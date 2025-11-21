Dashboards That Think

Beyond Static Charts

Traditional dashboards show you data. Genesis dashboards understand your data, surface insights, and tell you what needs attention before you ask.

Real-time. Intelligent. Actionable. Dashboards that work as hard as you do.

What Makes Genesis Dashboards Different

AI-Powered Insights

Not just visualization - intelligent analysis that spots trends, anomalies, and opportunities automatically

Real-Time Data

Live connections to your projects, apps, and external services. Always current, always accurate.

Natural Language Queries

Ask questions in plain English: "How are sales trending this month?" "Which projects are at risk?"

Automated Alerts

Get notified when metrics hit thresholds, trends change, or attention is needed

Dashboard Types

Business Overview

Revenue and growth metrics

Customer acquisition and retention

Team productivity and utilization

Financial health indicators

Project Management

Task completion and velocity

Resource allocation and capacity

Timeline and milestone tracking

Risk and blocker identification

Sales & Marketing

Pipeline and conversion metrics

Campaign performance

Lead source analysis

Customer journey tracking

Operations

Process efficiency metrics

Quality and error rates

Inventory and supply chain

Service level indicators

Build Your Dashboard

1. Describe What You Need

"Create a dashboard showing my team's project progress, upcoming deadlines, and resource utilization"

2. Connect Your Data

Pull from Taskade projects, Google Sheets, databases, or any of 100+ integrations

3. Customize the View

Arrange widgets, set thresholds, configure alerts - all through natural language

4. Share and Collaborate

Give team members access to the metrics they need with role-based views

Intelligence Built In

Trend Detection: AI identifies patterns and predicts future performance

Anomaly Alerts: Get notified when something unusual happens

Natural Language: Ask questions and get answers, not just charts

Action Suggestions: Recommendations based on what the data is telling you