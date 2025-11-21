See Your Automation Think

Design visual flows that connect triggers, conditions, and actions. The motion layer of your Workspace DNA - where intelligence becomes execution.

Build
Loading apps...

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft

Visual Logic, Intelligent Execution

Genesis Flow Builder makes complex automation visible and controllable. Design flows that power your business logic with AI-enhanced decision making.

Drag and Drop Logic

Build automation visually by connecting triggers, conditions, and actions on an intuitive canvas.

AI-Powered Decisions

Add intelligence to your flows with AI nodes that classify, analyze, and make smart routing decisions.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Visual Logic for Business Automation

See Your Automation Think

Complex business logic shouldn't live in spreadsheets or your head. Genesis Flow Builder lets you design visual automation flows - connecting triggers, conditions, and actions on an intuitive canvas.

See the logic. Understand the flow. Control the execution.

Flow Components

Triggers

  • Form submissions and data changes
  • Scheduled times and intervals
  • Webhook events from external services
  • Manual activation and API calls

Conditions

  • If/then branching logic
  • Data comparisons and filters
  • AI-powered decision making
  • Multi-path routing

Actions

  • Task creation and updates
  • Email and notification sending
  • External service integration
  • Data transformation and storage

AI Nodes

  • Content generation and analysis
  • Decision making and classification
  • Data extraction and summarization
  • Agent task execution

Flow Templates

Lead Processing
New lead → Score with AI → Route to sales rep → Create follow-up task → Send welcome email

Support Ticket
Ticket submitted → Categorize with AI → Assign to specialist → Update customer → Track resolution

Content Publishing
Draft created → AI review and edit → Manager approval → Publish to channels → Track performance

Customer Onboarding
Signup complete → Create project → Assign tasks → Send welcome sequence → Schedule check-in

Building Flows

Drag and Drop
Add nodes to the canvas, connect them visually, configure each step

Natural Language
Describe your flow in plain English and watch Genesis build it

Templates
Start from pre-built flows and customize to your needs

Testing
Run flows with test data, see execution in real-time, debug issues visually

The Motion Layer

Flows are the "Action DNA" of your workspace - the nervous system that makes everything respond and execute. When you build Genesis apps, flows become the business logic that powers intelligent behavior.

Every trigger connects to your workspace events
Every condition uses your data and AI intelligence
Every action executes across your entire ecosystem

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo