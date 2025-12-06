On this page
10 AI Ops Dashboards for Lean Teams
Build real-time operations dashboards that update themselves. Clone 10 AI-powered ops dashboards for maintenance, capacity planning, support, and team workflows.
Operations is memory in motion.
Every ticket, every metric, every handoff — it's all signal. The problem? Most ops teams drown in spreadsheets, Slack pings, and dashboards that are outdated before they're finished.
Taskade Genesis changes that. It turns a single prompt into a living operations center — complete with real-time data (Projects), intelligent assistants (AI Agents), and self-updating workflows (Automations).
💡 Quick Start: Clone any dashboard below in one click. Each comes with built-in database structure, AI agents, and automation workflows ready to customize.
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Ops Dashboards
|#
|Dashboard
|Best For
|Clone Link
|1
|Maintenance Tracker
|Facilities, fleet management
|Clone →
|2
|Team Capacity Planner
|Project managers, resource planning
|Clone →
|3
|Support Rating Dashboard
|CS teams, quality assurance
|Clone →
|4
|Neon Task Dashboard
|Creative teams, startups
|Clone →
|5
|Monochrome Project Dashboard
|Consultants, minimalists
|Clone →
|6
|Hospitality Insight Dashboard
|Hotels, Airbnb hosts
|Clone →
|7
|Room Booking Dashboard
|Coworking, conference centers
|Clone →
|8
|Investor Dashboard
|Founders, investor relations
|Clone →
|9
|Finance Tracker Dashboard
|Operations, finance teams
|Clone →
|10
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Sales ops, growth teams
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI ops dashboards you can clone in one click — and run your team on autopilot.
1. Maintenance Tracker Dashboard
Track equipment status, maintenance schedules, and service history across your entire operation.
Best for: Facilities managers, property operations, fleet management
Features:
- Equipment inventory with status tracking
- Scheduled maintenance alerts
- Service history log
- Cost tracking and reporting
Clone Maintenance Tracker →
2. Team Capacity Planner
Visualize team workload, availability, and resource allocation in real-time.
Best for: Project managers, team leads, resource coordinators
Features:
- Team member availability grid
- Workload distribution view
- Project assignment tracking
- Capacity forecasting
Clone Team Capacity Planner →
3. Support Rating Dashboard
Monitor customer satisfaction scores, ticket resolution times, and support team performance.
Best for: Support managers, CS teams, quality assurance
Features:
- CSAT score tracking
- Response time metrics
- Agent performance leaderboard
- Trend analysis
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
4. Neon Task Management Dashboard
A visually striking task management system with neon aesthetics and powerful workflow features.
Best for: Creative teams, startups, agencies
Features:
- Kanban board with neon styling
- Priority-based task sorting
- Due date tracking
- Team assignment
Clone Neon Task Dashboard →
5. Monochrome Project Dashboard
A clean, minimal project tracking interface focused on clarity and focus.
Best for: Consultants, solo operators, minimalists
Features:
- Clean project overview
- Milestone tracking
- Progress visualization
- Status updates
Clone Monochrome Dashboard →
6. Hospitality Insight Dashboard
Track occupancy, guest satisfaction, and operational metrics for hospitality businesses.
Best for: Hotel managers, Airbnb hosts, property managers
Features:
- Occupancy rate tracking
- Guest review aggregation
- Revenue metrics
- Seasonal trend analysis
Clone Hospitality Dashboard →
7. Room Booking Dashboard
Manage room reservations, availability, and booking workflows in one place.
Best for: Coworking spaces, conference centers, shared offices
Features:
- Room availability calendar
- Booking request management
- Conflict detection
- Utilization reports
Clone Room Booking Dashboard →
8. Investor Dashboard
Present company metrics, KPIs, and progress updates to stakeholders.
Best for: Founders, CFOs, investor relations
Features:
- KPI visualization
- Milestone tracking
- Financial summaries
- Update history
Clone Investor Dashboard →
9. Finance Tracker Dashboard
Monitor cash flow, expenses, and financial health in real-time.
Best for: Operations teams, finance managers, founders
Features:
- Expense categorization
- Cash flow visualization
- Budget vs. actual tracking
- AI-powered insights
Clone Finance Tracker →
10. Neon CRM Dashboard
A vibrant CRM interface for tracking leads, deals, and customer relationships.
Best for: Sales ops, account managers, growth teams
Features:
- Lead pipeline view
- Deal stage tracking
- Customer interaction log
- Revenue forecasting
Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →
Why Ops Dashboards Need to Be Living Systems
Static dashboards are dead on arrival.
By the time you've built a spreadsheet view, the data is stale. Genesis dashboards are different — they're living systems powered by three pillars:
|Pillar
|What It Does
|Ops Example
|🧠 Projects (Memory)
|Stores and structures your data
|Equipment inventory, ticket history
|🤖 Agents (Intelligence)
|Analyzes data and takes action
|Alert on SLA breach, summarize trends
|⚡ Automations (Motion)
|Triggers workflows automatically
|Route tickets, send status updates
This is Workspace DNA — the architecture that makes Genesis apps think, remember, and act.
Common Ops Automations
Connect your dashboards to real workflows:
- Slack alerts when metrics cross thresholds
- Email summaries sent daily/weekly to stakeholders
- Ticket routing based on priority or type
- Status updates posted automatically to project channels
- Calendar sync for maintenance schedules
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
🛠️ Build Your Own Ops Dashboard
Create a custom ops dashboard in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your dashboard using a prompt like:
Build an operations dashboard for a logistics company with:
- Equipment inventory tracking (vehicles, trailers, forklifts)
- Maintenance scheduling with automatic reminders
- Driver availability and shift management
- Real-time status updates via Slack
- Weekly utilization reports sent every Monday
- AI assistant that answers "What needs maintenance this week?"
- Click "Enhance Prompt" for AI-powered suggestions
- Genesis creates the dashboard with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Connect to your existing tools (Slack, Google Sheets, etc.)
- Watch it run on autopilot
🎯 Pro Tip: The more specific your prompt, the better your dashboard. Include specific data fields, automation triggers, and reporting frequencies.
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your ops center?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone dashboards and tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living ops center includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
Start Building →
