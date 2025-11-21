Deploy Without DevOps

One-click deployment for every Genesis app. Global CDN, automatic scaling, custom domains, and enterprise security. Your apps run 24/7 with zero infrastructure overhead.

Build
Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
From Build to Live in Seconds

Genesis Hosting handles everything - deployment, scaling, security, and performance. Click deploy and your app is live worldwide.

Instant Deployment

One click and your app is live with a shareable URL. Updates deploy without downtime.

Global Performance

CDN distribution worldwide, edge caching, and automatic optimization. Fast everywhere.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Deploy Apps Without DevOps

Every Genesis app is instantly deployable. No servers to configure, no infrastructure to manage, no DevOps team required. Click deploy and your app is live worldwide.

Build it. Deploy it. Scale it. All without touching a terminal.

Hosting Features

Instant Deployment

  • One-click deploy from any Genesis app
  • Live URL generated automatically
  • Updates deploy without downtime
  • Rollback to previous versions instantly

Global Performance

  • CDN distribution worldwide
  • Edge caching for fast load times
  • Automatic image optimization
  • Performance monitoring included

Custom Domains

  • Connect your own domain
  • Automatic SSL certificates
  • Subdomain support
  • DNS management tools

Scaling

  • Auto-scaling based on traffic
  • Handle traffic spikes automatically
  • No capacity planning required
  • Pay for what you use

Security & Compliance

Enterprise Security

  • SOC 2 Type II compliant
  • End-to-end encryption
  • DDoS protection
  • Regular security audits

Access Control

  • Role-based permissions
  • SSO integration
  • API key management
  • Audit logging

Data Protection

  • GDPR compliant
  • Data residency options
  • Automatic backups
  • Disaster recovery

Deployment Options

Public Apps
Share with anyone via URL - perfect for customer-facing applications

Private Apps
Require authentication - ideal for internal tools and team applications

Embedded Apps
Embed in your website or existing applications via iframe or SDK

API Access
Expose app functionality via RESTful APIs for integration

Monitoring & Analytics

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Active users and sessions
  • Response times and errors
  • Resource utilization
  • Geographic distribution

Alerts & Notifications

  • Uptime monitoring
  • Error rate alerts
  • Performance degradation warnings
  • Custom threshold notifications

The Zero-DevOps Advantage

Traditional Hosting

  • Set up servers and infrastructure
  • Configure load balancers and CDN
  • Manage SSL certificates
  • Handle scaling and monitoring
  • Maintain security patches

Genesis Hosting

  • Click deploy
  • Everything else is automatic

Focus on building great apps. We handle everything else.

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo