Build A Second Brain With Taskade
Create a second brain for you and your team with Taskade.
Get Taskade On Any Device
The next generation of team collaboration.
Five tools in one to help you stay organized and get work done. No more getting lost in tabs. With Taskade, all your work is in one place.
AI Content Writer
Create amazing content 10x faster, generate instant outlines and more for your projects.
Tasks and Projects
List, board, calendar, mind map, org chart, and action views. Customize your workflow.
Notes and Docs
A simple, structured writing experience with unlimited hierarchy and collaborative editing.
Mind Maps
Organize anything, transform ideas into action items and track progress in multiple views.
Video and Chat
Have great meetings with built-in video chat, screen sharing, and real-time collaboration.
Share here, there, and everywhere.
Shareable links make it easy to send projects for review or hop on a real-time chat and video call with stakeholders anywhere.
Unlimited Sharing
Easily share projects with guests, clients, and teams to chat and collaborate, all in one place.
Multiple Teams
Manage multiple projects and teams with ease with secure and separate workspaces.
🧠 What Is a Second Brain?
Second brain is your trusty sidekick for all kinds of projects. It lets you store, organize, and retrieve information without having to spend hours trying to find what you're looking for.
💫 Private By Default, Collaborative by Nature
Projects, notes, tasks, outlines, drafts, product specs, meeting minutes—Taskade lets you keep everything organized inside a digital second brain. Keep it to yourself or show it to the world!
|🌱 Digital Second Brain for You
|️🌳 Collaborative Second Brain for Your Team
Step 1: Capture Notes and Ideas
Take notes and add them to your second brain wherever you are. Write outlines, capture thoughts, generate ideas, and embed bookmarks and images on all your devices (Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and Web).
Step 2: Organize in Outlines and Hierarchies
Build high-level hierarchies of notes, projects, and ideas, or create outlines with infinite hierarchies of nested items. All tucked inside folders and workspaces, so you always know where to find them.
Step 3: Share and Collaborate
Knowledge is meant to be shared. Time to show your second brain to the world and collaborate with others in real-time. Bring your team on board or publish your notes online in seconds!
🎨 Looking for a Second Brain Template?
We get it. Setting everything up from scratch may not be for everybody. That’s why we created this Building a Second Brain template based on Tiago Forte’s teachings and Getting Things Done (GTD) principles.
💭 Build a Second Brain Questions and Answers
-
Who is second brain for?
- A digital second brain is an excellent tool for creators, freelancers, business owners, and teams, just to name a few. If you’re looking for the ultimate knowledge management strategy, look no further.
-
What can I store in my second brain?
- Everything! Taskade lets you capture notes, tasks, ideas, projects, outlines, documents, attachments, bookmarks, images, videos, mind maps, and much more. Yes, pasta recipes also count.
-
Can I build a second brain with my team?
- Yes. Simply share your workspace, folder, or project, and start collaborating with your team, friends, or family in real-time, without limitations. Changes will be synchronized instantly for all members.
-
How to get started?
- You can build your second brain from scratch or use our free, Building a Second Brain template that includes everything you need to get started. If you prefer a hands-on approach, all you need to do is create a collection of notes inside a folder and connect the with backlinks.
-
How secure are my notes?
- We take security and privacy seriously. Taskade uses encryption at rest and in transit—our encrypted database instances use the industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithm to encrypt your data.
-
How can I collaborate on my second brain?
- You can take notes, edit documents, and brainstorm together with your team inside self-contained projects. Taskade also lets you chat and video-conference while collaborating with others in the same window, in the same app. All you need to do is click the "Share" button in the top-right corner of a note.
More Templates
Join the 82,967 teams who collaborate on Taskade.
Unleash the power of remote teamwork with Taskade. Chat, organize, get things done, all in one place. No more scattered to-do lists, cluttered inboxes, or disorganized work. Get organized, productive, and connected.