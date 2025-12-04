When Google Reader shut down, everyone said RSS was over. But what really died wasn't the protocol — it was imagination. Discover how Taskade Genesis turns open feeds into living AI workflows.

Most people stopped thinking about RSS when Google Reader disappeared.

But RSS never really died. It just went quiet, waiting for someone to listen differently.

At Taskade, we didn't see RSS as an outdated feed format. We saw it as a living signal — the pulse of the open web still beating beneath the noise.

The question isn't how to read RSS anymore.

It's what happens after you get the feed.

That's where Taskade Genesis begins.

The Feed That Thinks Back

In Genesis, RSS isn't a list of headlines.

It's a trigger for intelligence. A conversation between your workspace and the world.

Every new post becomes a signal.

Agents read it, Projects remember it, Automations move it forward.

A competitor announcement creates a marketing task.

A new research paper enriches your knowledge base.

A product release note updates your dashboard automatically.

No human has to copy or paste a thing.

The system grows with every signal it receives.

This isn't automation. This is adaptation.

How It Works Inside Genesis

Genesis apps think in three layers — what we call Workspace DNA:

🧠 Projects store structured memory — facts, context, documents.

🤖 AI Agents reason with that memory — learning patterns and generating insights.

⚡ Automations act — connecting data, tools, and teams in motion.

An RSS feed becomes the input that moves through these layers:

A new article triggers the workflow via RSS integration It's enriched with metadata and compared to existing Projects Agents summarize and classify it Automations route the insight to dashboards or tasks The outcome feeds back into memory, making the system smarter

That's how a static feed becomes a living loop.

Example 1: The Live Newsroom

We built a newsroom that never sleeps.

Every time a source updates — a new press release, blog post, or SEC filing — Genesis detects it through RSS.

The feed triggers an Agent that summarizes and tags the article

The summary is written to a Project with relevant entities and topics

A live dashboard updates instantly, showing what's new and who's responsible

High-priority signals automatically create tasks for the right editor or analyst

The result feels less like software, more like a living newsroom.

Clone it: RSS-Feed Inbox — Your intelligent feed reader

More newsroom tools:

Multi-Platform Publisher — Distribute content across channels

— Distribute content across channels Lens Insight Journal — Document and analyze trends

Example 2: The Market Research Tracker

A product team connects RSS feeds from tech blogs, finance sites, and research journals.

Each new post is parsed, summarized, and cross-referenced with their internal data.

If the story matches a tracked keyword, Genesis writes it into their Insights Project, tags it, and pings their private channel via Slack integration.

Now the team doesn't just collect news — they learn from it.

They see patterns, trends, competitors, and opportunities before anyone else does.

Clone it: Finance Tracker Dashboard — Monitor markets and metrics

More research tools:

Why Open Standards Still Matter

RSS taught the internet how to share before social networks existed.

It's simple, transparent, and decentralized — the opposite of everything algorithmic.

That's exactly why it still matters.

At Taskade, we believe open standards like RSS should power AI systems, not disappear under them. They give us ownership of our workflows, our data, and our imagination.

"The next generation of software won't just be built. It will evolve — through open systems that remember, learn, and grow with their users."

RSS is freedom encoded in XML. Genesis gives it a mind.

Build Your Own RSS-Powered Loop

You can build your first RSS-powered Genesis app in minutes:

Create your first app in Taskade Genesis Add the "New Item in RSS Feed" trigger via RSS integration Connect your favorite feeds — blogs, research sites, pressrooms Add an AI Agent to summarize or classify each item Route outputs to Projects, tasks, or dashboards Turn on the flow and watch your workspace learn

Once it's running, you'll notice something subtle.

The system starts recognizing patterns — which topics matter, which don't.

It begins to think with you, not just for you.

One feed in → One intelligent reaction out.

That's the loop every AI system needs.

From Feeds to Living Software

The early web was built on curiosity and connection.

RSS was one of its quiet foundations — open, invisible, resilient.

Now, with AI, that foundation can come alive again.

Taskade Genesis brings memory, intelligence, and motion into the same workspace. Every feed, every file, every signal becomes part of a living system that evolves with your ideas.

It's not nostalgia. It's continuity.

From open feeds to living apps.

From static tools to software that grows with you.

Start Building

Resources to build your first RSS workflow:

Your living workspace includes:

Step into Genesis →

— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

Read more: