Explore the best AI dashboard examples — finance, CRM, booking, support, and more. Clone any dashboard as a live Genesis workspace and customize it in minutes.

Dashboards are the nerve center of any business.

They show you what's working, what's broken, and what needs attention — all at a glance. But building a great dashboard usually means wrestling with spreadsheets, stitching together tools, or hiring developers.

Not anymore.

With Taskade Genesis, you can generate a fully functional AI-powered dashboard from a single prompt. Each dashboard comes with built-in databases (Projects), intelligent assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

Here are 10 AI dashboards you can clone right now — and use for your business today.

1. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Track expenses, revenue, and cash flow in one place. The Finance Tracker includes automated categorization, trend visualization, and AI-powered insights.

Best for: Startups, freelancers, small businesses

Features:

Expense and income tracking

Category breakdown

Automated calculations

AI-generated financial insights

2. Neon CRM Dashboard

A modern customer relationship management dashboard with lead tracking, deal stages, and contact management. The neon aesthetic makes data easy to scan.

Best for: Sales teams, agencies, consultants

Features:

Lead pipeline visualization

Contact database

Deal tracking

Activity logging

3. Investor Dashboard

Keep stakeholders informed with a dashboard that auto-updates KPIs, runway, and key metrics. Perfect for startups in fundraising mode.

Best for: Founders, CFOs, investor relations

Features:

KPI tracking

Runway calculations

Growth metrics

Automated investor updates

4. Team Capacity Planner

Visualize team workload, availability, and resource allocation. AI agents help balance capacity and flag potential burnout.

Best for: Project managers, team leads, HR

Features:

Team availability view

Workload distribution

Capacity alerts

Resource planning

5. Support Rating Dashboard

Monitor customer support quality with satisfaction scores, response times, and ticket resolution tracking. AI analyzes patterns and suggests improvements.

Best for: Support teams, customer success, product teams

Features:

CSAT tracking

Response time metrics

Resolution rates

AI-powered improvement suggestions

6. Maintenance Tracker Dashboard

Track repairs, maintenance schedules, and equipment status. Automations send reminders before maintenance is due.

Best for: Facility managers, property managers, operations

Features:

Maintenance scheduling

Equipment tracking

Automated reminders

History logging

7. Neon Task Management Dashboard

A visually striking task dashboard with project tracking, due dates, and team assignments. The dark theme reduces eye strain for all-day use.

Best for: Teams, project managers, freelancers

Features:

Task boards

Due date tracking

Team assignments

Progress visualization

8. Room Booking Dashboard

Manage space reservations, check availability, and prevent double-bookings. Perfect for offices, coworking spaces, and event venues.

Best for: Office managers, coworking spaces, venues

Features:

Room availability calendar

Booking management

Conflict prevention

Usage analytics

9. Hospitality Insight Dashboard

Industry-specific analytics for hotels, restaurants, and venues. Track occupancy, revenue per available room, and guest satisfaction.

Best for: Hotels, restaurants, hospitality businesses

Features:

Occupancy tracking

Revenue metrics

Guest feedback analysis

Seasonal trends

10. Monochrome Project Dashboard

A clean, minimalist project tracker with tasks, milestones, and team updates. The monochrome design keeps focus on what matters.

Best for: Teams, project managers, solo founders

Features:

Project milestones

Task tracking

Team updates

Progress overview

How to Generate Your Own Dashboard

Don't see exactly what you need? Create a custom dashboard in seconds:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your dashboard in natural language (e.g., "Build a sales pipeline dashboard with deal stages, revenue tracking, and team performance metrics") Use "Enhance Prompt" to refine your description Watch Genesis build your dashboard with Projects, Agents, and Automations Customize the design and data fields as needed Publish and share with your team

Power Your Dashboard with Automations

Each dashboard can connect to 100+ integrations for automated data flows:

Slack notifications when metrics hit thresholds

when metrics hit thresholds Google Sheets sync for data import/export

for data import/export Email alerts for stakeholder updates

for stakeholder updates Calendar integration for scheduled reports

for scheduled reports Webhook triggers for real-time data

Start Building

Ready to build your own AI-powered dashboard?

Resources:

Your living workspace includes:

