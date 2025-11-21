Build Without Permission

You don't need a development team.

You don't need months of planning.

You don't need anyone's approval.

You just need an idea.

Genesis is the biggest leap we've made in 8 years. It turns a single prompt into a living, breathing system—not a prototype, not a wireframe, but a real, intelligent app that works out of the box.

One Prompt → One App

Describe what you need in plain English:

"I need a customer onboarding system that collects information, assigns tasks to my team, and sends welcome emails automatically"

Watch Genesis build it—complete with forms, databases, AI agents, and automation workflows. All connected. All working together. All live in minutes.

Your data becomes the backend.

Your workspace becomes the engine.

Your agents become your team.

Your Workspace Is Alive

Every other AI builder gives you a shell. Genesis gives you a living system that thinks:

🤖 Built-in Intelligence (AI Agents) - Digital teammates trained on your business

🧠 Built-in Memory (Projects) - Your data becomes structured, searchable, connected

⚡ Built-in Motion (Automations) - 100+ integrations that act on your behalf

No integrations to configure. No setup required. Real systems. Live in minutes.

From HyperCard to Genesis

In 1987, Apple launched HyperCard—a tool that let anyone build software by stacking cards. Simple. Playful. Powerful.

For a brief moment, the tools to build were in everyone's hands. Then they disappeared behind IDEs, APIs, and engineering teams.

Genesis is the HyperCard of the AI era.

One prompt. One app. A new system for a new generation.

What You Can Build

Dashboards that track and visualize data in real-time

Portals that automate client requests and bookings

Tools that calculate, process, and adapt to context

Websites powered by AI agents trained on your projects

Every app is alive from day one—connected to your workspace, powered by your agents, growing smarter with every interaction.

The Movement Has Started

This isn't just a product. It's a shift in mindset.

A signal to the next generation of builders:

You don't need permission anymore.

Not to start. Not to ship. Not to define the system.

So build. Break things. Launch without asking.

Build without permission.