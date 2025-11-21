Build AI Agents That Actually Work
Beyond Simple Chatbots
Traditional AI assistants just answer questions. Taskade AI Agents reason through problems, execute multi-step workflows, and take real action in your business systems.
Train them once, deploy everywhere. Your agents learn your business, understand your processes, and work autonomously across all your applications.
What Makes Taskade Agents Different
Reasoning, Not Just Responding
Agents break down complex problems, consider multiple approaches, and make intelligent decisions based on context and goals.
Action-Oriented
Beyond conversation - agents create tasks, update projects, send emails, trigger automations, and integrate with 100+ external services.
Custom Knowledge
Train agents on your documents, processes, and business context. They understand your terminology, your customers, and your way of working.
Persistent Memory
Agents remember past interactions, learn from outcomes, and improve their responses over time.
Agent Capabilities
Research & Analysis
- Web search and information gathering
- Document analysis and summarization
- Competitive intelligence and market research
- Data extraction and organization
Content & Communication
- Writing assistance with your brand voice
- Email drafting and response handling
- Social media content creation
- Customer communication management
Task & Project Management
- Task creation and assignment
- Project planning and scheduling
- Progress tracking and reporting
- Team coordination and updates
Business Operations
- Customer support and ticket handling
- Lead qualification and follow-up
- Process automation and execution
- Data entry and system updates
Build Your Agent Team
1. Define the Role
Describe what you want your agent to do - customer support, research, content creation, or any custom function
2. Add Knowledge
Upload documents, connect data sources, and train on your specific business context
3. Set Capabilities
Choose which tools and integrations your agent can access and use
4. Deploy Everywhere
Use your agents in projects, apps, automations, and external channels
Agent Templates
Customer Support Agent: Handle inquiries, route tickets, provide instant answers from your knowledge base
Research Agent: Gather information, analyze competitors, summarize findings into actionable insights
Content Agent: Write blog posts, social media, emails in your brand voice with consistent quality
Sales Agent: Qualify leads, schedule meetings, follow up with prospects automatically
Project Manager Agent: Track progress, send reminders, coordinate team activities
The Intelligence Behind Your Apps
When you build Genesis apps, agents become the intelligence layer. They power customer interactions, make decisions, and execute business logic automatically.
Every app you build can have dedicated agents that understand its purpose and handle complex operations without manual intervention.