AI Agents That Never Sleep

Deploy Intelligence Everywhere

Your AI agents shouldn't be limited to one app or one use case. Taskade Agent Hosting lets you deploy intelligent agents across your entire business - websites, apps, workflows, and external channels - running 24/7.

Build once. Deploy everywhere. Scale infinitely.

Hosting Capabilities

Website Deployment

Embed agents on your website for instant customer support, lead qualification, and visitor engagement

App Integration

Add agent intelligence to any Genesis app or external application via API

Workflow Automation

Agents that trigger and execute automation workflows based on events and conditions

Multi-Channel Presence

Deploy the same agent across web, email, Slack, and other communication channels

What Hosted Agents Can Do

Customer Interactions

24/7 support and inquiry handling

Lead qualification and routing

Appointment scheduling and confirmation

FAQ and knowledge base assistance

Business Processes

Document processing and extraction

Data entry and system updates

Report generation and distribution

Monitoring and alert management

Team Support

Internal knowledge assistance

Process guidance and SOPs

Meeting preparation and follow-up

Research and information gathering

Hosting Features

Always On

Agents run continuously without downtime, handling requests around the clock

Auto-Scaling

Handle traffic spikes automatically - from 10 to 10,000 conversations without configuration

Version Control

Update agents without disruption, roll back if needed, test before deploying

Analytics

Track agent performance, conversation quality, and business impact

Deployment Options

Embed Widget

Add a chat widget to any website with a simple code snippet

API Access

Integrate agent capabilities into any application or workflow

Webhook Triggers

Agents respond to events from external systems and services

Scheduled Tasks

Agents execute recurring tasks at specified intervals

Enterprise Ready

Security: Enterprise-grade encryption and access controls

Compliance: SOC 2, GDPR, and industry-specific compliance support

SLA: Guaranteed uptime and response time commitments

Support: Dedicated success team for deployment and optimization