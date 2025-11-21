Build Agents That Think

Create intelligent AI agents that reason through problems, execute workflows, and work 24/7. Train them on your business, deploy them everywhere, and watch them handle complex tasks autonomously.

Build
Loading apps...

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft

Your Digital Workforce

AI agents that understand your business, learn from your data, and take real action. Build once, deploy everywhere - your intelligent teammates that never sleep.

Train With Your Knowledge

Upload documents, connect data sources, and train agents on your specific business context. They learn your terminology and processes.

Reasoning & Research

Agents break down complex problems, search the web, analyze information, and provide intelligent recommendations.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Build AI Agents That Actually Work

Beyond Simple Chatbots

Traditional AI assistants just answer questions. Taskade AI Agents reason through problems, execute multi-step workflows, and take real action in your business systems.

Train them once, deploy everywhere. Your agents learn your business, understand your processes, and work autonomously across all your applications.

What Makes Taskade Agents Different

Reasoning, Not Just Responding
Agents break down complex problems, consider multiple approaches, and make intelligent decisions based on context and goals.

Action-Oriented
Beyond conversation - agents create tasks, update projects, send emails, trigger automations, and integrate with 100+ external services.

Custom Knowledge
Train agents on your documents, processes, and business context. They understand your terminology, your customers, and your way of working.

Persistent Memory
Agents remember past interactions, learn from outcomes, and improve their responses over time.

Agent Capabilities

Research & Analysis

  • Web search and information gathering
  • Document analysis and summarization
  • Competitive intelligence and market research
  • Data extraction and organization

Content & Communication

  • Writing assistance with your brand voice
  • Email drafting and response handling
  • Social media content creation
  • Customer communication management

Task & Project Management

  • Task creation and assignment
  • Project planning and scheduling
  • Progress tracking and reporting
  • Team coordination and updates

Business Operations

  • Customer support and ticket handling
  • Lead qualification and follow-up
  • Process automation and execution
  • Data entry and system updates

Build Your Agent Team

1. Define the Role
Describe what you want your agent to do - customer support, research, content creation, or any custom function

2. Add Knowledge
Upload documents, connect data sources, and train on your specific business context

3. Set Capabilities
Choose which tools and integrations your agent can access and use

4. Deploy Everywhere
Use your agents in projects, apps, automations, and external channels

Agent Templates

Customer Support Agent: Handle inquiries, route tickets, provide instant answers from your knowledge base

Research Agent: Gather information, analyze competitors, summarize findings into actionable insights

Content Agent: Write blog posts, social media, emails in your brand voice with consistent quality

Sales Agent: Qualify leads, schedule meetings, follow up with prospects automatically

Project Manager Agent: Track progress, send reminders, coordinate team activities

The Intelligence Behind Your Apps

When you build Genesis apps, agents become the intelligence layer. They power customer interactions, make decisions, and execute business logic automatically.

Every app you build can have dedicated agents that understand its purpose and handle complex operations without manual intervention.

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo