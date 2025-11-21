Visual Logic for Business Automation
See Your Automation Think
Complex business logic shouldn't live in spreadsheets or your head. Genesis Flow Builder lets you design visual automation flows - connecting triggers, conditions, and actions on an intuitive canvas.
See the logic. Understand the flow. Control the execution.
Flow Components
Triggers
- Form submissions and data changes
- Scheduled times and intervals
- Webhook events from external services
- Manual activation and API calls
Conditions
- If/then branching logic
- Data comparisons and filters
- AI-powered decision making
- Multi-path routing
Actions
- Task creation and updates
- Email and notification sending
- External service integration
- Data transformation and storage
AI Nodes
- Content generation and analysis
- Decision making and classification
- Data extraction and summarization
- Agent task execution
Flow Templates
Lead Processing
New lead → Score with AI → Route to sales rep → Create follow-up task → Send welcome email
Support Ticket
Ticket submitted → Categorize with AI → Assign to specialist → Update customer → Track resolution
Content Publishing
Draft created → AI review and edit → Manager approval → Publish to channels → Track performance
Customer Onboarding
Signup complete → Create project → Assign tasks → Send welcome sequence → Schedule check-in
Building Flows
Drag and Drop
Add nodes to the canvas, connect them visually, configure each step
Natural Language
Describe your flow in plain English and watch Genesis build it
Templates
Start from pre-built flows and customize to your needs
Testing
Run flows with test data, see execution in real-time, debug issues visually
The Motion Layer
Flows are the "Action DNA" of your workspace - the nervous system that makes everything respond and execute. When you build Genesis apps, flows become the business logic that powers intelligent behavior.
Every trigger connects to your workspace events
Every condition uses your data and AI intelligence
Every action executes across your entire ecosystem