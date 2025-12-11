Explore fully built booking systems — appointments, classes, tours, events — that you can clone and customize instantly.

Booking systems are the most common AI app use case — and for good reason.

Every service business needs them. Consultants need appointment booking. Fitness studios need class registration. Real estate agents need viewing schedules. Event planners need ticket management.

With Taskade Genesis, you can deploy a complete booking system in minutes. Each system includes databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations) that handle confirmations, reminders, and follow-ups.

Here are 10 booking systems you can clone today.

1. Appointment Booking System

A clean, professional booking interface for one-on-one appointments. Clients select services, choose times, and receive automatic confirmations.

Best for: Consultants, therapists, coaches, healthcare providers

Features:

Service menu

Calendar availability

Automatic confirmations

Reminder sequences

Automations you can add:

Email confirmation on booking

SMS reminders 24 hours before

Follow-up request after appointment

Calendar sync with Google/Outlook

Clone Appointment Booking →

2. Class Booking Portal

Let students browse class schedules, book spots, and manage their attendance. Perfect for studios and educational settings.

Best for: Yoga studios, fitness classes, workshops, tutoring

Features:

Class schedule display

Spot reservation

Waitlist management

Attendance tracking

Automations you can add:

Waitlist notifications when spots open

Class reminder emails

No-show tracking

Recurring class scheduling

Clone Class Booking Portal →

3. Consultancy Booking Form

Capture leads and schedule discovery calls in one flow. Prospects answer qualifying questions and book directly.

Best for: Consulting firms, agencies, B2B services

Features:

Lead qualification questions

Calendar integration

Requirements collection

Lead routing

Automations you can add:

Lead scoring based on responses

CRM integration

Preparation email with questionnaire

Post-call follow-up sequences

Clone Consultancy Booking →

4. Event Management Portal

Complete event registration with ticket types, attendee management, and event updates.

Best for: Conference organizers, workshop hosts, community events

Features:

Event registration

Ticket management

Attendee tracking

Event updates

Automations you can add:

Registration confirmation

Event reminder sequence

Post-event feedback collection

Certificate delivery

Clone Event Management →

5. Broker Calendar

Real estate-specific booking for property viewings, client meetings, and listing presentations.

Best for: Real estate agents, property managers, brokers

Features:

Property viewing slots

Client meeting booking

Multiple calendar management

Property notes per booking

Automations you can add:

Property details sent pre-viewing

Viewing feedback collection

Follow-up task creation

CRM update on booking

Clone Broker Calendar →

6. Routes Tourism App

A travel booking system with tour packages, itineraries, and traveler information collection.

Best for: Tour operators, travel agencies, destination management

Features:

Tour catalog

Online booking

Itinerary display

Traveler forms

Automations you can add:

Booking confirmation with itinerary

Pre-trip information sequence

Guide assignment

Post-trip review request

Clone Tourism Booking →

7. Real Estate Landing Page (with Booking)

A property showcase with built-in inquiry and viewing booking.

Best for: Realtors, property developers, rental agencies

Features:

Property listings

Inquiry forms

Viewing booking

Agent profiles

Automations you can add:

Property match notifications

Viewing confirmation

Agent assignment

Follow-up sequences

Clone Real Estate Booking →

8. Retro Themed Intake Form

A simple booking/intake form with retro styling — great for creative services.

Best for: Creative agencies, studios, unique services

Features:

Customizable form fields

Style personalization

Data collection

Booking integration

Automations you can add:

Form submission notifications

Response auto-categorization

Follow-up email sequences

Task creation from submissions

Clone Retro Form →

9. Testimonial Portal (Post-Service Booking)

Collect testimonials and reviews after service delivery — a crucial part of the booking lifecycle.

Best for: Any service business wanting social proof

Features:

Review collection

Rating system

Public showcase

Approval workflow

Automations you can add:

Post-service review request

Approval notifications

Public display on website

Response tracking

Clone Testimonial Portal →

10. SaaS Landing Page (Lead → Booking)

A lead capture page that flows into demo booking — the SaaS sales funnel.

Best for: SaaS companies, product demos, sales teams

Features:

Lead capture

Demo booking

Product showcase

Pricing display

Automations you can add:

Lead nurture sequence

Demo reminder

Post-demo follow-up

CRM sync

Clone SaaS Booking →

How Automations Power Bookings

The magic of Genesis booking systems is in the Automations. Here's a typical booking workflow:

New Booking → Confirm Email → Add to Calendar → Send Reminder (24h) → → Send Reminder (1h) → Post-Service Survey → Follow-up Offer

Each step happens automatically. You set it up once, and it runs forever.

Common booking automations:

Confirmation emails

Calendar sync (Google, Outlook)

SMS reminders

Slack/Teams notifications

CRM updates

Payment processing (Stripe)

Follow-up sequences

Build Your Own Booking System

Create a custom booking system in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your system (e.g., "Build a dog grooming appointment booker with service selection, pet profiles, and automatic reminders") Use "Enhance Prompt" for specifics Genesis creates the system with Projects, Agents, and Automations Customize services, times, and messaging Connect calendar and email integrations Publish and start accepting bookings

Learn more: Create Your First App →

