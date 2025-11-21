AI Agents That Never Sleep
Deploy Intelligence Everywhere
Your AI agents shouldn't be limited to one app or one use case. Taskade Agent Hosting lets you deploy intelligent agents across your entire business - websites, apps, workflows, and external channels - running 24/7.
Build once. Deploy everywhere. Scale infinitely.
Hosting Capabilities
Website Deployment
Embed agents on your website for instant customer support, lead qualification, and visitor engagement
App Integration
Add agent intelligence to any Genesis app or external application via API
Workflow Automation
Agents that trigger and execute automation workflows based on events and conditions
Multi-Channel Presence
Deploy the same agent across web, email, Slack, and other communication channels
What Hosted Agents Can Do
Customer Interactions
- 24/7 support and inquiry handling
- Lead qualification and routing
- Appointment scheduling and confirmation
- FAQ and knowledge base assistance
Business Processes
- Document processing and extraction
- Data entry and system updates
- Report generation and distribution
- Monitoring and alert management
Team Support
- Internal knowledge assistance
- Process guidance and SOPs
- Meeting preparation and follow-up
- Research and information gathering
Hosting Features
Always On
Agents run continuously without downtime, handling requests around the clock
Auto-Scaling
Handle traffic spikes automatically - from 10 to 10,000 conversations without configuration
Version Control
Update agents without disruption, roll back if needed, test before deploying
Analytics
Track agent performance, conversation quality, and business impact
Deployment Options
Embed Widget
Add a chat widget to any website with a simple code snippet
API Access
Integrate agent capabilities into any application or workflow
Webhook Triggers
Agents respond to events from external systems and services
Scheduled Tasks
Agents execute recurring tasks at specified intervals
Enterprise Ready
Security: Enterprise-grade encryption and access controls
Compliance: SOC 2, GDPR, and industry-specific compliance support
SLA: Guaranteed uptime and response time commitments
Support: Dedicated success team for deployment and optimization