AI Project Manager

Elevate your project management with Taskade AI's adaptability. Create and share project plans and task lists seamlessly. Streamline your project workflows and team coordination.

Five AI-powered tools in one to supercharge your team productivity. With Taskade, all your work is in sync in one unified workspace.

Harness AI to generate new ideas and map out anything. Convert your brainstorming sessions into mind maps and track progress across projects. Taskade is your creative canvas for dynamic workflows, like the art of origami.

Embrace a smart, structured outlining experience, mirroring your brain's natural organization. Create infinite connections and levels of hierarchy, with real-time syncing.

Bring your projects to life with an AI assistant designed for brainstorming and task coordination. Chat with your tasks and documents, and choose a persona tailored to various roles and expertise. Taskade AI is ready to assist you right inside your projects.

Manage your files in a whole new way. Access all your uploaded media easily and chat with them for quick insights. It's not just about storing files; it's about making them work for you.

Type "/" to access all AI commands and keyboard shortcuts, including adding due dates, changing formats, and creating new blocks.

Harness the power of AI with natural language and recurring task options to quickly add due dates, reminders, and elevate your productivity.

Let AI prioritize and organize your tasks. Streamline, focus, and achieve productivity.

Turn ideas into actions in a snap. Convert notes into actionable tasks with ease. Select, and Taskade AI handles the rest.

Engage with marketing experts, life coaches, and more. Set personas and tones, allowing Taskade AI to adopt specialized roles.

Transform your PDF, CSV, Docs into projects using AI. Upload, import, and watch the magic.

Dive into AI with 1000+ prompt templates and AI generators. Find your perfect workflow.

Create, train, and run AI Agents powered by GPT-4 Turbo to autonomously research, complete tasks, and orchestrate workflows. (In Beta)

Brainstorm, outline, and map out anything for your tasks and notes. Set personas and tones, and adapt to any specialized experts and roles.

Craft custom templates for everything from SOPs to Project Sprints, tailored to your team's data, personas, and tones, streamlining both project creation and content generation.

“Taskade – The Ultimate Free Project Management Software to Elevate Your Productivity

In the fast-paced world we live in, maximizing your daily productivity is crucial, whether for personal or professional tasks. The key to achieving this is utilizing the right tools for efficient project management.

Project management is an integral part of daily life for many. It ranges from simple tasks like grocery shopping to more complex tasks like breaking down large projects into manageable actions.

Choosing the best project management tool is vital for enhancing productivity in these everyday tasks.

What is Project Management?

Project management involves overseeing tasks and projects from their inception to completion. Complex projects are, in essence, a series of tasks. Effective project management ensures that these tasks are completed on time and within scope.

It includes allocating limited resources effectively and prioritizing tasks based on their importance and complexity. Proper project management software simplifies this process.

Enhance your week with a weekly goal-setting template.

What is a Project Management Tool?

A project management tool is software designed to assist in organizing and completing tasks within a project. Basic project management software might include a to-do list to track and complete tasks.

However, platforms like Taskade offer advanced features to elevate your project management capabilities.

There are numerous project and task management tools available. We have compiled a list of the best tools for managing your projects.

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool, perfect for nonprofit organizations. Founded in 2017 by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang, Taskade aims to help remote teams and individuals work more efficiently and effectively.

Taskade is versatile and user-friendly, improving productivity while fostering communication and teamwork. It can function as a collaborative to-do list or a comprehensive solution for managing complex projects.

Taskade organizes tasks and projects in a unified workspace, allowing for easy management without switching between different apps. It’s the ideal free project management software, with a free-forever plan loaded with features to boost your work efficiency.

How You Can Use Taskade for Project Management

Every project in Taskade consists of tasks. These tasks, like bullet points, can be outlined into sub-tasks and customized to your preference. Taskade facilitates this on Mac, Windows, Linux, and mobile.

Here are some ways to utilize Taskade for project management:

Utilize Project Management Templates for Immediate Progress

Taskade provides a variety of project management templates. Explore our extensive range of free templates to jumpstart your project management. Taskade’s templates are fully customizable for your specific needs.

Visualize Data with Customizable Board Views

Taskade’s customizable board views allow you to break down projects into smaller tasks. Multiple board views, available even in Taskade’s free plan, enable smarter work management.

Switch between List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to find your preferred workflow.

Simplify Complex Projects into Smaller Tasks

Complex projects can be divided into smaller tasks. Taskade, as an outliner, organizes your notes and to-do lists hierarchically, helping you manage projects more effectively.

Collaborate on Projects with Your Team

Collaborate in real-time with free, unlimited chat and video conferencing in every project. Communication is key to project success, which is why our communication features are free forever, allowing seamless team collaboration within the same workspace.

Set Deadlines for Your Projects

Clear communication and task assignments are important, but tracking project deadlines is equally crucial. Taskade allows you to set deadlines, ensuring everyone is aligned on priorities.

Access Your Projects Anywhere

With Taskade, your projects are stored online, accessible from anywhere. Taskade is available on multiple platforms, enabling you to manage your projects at the office, home, or on the go.