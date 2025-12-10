Start building apps with Taskade Genesis using these beginner-friendly examples — dashboards, tools, portals, and websites you can clone and customize.

You don't need to code to build software anymore.

With Taskade Genesis, you describe what you want in plain language, and a fully functional AI app appears. But if you've never built an app before, where do you start?

Here are 12 beginner-friendly apps that are simple to understand, easy to customize, and immediately useful. Clone any of them, play around, and learn how Genesis works.

What Makes a Good Beginner App?

The best starter apps share these traits:

Single purpose — Does one thing well

All 12 apps below meet these criteria. Start with any of them.

1. Minimalistic ToDo App

The classic starter. Add tasks, check them off, stay organized.

Why it's great for beginners: Pure simplicity. Learn how Projects store data.

Clone ToDo App →

2. Time Tracker

Log how you spend your time. See where hours go.

Why it's great for beginners: Teaches data logging and basic calculations.

Clone Time Tracker →

3. Mood Tracker

Log your mood daily. Spot emotional patterns over time.

Why it's great for beginners: Simple input, visual output, personal value.

Clone Mood Tracker →

4. Expense Splitter

Split bills with friends. Fair math, no arguments.

Why it's great for beginners: Practical calculations, immediate usefulness.

Clone Expense Splitter →

5. Book Reading Tracker

Track what you've read, what's next, and reading progress.

Why it's great for beginners: List management with visual progress.

Clone Book Tracker →

6. Flash Deck Maker

Create study flashcards. Test yourself. Learn better.

Why it's great for beginners: AI content generation in action.

Clone Flash Deck Maker →

7. QR Code Studio

Generate QR codes for any link or text.

Why it's great for beginners: Input → Output, immediate result.

Clone QR Code Studio →

8. Study/Work Timer

Pomodoro-style timer with music for focus sessions.

Why it's great for beginners: Simple tool, high utility.

Clone Study Timer →

9. Cover Letter Generator

Input job details, get a tailored cover letter.

Why it's great for beginners: See AI Agents generate content.

Clone Cover Letter Generator →

10. D&D Mockery Generator

Generate creative insults for tabletop games.

Why it's great for beginners: Fun way to see AI creativity.

Clone D&D Generator →

11. Retro Themed Form

A simple intake form with retro styling.

Why it's great for beginners: Learn form building and data collection.

Clone Retro Form →

12. Pet Sitter App

A simple app for pet sitting — schedules, contacts, notes.

Why it's great for beginners: Multiple related data types working together.

Clone Pet Sitter →

The 4 Steps to Build Any App

Once you've cloned a few examples, try building from scratch:

Step 1: Start with Your Idea

Think of a problem you want to solve. Keep it simple. "Track my workouts" is better than "Build a complete fitness empire."

Step 2: Let Genesis Build It

Describe your app in plain language. Be specific. "Build a workout tracker with exercise name, sets, reps, and date" works better than "Make me a fitness app."

Step 3: Test and Iterate

Use the app. Notice what's missing. Tell Genesis to add features through the chat. "Add a weekly summary" or "Include a rest timer."

Step 4: Share It

Publish your app. Share the link. Get feedback. Improve.

Full tutorial: Create Your First App →

Understanding the Three Pillars

Every Genesis app runs on Workspace DNA — three pillars working together:

Pillar What It Does Beginner Example 🧠 Memory (Projects) Stores your data ToDo app stores tasks 🤖 Intelligence (Agents) Thinks and generates Cover letter creates content ⚡ Execution (Automations) Takes action Timer sends notifications

As you get comfortable, you'll combine all three to build more powerful apps.

Level Up: Next Steps

Once you've mastered beginner apps, try these:

Add an AI Agent — Clone the ToDo app, add an Agent that prioritizes tasks Connect an Automation — Add email notifications when tasks are due Build a Dashboard — Combine multiple tools into one view Publish to Community — Share your creation and get feedback

Start Building

Ready to build your first app?

Resources:

Your living workspace includes:

Start Building →

💬 Frequently Asked Questions About Building AI Apps

How do I build my first AI app with no coding experience?

Open Taskade Genesis, click "Create App," describe what you want in plain English, and click generate. Genesis builds a complete working app with databases, AI agents, and automations. No coding required — just natural language descriptions.

How long does it take to build an AI app with Genesis?

Most simple apps generate in under 60 seconds. More complex apps with multiple agents and automations may take a few minutes. Once generated, you can immediately use, share, or customize your app.

Can I clone an existing app instead of building from scratch?

Yes. The Taskade Community has hundreds of ready-to-use apps you can clone with one click. Cloning gives you a working foundation you can customize to your needs.

What types of AI apps can beginners build?

Start simple: personal dashboards, ToDo apps, note-taking tools, timers, calculators, or chatbots. As you get comfortable, add AI agents for intelligent responses and automations for background tasks. The examples in this article are all beginner-friendly.

What's the difference between an AI app and a regular app?

Regular apps follow fixed logic. AI apps include intelligent agents that can understand context, generate content, make decisions, and learn from interactions. Genesis apps combine traditional app features (databases, UI) with AI capabilities (agents, automations).

Do I need to pay to build AI apps?

You can start building for free. Taskade offers a free tier with access to Genesis and basic app creation. Pro plans unlock more AI agent capacity, storage, and advanced features.

