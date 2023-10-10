The Best Free Outline Alternative

Fully customizable workspace and progress tracking
Consistency Is Simplicity
Only list view available
Adaptable data visualization
Collaboration
Let’s Talk
Communication via Slack integration only
Comment syncing, chat support, live video call support
Going Live
Real-time syncing
Real-time syncing
The Right Tool For The Right Job
Built for collaborative note-taking
Remote first design tailored for individual use and team collaboration
Progress Tracking
Get Back On Track
Event log available
Completion history tracking
The Big Picture
Only one project view available
Bird’s eye view of workspaces, able to monitor progress on a project level
Mindful Simplicity
Keeping It Clean
Documents nested in hierarchy
Tasks can be folded,tagged, and color-coded with ease
Passing On Your Legacy
Not applicable
Simple and intuitive
Launch Speed
Getting Up To Speed
Simple onboarding
Intuitive UI, quick onboarding process
Quick On Your Feet
Not applicable
Lightweight, Short load times
What Is Taskade?
Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.
Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize tasks, take detailed notes, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.
Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!
Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.
Key Features of Taskade
Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want.
Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team for weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.
Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.
Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.
Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.