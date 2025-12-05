On this page
10 AI Dashboards You Can Clone in One Click
Explore the best AI dashboard examples — finance, CRM, booking, support, and more. Clone any dashboard as a live Genesis workspace and customize it in minutes.
Dashboards are the nerve center of any business.
They show you what's working, what's broken, and what needs attention — all at a glance. But building a great dashboard usually means wrestling with spreadsheets, stitching together tools, or hiring developers.
Not anymore.
With Taskade Genesis, you can generate a fully functional AI-powered dashboard from a single prompt. Each dashboard comes with built-in databases (Projects), intelligent assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
Here are 10 AI dashboards you can clone right now — and use for your business today.
1. Finance Tracker Dashboard
Track expenses, revenue, and cash flow in one place. The Finance Tracker includes automated categorization, trend visualization, and AI-powered insights.
Best for: Startups, freelancers, small businesses
Features:
- Expense and income tracking
- Category breakdown
- Automated calculations
- AI-generated financial insights
Clone Finance Tracker →
2. Neon CRM Dashboard
A modern customer relationship management dashboard with lead tracking, deal stages, and contact management. The neon aesthetic makes data easy to scan.
Best for: Sales teams, agencies, consultants
Features:
- Lead pipeline visualization
- Contact database
- Deal tracking
- Activity logging
Clone Neon CRM →
3. Investor Dashboard
Keep stakeholders informed with a dashboard that auto-updates KPIs, runway, and key metrics. Perfect for startups in fundraising mode.
Best for: Founders, CFOs, investor relations
Features:
- KPI tracking
- Runway calculations
- Growth metrics
- Automated investor updates
Clone Investor Dashboard →
4. Team Capacity Planner
Visualize team workload, availability, and resource allocation. AI agents help balance capacity and flag potential burnout.
Best for: Project managers, team leads, HR
Features:
- Team availability view
- Workload distribution
- Capacity alerts
- Resource planning
Clone Team Capacity Planner →
5. Support Rating Dashboard
Monitor customer support quality with satisfaction scores, response times, and ticket resolution tracking. AI analyzes patterns and suggests improvements.
Best for: Support teams, customer success, product teams
Features:
- CSAT tracking
- Response time metrics
- Resolution rates
- AI-powered improvement suggestions
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
6. Maintenance Tracker Dashboard
Track repairs, maintenance schedules, and equipment status. Automations send reminders before maintenance is due.
Best for: Facility managers, property managers, operations
Features:
- Maintenance scheduling
- Equipment tracking
- Automated reminders
- History logging
Clone Maintenance Tracker →
7. Neon Task Management Dashboard
A visually striking task dashboard with project tracking, due dates, and team assignments. The dark theme reduces eye strain for all-day use.
Best for: Teams, project managers, freelancers
Features:
- Task boards
- Due date tracking
- Team assignments
- Progress visualization
Clone Neon Task Dashboard →
8. Room Booking Dashboard
Manage space reservations, check availability, and prevent double-bookings. Perfect for offices, coworking spaces, and event venues.
Best for: Office managers, coworking spaces, venues
Features:
- Room availability calendar
- Booking management
- Conflict prevention
- Usage analytics
Clone Room Booking Dashboard →
9. Hospitality Insight Dashboard
Industry-specific analytics for hotels, restaurants, and venues. Track occupancy, revenue per available room, and guest satisfaction.
Best for: Hotels, restaurants, hospitality businesses
Features:
- Occupancy tracking
- Revenue metrics
- Guest feedback analysis
- Seasonal trends
Clone Hospitality Dashboard →
10. Monochrome Project Dashboard
A clean, minimalist project tracker with tasks, milestones, and team updates. The monochrome design keeps focus on what matters.
Best for: Teams, project managers, solo founders
Features:
- Project milestones
- Task tracking
- Team updates
- Progress overview
Clone Monochrome Dashboard →
How to Generate Your Own Dashboard
Don't see exactly what you need? Create a custom dashboard in seconds:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your dashboard in natural language (e.g., "Build a sales pipeline dashboard with deal stages, revenue tracking, and team performance metrics")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" to refine your description
- Watch Genesis build your dashboard with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Customize the design and data fields as needed
- Publish and share with your team
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Power Your Dashboard with Automations
Each dashboard can connect to 100+ integrations for automated data flows:
- Slack notifications when metrics hit thresholds
- Google Sheets sync for data import/export
- Email alerts for stakeholder updates
- Calendar integration for scheduled reports
- Webhook triggers for real-time data
Explore automations →
Start Building
Ready to build your own AI-powered dashboard?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone dashboards, websites, and tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
Start Building →
