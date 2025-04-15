Taskade Affiliate Program: Earn 50% Lifetime Commissions

Love Taskade? Join Our Affiliate Program!

Partner with Taskade and earn 50% commissions for life for every user you refer. It’s a smart way to turn your passion for AI-powered productivity into a steady stream of long-term income.

We’ve got your back with all the resources, support, and a platform people love.

Our AI-driven productivity platform is transforming how teams achieve their goals. Join our affiliate program and earn an industry-leading 50% lifetime commission for every customer you refer!