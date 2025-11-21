Dashboards That Think
Beyond Static Charts
Traditional dashboards show you data. Genesis dashboards understand your data, surface insights, and tell you what needs attention before you ask.
Real-time. Intelligent. Actionable. Dashboards that work as hard as you do.
What Makes Genesis Dashboards Different
AI-Powered Insights
Not just visualization - intelligent analysis that spots trends, anomalies, and opportunities automatically
Real-Time Data
Live connections to your projects, apps, and external services. Always current, always accurate.
Natural Language Queries
Ask questions in plain English: "How are sales trending this month?" "Which projects are at risk?"
Automated Alerts
Get notified when metrics hit thresholds, trends change, or attention is needed
Dashboard Types
Business Overview
- Revenue and growth metrics
- Customer acquisition and retention
- Team productivity and utilization
- Financial health indicators
Project Management
- Task completion and velocity
- Resource allocation and capacity
- Timeline and milestone tracking
- Risk and blocker identification
Sales & Marketing
- Pipeline and conversion metrics
- Campaign performance
- Lead source analysis
- Customer journey tracking
Operations
- Process efficiency metrics
- Quality and error rates
- Inventory and supply chain
- Service level indicators
Build Your Dashboard
1. Describe What You Need
"Create a dashboard showing my team's project progress, upcoming deadlines, and resource utilization"
2. Connect Your Data
Pull from Taskade projects, Google Sheets, databases, or any of 100+ integrations
3. Customize the View
Arrange widgets, set thresholds, configure alerts - all through natural language
4. Share and Collaborate
Give team members access to the metrics they need with role-based views
Intelligence Built In
Trend Detection: AI identifies patterns and predicts future performance
Anomaly Alerts: Get notified when something unusual happens
Natural Language: Ask questions and get answers, not just charts
Action Suggestions: Recommendations based on what the data is telling you