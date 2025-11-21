Visual Logic for Business Automation

See Your Automation Think

Complex business logic shouldn't live in spreadsheets or your head. Genesis Flow Builder lets you design visual automation flows - connecting triggers, conditions, and actions on an intuitive canvas.

See the logic. Understand the flow. Control the execution.

Flow Components

Triggers

Form submissions and data changes

Scheduled times and intervals

Webhook events from external services

Manual activation and API calls

Conditions

If/then branching logic

Data comparisons and filters

AI-powered decision making

Multi-path routing

Actions

Task creation and updates

Email and notification sending

External service integration

Data transformation and storage

AI Nodes

Content generation and analysis

Decision making and classification

Data extraction and summarization

Agent task execution

Flow Templates

Lead Processing

New lead → Score with AI → Route to sales rep → Create follow-up task → Send welcome email

Support Ticket

Ticket submitted → Categorize with AI → Assign to specialist → Update customer → Track resolution

Content Publishing

Draft created → AI review and edit → Manager approval → Publish to channels → Track performance

Customer Onboarding

Signup complete → Create project → Assign tasks → Send welcome sequence → Schedule check-in

Building Flows

Drag and Drop

Add nodes to the canvas, connect them visually, configure each step

Natural Language

Describe your flow in plain English and watch Genesis build it

Templates

Start from pre-built flows and customize to your needs

Testing

Run flows with test data, see execution in real-time, debug issues visually

The Motion Layer

Flows are the "Action DNA" of your workspace - the nervous system that makes everything respond and execute. When you build Genesis apps, flows become the business logic that powers intelligent behavior.

Every trigger connects to your workspace events

Every condition uses your data and AI intelligence

Every action executes across your entire ecosystem