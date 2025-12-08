On this page
12 AI Tools Built with Taskade Genesis (That You Can Clone Today)
Explore real AI tools — calculators, extractors, generators, trackers — built with Taskade Genesis. Clone and customize your own AI app.
The fastest path to building useful software? Start with tools.
Tools solve one problem well. They're quick to build, easy to share, and people actually use them. Every successful SaaS started as a simple tool that did one thing better than the alternatives.
With Taskade Genesis, you can generate AI-powered tools from a single prompt. Each tool comes with built-in databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
Here are 12 AI tools you can clone and use today.
1. Meeting Cost Calculator
Calculate the real cost of meetings based on attendee salaries and duration. A simple way to justify (or cancel) that next sync.
Best for: Managers, executives, productivity enthusiasts
Features:
- Salary input per attendee
- Meeting duration tracking
- Real-time cost calculation
- Meeting ROI analysis
Clone Meeting Cost Calculator →
2. Expense Splitter
Split bills fairly among groups. Perfect for roommates, trips, or team lunches.
Best for: Roommates, travel groups, teams
Features:
- Multi-person expense tracking
- Fair split calculations
- Payment tracking
- Balance summaries
Clone Expense Splitter →
3. QR Code Studio
Generate and customize QR codes for links, contact info, or any data. Includes styling options and download formats.
Best for: Marketers, event planners, businesses
Features:
- QR code generation
- Custom styling
- Multiple formats
- Batch generation
Clone QR Code Studio →
4. Palette Extractor
Extract color palettes from images. Upload any image and get hex codes, RGB values, and complementary colors.
Best for: Designers, developers, artists
Features:
- Image color extraction
- Hex and RGB codes
- Complementary colors
- Palette export
Clone Palette Extractor →
5. Invoice Generator
Create professional invoices in seconds. Input client details, line items, and download polished PDFs.
Best for: Freelancers, small businesses, consultants
Features:
- Professional templates
- Line item management
- Tax calculations
- PDF export
Clone Invoice Generator →
6. Flash Deck Maker
Create study flashcards with AI-assisted content generation. Perfect for learning and memorization.
Best for: Students, language learners, educators
Features:
- Card creation
- AI content suggestions
- Spaced repetition
- Progress tracking
Clone Flash Deck Maker →
7. D&D Mockery Generator
Generate creative insults for your D&D character's Vicious Mockery spell. Because sometimes you need the perfect burn.
Best for: D&D players, game masters, tabletop enthusiasts
Features:
- Insult generation
- Style customization
- Save favorites
- Share with party
Clone D&D Mockery Generator →
8. Multiplication Playground
An interactive tool for practicing multiplication. Great for kids learning math.
Best for: Parents, teachers, students
Features:
- Practice problems
- Difficulty levels
- Progress tracking
- Fun interface
Clone Multiplication Playground →
9. Time Tracker
Log hours, track projects, and analyze where your time goes. Simple time tracking without the complexity.
Best for: Freelancers, remote workers, teams
Features:
- Time logging
- Project categorization
- Reports and analytics
- Export options
Clone Time Tracker →
10. Minimalistic ToDo App
A clean, distraction-free task manager. Just tasks, no clutter.
Best for: Anyone who wants simple task management
Features:
- Task creation
- Completion tracking
- Clean interface
- Focus mode
Clone ToDo App →
11. Study/Work Timer + Music Player
A Pomodoro-style timer with built-in ambient music. Stay focused with timed work sessions.
Best for: Students, remote workers, focus enthusiasts
Features:
- Pomodoro timer
- Break reminders
- Ambient sounds
- Session tracking
Clone Study Timer →
12. Note Tiles
Visual note-taking with a tile-based interface. Great for brainstorming and organizing ideas.
Best for: Visual thinkers, brainstormers, creatives
Features:
- Tile-based notes
- Drag and drop
- Color coding
- Export options
Clone Note Tiles →
How Genesis Builds Tools
Genesis creates tools using the three pillars of Workspace DNA:
|Pillar
|Role in Tools
|🧠 Memory (Projects)
|Stores user data, calculations, saved items
|🤖 Intelligence (Agents)
|Generates content, makes suggestions, processes inputs
|⚡ Execution (Automations)
|Triggers actions, sends notifications, exports data
This architecture means your tools can be as simple as a calculator or as complex as a full application — all from a single prompt.
Build Your Own Tool
Create a custom tool in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a unit converter for length, weight, and temperature")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for specifics
- Watch Genesis build the tool with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Test and customize
- Share with the world
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your own AI-powered tool?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone tools, dashboards, and websites
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
Start Building →
