learn more.

👉 How to use: Share → Toggle on Require Password → Define a password

🌐 New & Improved Integrations

Reddit, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, and Google Sheets now have deeper automation powers. Post, fetch, send media, clear data, manage channels, and more! Learn more.

👾 Reddit: Post, fetch, and automate community engagement.

🧵 Discord: Send messages and manage channels automatically.

💬 Slack: Trigger anything, create channels, and route work.

📲 WhatsApp Business: Send media files and more.

📄 Google Sheets: Clear cell ranges and more.

🧩 Other Improvements

Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog Forum.

