CRM That Sells For You

Beyond Contact Management

Traditional CRMs are expensive databases that require constant manual updates. Genesis CRM is an intelligent sales partner that scores leads, automates follow-ups, and helps you close deals faster.

AI that understands sales. Automation that never forgets. Insights that drive revenue.

What Makes Genesis CRM Different

AI Lead Scoring

Automatically evaluate and prioritize leads based on behavior, engagement, and fit. Focus on prospects most likely to convert.

Intelligent Follow-ups

Never miss a touchpoint. AI schedules and sends personalized follow-ups based on prospect behavior and optimal timing.

Pipeline Intelligence

Understand where deals get stuck, predict close dates, and get recommendations for moving opportunities forward.

Natural Language Updates

Update records by describing what happened: "Had a great call with John, he's interested in the enterprise plan, follow up next Tuesday"

CRM Features

Contact Management

Complete customer profiles and history

Company and contact relationships

Communication timeline and notes

Custom fields and segmentation

Pipeline Management

Visual deal stages and progression

Probability and forecast tracking

Activity logging and reminders

Win/loss analysis and insights

Automation

Lead assignment and routing

Follow-up sequences and cadences

Task creation and reminders

Integration with email and calendar

Reporting

Sales performance dashboards

Pipeline health and velocity

Team activity and productivity

Revenue forecasting and trends

Build Your CRM

1. Describe Your Sales Process

"Create a CRM for my consulting business with stages for discovery, proposal, negotiation, and closed"

2. Import Your Contacts

Bring in existing data from spreadsheets, other CRMs, or start fresh

3. Set Up Automation

Define follow-up rules, lead scoring criteria, and notification triggers

4. Start Selling

AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships

The Intelligence Advantage

Before: Hours of data entry, missed follow-ups, deals falling through cracks

After: AI handles updates, automates outreach, and surfaces the opportunities that matter