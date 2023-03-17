Nonprofits can use Taskade for free! Apply to get a free upgrade for you and your team.

Taskade - Free Project Management Software for Nonprofits

Nonprofit Organizations face the same challenges as every other team when it comes to project management. If you’re here, chances are that you’re looking for a solution to help manage teams and projects for your nonprofit organization. While you’re at it, why not consider a tool that can help manage other aspects of your nonprofit organization?

We’re talking about a tool that can help you with multiple aspects such as event planning, managing volunteers and fundraising activities, and more!

While your nonprofit organization may face similar challenges to other teams, we know that a key concern for your organization will be to keep costs low while having an effective tool to improve your productivity.

We understand your unique challenge, and this is why Taskade is the best free tool for your nonprofit organization.

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that can be used for nonprofit organizations. Founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017, we aim to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is a versatile and simple tool that can improve your productivity while also encouraging communication and collaboration. Taskade can be used as a simple collaborative to-do list, or even as a solution for managing teams and complex projects.

With Taskade, you can organize tasks, take detailed notes, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via free and unlimited built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Taskade is the best free project management software for your nonprofit organization because our free-forever plan is loaded with features to help you get work done.

Use Taskade to save you time and money so that you can allocate more resources to further the cause of your nonprofit organization.

What Can Your Nonprofit Use Taskade For?

Manage Projects and Task Lists

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Check out our wide range of features the you can use to fit the unique needs of your nonprofit organization.

Collaborate as a Team

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Communication can make or break your project. This is why we decided to make our communication features free forever so that you can collaborate to get more work done.

Plan Events

We know that a key facet to the success of nonprofit organizations is to plan events to the detail. We have a wide range of templates, including fully customizable planning templates to help you save time and get started as quickly as possible.

Organize Fundraising

Organizing fundraising can be a daunting task, which is why we want to make it simple for you. Regardless of your fundraising method, our fully customizable project management templates can help you organize and get your fundraising efforts up and running.

Manage Volunteers

Managing volunteers can get complicated, especially when it comes to nonprofit organizations. Choose from our wide range of team management templates to help you manage your team and volunteers for your organization.

SOPS (Standard Operating Procedures)

Keep your organization running smoothly with our wide range of Task Management templates. Taskade is versatile and easy to use, making is a good tool to keep things running.