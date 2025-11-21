Build Apps From One Prompt

Describe any business need in plain English. Watch Genesis create complete applications with AI agents, real-time data, and automation workflows. Your ideas become working software in minutes.

Build
Loading apps...

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft

The Fastest Way to Build Software

Genesis transforms natural language into complete business applications. No code, no templates, no limitations - just describe what you need and watch your app come to life.

Describe Your Vision

Use plain English to describe any business application. Genesis understands context, requirements, and automatically designs the perfect solution.

Watch It Build Live

See your application take shape in real-time with databases, AI agents, and automation workflows - all working together from the start.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Build Without Permission

You don't need a development team.
You don't need months of planning.
You don't need anyone's approval.

You just need an idea.

Genesis is the biggest leap we've made in 8 years. It turns a single prompt into a living, breathing system—not a prototype, not a wireframe, but a real, intelligent app that works out of the box.

One Prompt → One App

Describe what you need in plain English:

"I need a customer onboarding system that collects information, assigns tasks to my team, and sends welcome emails automatically"

Watch Genesis build it—complete with forms, databases, AI agents, and automation workflows. All connected. All working together. All live in minutes.

Your data becomes the backend.
Your workspace becomes the engine.
Your agents become your team.

Your Workspace Is Alive

Every other AI builder gives you a shell. Genesis gives you a living system that thinks:

🤖 Built-in Intelligence (AI Agents) - Digital teammates trained on your business
🧠 Built-in Memory (Projects) - Your data becomes structured, searchable, connected
Built-in Motion (Automations) - 100+ integrations that act on your behalf

No integrations to configure. No setup required. Real systems. Live in minutes.

From HyperCard to Genesis

In 1987, Apple launched HyperCard—a tool that let anyone build software by stacking cards. Simple. Playful. Powerful.

For a brief moment, the tools to build were in everyone's hands. Then they disappeared behind IDEs, APIs, and engineering teams.

Genesis is the HyperCard of the AI era.

One prompt. One app. A new system for a new generation.

What You Can Build

Dashboards that track and visualize data in real-time
Portals that automate client requests and bookings
Tools that calculate, process, and adapt to context
Websites powered by AI agents trained on your projects

Every app is alive from day one—connected to your workspace, powered by your agents, growing smarter with every interaction.

The Movement Has Started

This isn't just a product. It's a shift in mindset.

A signal to the next generation of builders:

You don't need permission anymore.
Not to start. Not to ship. Not to define the system.

So build. Break things. Launch without asking.

Build without permission.

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo