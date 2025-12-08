Explore real AI tools — calculators, extractors, generators, trackers — built with Taskade Genesis. Clone and customize your own AI app.

The fastest path to building useful software? Start with tools.

Tools solve one problem well. They're quick to build, easy to share, and people actually use them. Every successful SaaS started as a simple tool that did one thing better than the alternatives.

With Taskade Genesis, you can generate AI-powered tools from a single prompt. Each tool comes with built-in databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

Here are 12 AI tools you can clone and use today.

1. Meeting Cost Calculator

Calculate the real cost of meetings based on attendee salaries and duration. A simple way to justify (or cancel) that next sync.

Best for: Managers, executives, productivity enthusiasts

Features:

Salary input per attendee

Meeting duration tracking

Real-time cost calculation

Meeting ROI analysis

2. Expense Splitter

Split bills fairly among groups. Perfect for roommates, trips, or team lunches.

Best for: Roommates, travel groups, teams

Features:

Multi-person expense tracking

Fair split calculations

Payment tracking

Balance summaries

3. QR Code Studio

Generate and customize QR codes for links, contact info, or any data. Includes styling options and download formats.

Best for: Marketers, event planners, businesses

Features:

QR code generation

Custom styling

Multiple formats

Batch generation

4. Palette Extractor

Extract color palettes from images. Upload any image and get hex codes, RGB values, and complementary colors.

Best for: Designers, developers, artists

Features:

Image color extraction

Hex and RGB codes

Complementary colors

Palette export

5. Invoice Generator

Create professional invoices in seconds. Input client details, line items, and download polished PDFs.

Best for: Freelancers, small businesses, consultants

Features:

Professional templates

Line item management

Tax calculations

PDF export

6. Flash Deck Maker

Create study flashcards with AI-assisted content generation. Perfect for learning and memorization.

Best for: Students, language learners, educators

Features:

Card creation

AI content suggestions

Spaced repetition

Progress tracking

7. D&D Mockery Generator

Generate creative insults for your D&D character's Vicious Mockery spell. Because sometimes you need the perfect burn.

Best for: D&D players, game masters, tabletop enthusiasts

Features:

Insult generation

Style customization

Save favorites

Share with party

8. Multiplication Playground

An interactive tool for practicing multiplication. Great for kids learning math.

Best for: Parents, teachers, students

Features:

Practice problems

Difficulty levels

Progress tracking

Fun interface

9. Time Tracker

Log hours, track projects, and analyze where your time goes. Simple time tracking without the complexity.

Best for: Freelancers, remote workers, teams

Features:

Time logging

Project categorization

Reports and analytics

Export options

10. Minimalistic ToDo App

A clean, distraction-free task manager. Just tasks, no clutter.

Best for: Anyone who wants simple task management

Features:

Task creation

Completion tracking

Clean interface

Focus mode

11. Study/Work Timer + Music Player

A Pomodoro-style timer with built-in ambient music. Stay focused with timed work sessions.

Best for: Students, remote workers, focus enthusiasts

Features:

Pomodoro timer

Break reminders

Ambient sounds

Session tracking

12. Note Tiles

Visual note-taking with a tile-based interface. Great for brainstorming and organizing ideas.

Best for: Visual thinkers, brainstormers, creatives

Features:

Tile-based notes

Drag and drop

Color coding

Export options

Genesis creates tools using the three pillars of Workspace DNA:

Pillar Role in Tools 🧠 Memory (Projects) Stores user data, calculations, saved items 🤖 Intelligence (Agents) Generates content, makes suggestions, processes inputs ⚡ Execution (Automations) Triggers actions, sends notifications, exports data

This architecture means your tools can be as simple as a calculator or as complex as a full application — all from a single prompt.

Build Your Own Tool

Create a custom tool in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a unit converter for length, weight, and temperature") Use "Enhance Prompt" for specifics Watch Genesis build the tool with Projects, Agents, and Automations Test and customize Share with the world

