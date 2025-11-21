Build AI Agents That Actually Work

Beyond Simple Chatbots

Traditional AI assistants just answer questions. Taskade AI Agents reason through problems, execute multi-step workflows, and take real action in your business systems.

Train them once, deploy everywhere. Your agents learn your business, understand your processes, and work autonomously across all your applications.

What Makes Taskade Agents Different

Reasoning, Not Just Responding

Agents break down complex problems, consider multiple approaches, and make intelligent decisions based on context and goals.

Action-Oriented

Beyond conversation - agents create tasks, update projects, send emails, trigger automations, and integrate with 100+ external services.

Custom Knowledge

Train agents on your documents, processes, and business context. They understand your terminology, your customers, and your way of working.

Persistent Memory

Agents remember past interactions, learn from outcomes, and improve their responses over time.

Agent Capabilities

Research & Analysis

Web search and information gathering

Document analysis and summarization

Competitive intelligence and market research

Data extraction and organization

Content & Communication

Writing assistance with your brand voice

Email drafting and response handling

Social media content creation

Customer communication management

Task & Project Management

Task creation and assignment

Project planning and scheduling

Progress tracking and reporting

Team coordination and updates

Business Operations

Customer support and ticket handling

Lead qualification and follow-up

Process automation and execution

Data entry and system updates

Build Your Agent Team

1. Define the Role

Describe what you want your agent to do - customer support, research, content creation, or any custom function

2. Add Knowledge

Upload documents, connect data sources, and train on your specific business context

3. Set Capabilities

Choose which tools and integrations your agent can access and use

4. Deploy Everywhere

Use your agents in projects, apps, automations, and external channels

Agent Templates

Customer Support Agent: Handle inquiries, route tickets, provide instant answers from your knowledge base

Research Agent: Gather information, analyze competitors, summarize findings into actionable insights

Content Agent: Write blog posts, social media, emails in your brand voice with consistent quality

Sales Agent: Qualify leads, schedule meetings, follow up with prospects automatically

Project Manager Agent: Track progress, send reminders, coordinate team activities

The Intelligence Behind Your Apps

When you build Genesis apps, agents become the intelligence layer. They power customer interactions, make decisions, and execute business logic automatically.

Every app you build can have dedicated agents that understand its purpose and handle complex operations without manual intervention.