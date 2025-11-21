CRM That Sells For You

Build intelligent CRM systems with AI lead scoring, automated follow-ups, and pipeline insights. Focus on relationships while AI handles the busywork.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Sales Intelligence, Automated

Genesis CRM scores leads, automates follow-ups, and provides pipeline insights. AI that understands your sales process and helps you close more deals.

AI Lead Scoring

Automatically prioritize leads based on behavior and fit. Focus your time on prospects most likely to convert.

Automated Follow-ups

Never miss a touchpoint. AI sends personalized follow-ups at optimal times based on prospect behavior.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

CRM That Sells For You

Beyond Contact Management

Traditional CRMs are expensive databases that require constant manual updates. Genesis CRM is an intelligent sales partner that scores leads, automates follow-ups, and helps you close deals faster.

AI that understands sales. Automation that never forgets. Insights that drive revenue.

What Makes Genesis CRM Different

AI Lead Scoring
Automatically evaluate and prioritize leads based on behavior, engagement, and fit. Focus on prospects most likely to convert.

Intelligent Follow-ups
Never miss a touchpoint. AI schedules and sends personalized follow-ups based on prospect behavior and optimal timing.

Pipeline Intelligence
Understand where deals get stuck, predict close dates, and get recommendations for moving opportunities forward.

Natural Language Updates
Update records by describing what happened: "Had a great call with John, he's interested in the enterprise plan, follow up next Tuesday"

CRM Features

Contact Management

  • Complete customer profiles and history
  • Company and contact relationships
  • Communication timeline and notes
  • Custom fields and segmentation

Pipeline Management

  • Visual deal stages and progression
  • Probability and forecast tracking
  • Activity logging and reminders
  • Win/loss analysis and insights

Automation

  • Lead assignment and routing
  • Follow-up sequences and cadences
  • Task creation and reminders
  • Integration with email and calendar

Reporting

  • Sales performance dashboards
  • Pipeline health and velocity
  • Team activity and productivity
  • Revenue forecasting and trends

Build Your CRM

1. Describe Your Sales Process
"Create a CRM for my consulting business with stages for discovery, proposal, negotiation, and closed"

2. Import Your Contacts
Bring in existing data from spreadsheets, other CRMs, or start fresh

3. Set Up Automation
Define follow-up rules, lead scoring criteria, and notification triggers

4. Start Selling
AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships

The Intelligence Advantage

Before: Hours of data entry, missed follow-ups, deals falling through cracks

After: AI handles updates, automates outreach, and surfaces the opportunities that matter

  • Leads scored and prioritized automatically
  • Follow-ups sent at optimal times
  • Pipeline insights that predict outcomes
  • More selling, less administrating

