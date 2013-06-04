Your Workspace Is The Backend

Projects become databases, agents become intelligence, automations become execution. Real-time collaboration meets Genesis app building - where every workspace becomes the foundation for unlimited applications.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft

The Living Infrastructure Behind Every App

Your workspace isn't just storage - it's intelligent infrastructure. Every project becomes a database, every agent becomes business logic, every automation becomes execution. Build applications that understand your business from day one.

Projects as Databases

Watch how your existing projects become structured databases that power intelligent applications with real-time data and business context.

Agents as Intelligence

See how AI agents trained on your workspace provide contextual intelligence and decision-making for every application you build.

Automations as Execution

Experience how workspace automations become the execution layer that connects and coordinates all your applications automatically.

Loading features...

Your Workspace Is The Backend

Beyond Static Collaboration

Traditional workspaces are just containers for files and tasks. Taskade AI Workspace is living infrastructure - a real-time backend that powers every application you build.

Your projects become databases. Every task, note, and document becomes structured data that applications can read, write, and learn from.

Your agents become intelligence. AI teammates that understand your business context and power the logic behind every app you create.

Your automations become execution. Workflows that connect, process, and act on data across all your applications automatically.

How Workspace Intelligence Works

Real-Time Data Layer: Every project becomes a live database with structured fields, relationships, and real-time updates across all applications

AI Agent Integration: Agents learn from your workspace patterns, business context, and historical data to provide intelligent responses in every app

Automation Backbone: Workflows trigger across applications, sharing data and coordinating actions based on workspace events and changes

Universal Views: Switch between list, board, table, mind map, calendar views while data stays perfectly synchronized across all applications

Applications That Understand Your Business

Customer Support App: Powered by your project history, team patterns, and knowledge base - agents provide contextual responses using your actual business data

Sales Pipeline App: Connected to your contact projects, deal history, and team workflows - automations trigger based on real workspace events

Content Management App: Integrated with your content projects, brand guidelines, and approval workflows - AI understands your voice and standards

Team Dashboard App: Pulls real-time data from all your projects, tracks actual team patterns, and provides insights based on your workspace activity

The Genesis Advantage

Instant Context: Every app you build inherits the intelligence, data, and patterns from your existing workspace

Living Backend: Your workspace evolves with your business - new data, patterns, and intelligence automatically improve all your applications

No Data Migration: Applications work with your existing projects, tasks, and workflows - no setup, no integration, no data loss

Collaborative Foundation: Real-time collaboration, comments, and team coordination built into every application by default

Start With Your Workspace

Organize Your Foundation: Structure your projects, train your agents, and set up your workflows - this becomes the backend for unlimited apps

Build Your First App: Describe any business need and watch it connect instantly to your workspace intelligence

Scale Intelligently: Every new app benefits from your growing workspace knowledge and established patterns

The Future of Application Development

This isn't about building apps from scratch. It's about building applications that are alive from day one - connected to your business, powered by your intelligence, and growing with your workspace.

Ready to turn your workspace into unlimited applications? Your projects are waiting to become the backend for your next breakthrough.

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo