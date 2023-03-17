Create a second brain for you and your team with Taskade.

🧠 What Is a Second Brain?

Second brain is your trusty sidekick for all kinds of projects. It lets you store, organize, and retrieve information without having to spend hours trying to find what you're looking for.

💫 Private By Default, Collaborative by Nature

Projects, notes, tasks, outlines, drafts, product specs, meeting minutes—Taskade lets you keep everything organized inside a digital second brain. Keep it to yourself or show it to the world!

🌱 Digital Second Brain for You ️🌳 Collaborative Second Brain for Your Team Capture ideas and thoughts

Research and brainstorm

Track personal goals and tasks

Create structured notes for studying

Connect bits of knowledge together

Customize everything Manage projects together, in real-time

Write and share meeting minutes

Create to-do lists for your team

Promote knowledge sharing

Communicate project updates

Share resources and materials

Step 1: Capture Notes and Ideas

Take notes and add them to your second brain wherever you are. Write outlines, capture thoughts, generate ideas, and embed bookmarks and images on all your devices (Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and Web).

Step 2: Organize in Outlines and Hierarchies

Build high-level hierarchies of notes, projects, and ideas, or create outlines with infinite hierarchies of nested items. All tucked inside folders and workspaces, so you always know where to find them.

Step 3: Share and Collaborate

Knowledge is meant to be shared. Time to show your second brain to the world and collaborate with others in real-time. Bring your team on board or publish your notes online in seconds!

🎨 Looking for a Second Brain Template?

We get it. Setting everything up from scratch may not be for everybody. That’s why we created this Building a Second Brain template based on Tiago Forte’s teachings and Getting Things Done (GTD) principles.

📥 Inbox

🔄 Weekly Review

⭐️ 3 Tasks for Today

🗓️ Upcoming Tasks

🗂️ P.A.R.A.

✏️ Daily Journal

🎯 Monthly Goals

And more! Build Your Second Brain

💭 Build a Second Brain Questions and Answers