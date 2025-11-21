Dashboards That Understand

Build live dashboards with real-time data and AI-powered insights. Track metrics, spot trends, and get alerts when attention is needed. Business intelligence that thinks.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Intelligence at a Glance

Genesis dashboards don't just show data - they understand it. AI surfaces insights, spots anomalies, and tells you what needs attention before you ask.

Real-Time Data

Live connections to your projects, apps, and external services. Always current, always accurate, always actionable.

Ask Questions in English

Query your data naturally. "How are sales trending?" "Which projects are at risk?" Get answers, not just charts.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Dashboards That Think

Beyond Static Charts

Traditional dashboards show you data. Genesis dashboards understand your data, surface insights, and tell you what needs attention before you ask.

Real-time. Intelligent. Actionable. Dashboards that work as hard as you do.

What Makes Genesis Dashboards Different

AI-Powered Insights
Not just visualization - intelligent analysis that spots trends, anomalies, and opportunities automatically

Real-Time Data
Live connections to your projects, apps, and external services. Always current, always accurate.

Natural Language Queries
Ask questions in plain English: "How are sales trending this month?" "Which projects are at risk?"

Automated Alerts
Get notified when metrics hit thresholds, trends change, or attention is needed

Dashboard Types

Business Overview

  • Revenue and growth metrics
  • Customer acquisition and retention
  • Team productivity and utilization
  • Financial health indicators

Project Management

  • Task completion and velocity
  • Resource allocation and capacity
  • Timeline and milestone tracking
  • Risk and blocker identification

Sales & Marketing

  • Pipeline and conversion metrics
  • Campaign performance
  • Lead source analysis
  • Customer journey tracking

Operations

  • Process efficiency metrics
  • Quality and error rates
  • Inventory and supply chain
  • Service level indicators

Build Your Dashboard

1. Describe What You Need
"Create a dashboard showing my team's project progress, upcoming deadlines, and resource utilization"

2. Connect Your Data
Pull from Taskade projects, Google Sheets, databases, or any of 100+ integrations

3. Customize the View
Arrange widgets, set thresholds, configure alerts - all through natural language

4. Share and Collaborate
Give team members access to the metrics they need with role-based views

Intelligence Built In

Trend Detection: AI identifies patterns and predicts future performance

Anomaly Alerts: Get notified when something unusual happens

Natural Language: Ask questions and get answers, not just charts

Action Suggestions: Recommendations based on what the data is telling you

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

