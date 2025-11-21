Agents That Never Sleep

Deploy AI agents across your entire business - websites, apps, workflows, and external channels. Always-on intelligence that scales with your needs.

Build
Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Intelligence, Deployed Everywhere

Build agents once, deploy them everywhere. 24/7 availability, auto-scaling, and enterprise security. AI teammates that work while you sleep.

Website Deployment

Embed intelligent agents on your website for instant customer support and lead qualification.

Workflow Integration

Agents trigger and execute automations based on events, conditions, and business rules.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

AI Agents That Never Sleep

Deploy Intelligence Everywhere

Your AI agents shouldn't be limited to one app or one use case. Taskade Agent Hosting lets you deploy intelligent agents across your entire business - websites, apps, workflows, and external channels - running 24/7.

Build once. Deploy everywhere. Scale infinitely.

Hosting Capabilities

Website Deployment
Embed agents on your website for instant customer support, lead qualification, and visitor engagement

App Integration
Add agent intelligence to any Genesis app or external application via API

Workflow Automation
Agents that trigger and execute automation workflows based on events and conditions

Multi-Channel Presence
Deploy the same agent across web, email, Slack, and other communication channels

What Hosted Agents Can Do

Customer Interactions

  • 24/7 support and inquiry handling
  • Lead qualification and routing
  • Appointment scheduling and confirmation
  • FAQ and knowledge base assistance

Business Processes

  • Document processing and extraction
  • Data entry and system updates
  • Report generation and distribution
  • Monitoring and alert management

Team Support

  • Internal knowledge assistance
  • Process guidance and SOPs
  • Meeting preparation and follow-up
  • Research and information gathering

Hosting Features

Always On
Agents run continuously without downtime, handling requests around the clock

Auto-Scaling
Handle traffic spikes automatically - from 10 to 10,000 conversations without configuration

Version Control
Update agents without disruption, roll back if needed, test before deploying

Analytics
Track agent performance, conversation quality, and business impact

Deployment Options

Embed Widget
Add a chat widget to any website with a simple code snippet

API Access
Integrate agent capabilities into any application or workflow

Webhook Triggers
Agents respond to events from external systems and services

Scheduled Tasks
Agents execute recurring tasks at specified intervals

Enterprise Ready

Security: Enterprise-grade encryption and access controls

Compliance: SOC 2, GDPR, and industry-specific compliance support

SLA: Guaranteed uptime and response time commitments

Support: Dedicated success team for deployment and optimization

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

