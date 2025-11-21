CRM That Sells For You
Beyond Contact Management
Traditional CRMs are expensive databases that require constant manual updates. Genesis CRM is an intelligent sales partner that scores leads, automates follow-ups, and helps you close deals faster.
AI that understands sales. Automation that never forgets. Insights that drive revenue.
What Makes Genesis CRM Different
AI Lead Scoring
Automatically evaluate and prioritize leads based on behavior, engagement, and fit. Focus on prospects most likely to convert.
Intelligent Follow-ups
Never miss a touchpoint. AI schedules and sends personalized follow-ups based on prospect behavior and optimal timing.
Pipeline Intelligence
Understand where deals get stuck, predict close dates, and get recommendations for moving opportunities forward.
Natural Language Updates
Update records by describing what happened: "Had a great call with John, he's interested in the enterprise plan, follow up next Tuesday"
CRM Features
Contact Management
- Complete customer profiles and history
- Company and contact relationships
- Communication timeline and notes
- Custom fields and segmentation
Pipeline Management
- Visual deal stages and progression
- Probability and forecast tracking
- Activity logging and reminders
- Win/loss analysis and insights
Automation
- Lead assignment and routing
- Follow-up sequences and cadences
- Task creation and reminders
- Integration with email and calendar
Reporting
- Sales performance dashboards
- Pipeline health and velocity
- Team activity and productivity
- Revenue forecasting and trends
Build Your CRM
1. Describe Your Sales Process
"Create a CRM for my consulting business with stages for discovery, proposal, negotiation, and closed"
2. Import Your Contacts
Bring in existing data from spreadsheets, other CRMs, or start fresh
3. Set Up Automation
Define follow-up rules, lead scoring criteria, and notification triggers
4. Start Selling
AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships
The Intelligence Advantage
Before: Hours of data entry, missed follow-ups, deals falling through cracks
After: AI handles updates, automates outreach, and surfaces the opportunities that matter
- Leads scored and prioritized automatically
- Follow-ups sent at optimal times
- Pipeline insights that predict outcomes
- More selling, less administrating