Deploy Apps Without DevOps

From Build to Live in Seconds

Every Genesis app is instantly deployable. No servers to configure, no infrastructure to manage, no DevOps team required. Click deploy and your app is live worldwide.

Build it. Deploy it. Scale it. All without touching a terminal.

Hosting Features

Instant Deployment

One-click deploy from any Genesis app

Live URL generated automatically

Updates deploy without downtime

Rollback to previous versions instantly

Global Performance

CDN distribution worldwide

Edge caching for fast load times

Automatic image optimization

Performance monitoring included

Custom Domains

Connect your own domain

Automatic SSL certificates

Subdomain support

DNS management tools

Scaling

Auto-scaling based on traffic

Handle traffic spikes automatically

No capacity planning required

Pay for what you use

Security & Compliance

Enterprise Security

SOC 2 Type II compliant

End-to-end encryption

DDoS protection

Regular security audits

Access Control

Role-based permissions

SSO integration

API key management

Audit logging

Data Protection

GDPR compliant

Data residency options

Automatic backups

Disaster recovery

Deployment Options

Public Apps

Share with anyone via URL - perfect for customer-facing applications

Private Apps

Require authentication - ideal for internal tools and team applications

Embedded Apps

Embed in your website or existing applications via iframe or SDK

API Access

Expose app functionality via RESTful APIs for integration

Monitoring & Analytics

Real-Time Dashboard

Active users and sessions

Response times and errors

Resource utilization

Geographic distribution

Alerts & Notifications

Uptime monitoring

Error rate alerts

Performance degradation warnings

Custom threshold notifications

The Zero-DevOps Advantage

Traditional Hosting

Set up servers and infrastructure

Configure load balancers and CDN

Manage SSL certificates

Handle scaling and monitoring

Maintain security patches

Genesis Hosting

Click deploy

Everything else is automatic

Focus on building great apps. We handle everything else.