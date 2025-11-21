Deploy Apps Without DevOps
From Build to Live in Seconds
Every Genesis app is instantly deployable. No servers to configure, no infrastructure to manage, no DevOps team required. Click deploy and your app is live worldwide.
Build it. Deploy it. Scale it. All without touching a terminal.
Hosting Features
Instant Deployment
- One-click deploy from any Genesis app
- Live URL generated automatically
- Updates deploy without downtime
- Rollback to previous versions instantly
Global Performance
- CDN distribution worldwide
- Edge caching for fast load times
- Automatic image optimization
- Performance monitoring included
Custom Domains
- Connect your own domain
- Automatic SSL certificates
- Subdomain support
- DNS management tools
Scaling
- Auto-scaling based on traffic
- Handle traffic spikes automatically
- No capacity planning required
- Pay for what you use
Security & Compliance
Enterprise Security
- SOC 2 Type II compliant
- End-to-end encryption
- DDoS protection
- Regular security audits
Access Control
- Role-based permissions
- SSO integration
- API key management
- Audit logging
Data Protection
- GDPR compliant
- Data residency options
- Automatic backups
- Disaster recovery
Deployment Options
Public Apps
Share with anyone via URL - perfect for customer-facing applications
Private Apps
Require authentication - ideal for internal tools and team applications
Embedded Apps
Embed in your website or existing applications via iframe or SDK
API Access
Expose app functionality via RESTful APIs for integration
Monitoring & Analytics
Real-Time Dashboard
- Active users and sessions
- Response times and errors
- Resource utilization
- Geographic distribution
Alerts & Notifications
- Uptime monitoring
- Error rate alerts
- Performance degradation warnings
- Custom threshold notifications
The Zero-DevOps Advantage
Traditional Hosting
- Set up servers and infrastructure
- Configure load balancers and CDN
- Manage SSL certificates
- Handle scaling and monitoring
- Maintain security patches
Genesis Hosting
- Click deploy
- Everything else is automatic
Focus on building great apps. We handle everything else.