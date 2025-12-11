On this page
10 AI Booking Systems You Can Clone for Your Business
Explore fully built booking systems — appointments, classes, tours, events — that you can clone and customize instantly.
Booking systems are the most common AI app use case — and for good reason.
Every service business needs them. Consultants need appointment booking. Fitness studios need class registration. Real estate agents need viewing schedules. Event planners need ticket management.
With Taskade Genesis, you can deploy a complete booking system in minutes. Each system includes databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations) that handle confirmations, reminders, and follow-ups.
Here are 10 booking systems you can clone today.
1. Appointment Booking System
A clean, professional booking interface for one-on-one appointments. Clients select services, choose times, and receive automatic confirmations.
Best for: Consultants, therapists, coaches, healthcare providers
Features:
- Service menu
- Calendar availability
- Automatic confirmations
- Reminder sequences
Automations you can add:
- Email confirmation on booking
- SMS reminders 24 hours before
- Follow-up request after appointment
- Calendar sync with Google/Outlook
Clone Appointment Booking →
2. Class Booking Portal
Let students browse class schedules, book spots, and manage their attendance. Perfect for studios and educational settings.
Best for: Yoga studios, fitness classes, workshops, tutoring
Features:
- Class schedule display
- Spot reservation
- Waitlist management
- Attendance tracking
Automations you can add:
- Waitlist notifications when spots open
- Class reminder emails
- No-show tracking
- Recurring class scheduling
Clone Class Booking Portal →
3. Consultancy Booking Form
Capture leads and schedule discovery calls in one flow. Prospects answer qualifying questions and book directly.
Best for: Consulting firms, agencies, B2B services
Features:
- Lead qualification questions
- Calendar integration
- Requirements collection
- Lead routing
Automations you can add:
- Lead scoring based on responses
- CRM integration
- Preparation email with questionnaire
- Post-call follow-up sequences
Clone Consultancy Booking →
4. Event Management Portal
Complete event registration with ticket types, attendee management, and event updates.
Best for: Conference organizers, workshop hosts, community events
Features:
- Event registration
- Ticket management
- Attendee tracking
- Event updates
Automations you can add:
- Registration confirmation
- Event reminder sequence
- Post-event feedback collection
- Certificate delivery
Clone Event Management →
5. Broker Calendar
Real estate-specific booking for property viewings, client meetings, and listing presentations.
Best for: Real estate agents, property managers, brokers
Features:
- Property viewing slots
- Client meeting booking
- Multiple calendar management
- Property notes per booking
Automations you can add:
- Property details sent pre-viewing
- Viewing feedback collection
- Follow-up task creation
- CRM update on booking
Clone Broker Calendar →
6. Routes Tourism App
A travel booking system with tour packages, itineraries, and traveler information collection.
Best for: Tour operators, travel agencies, destination management
Features:
- Tour catalog
- Online booking
- Itinerary display
- Traveler forms
Automations you can add:
- Booking confirmation with itinerary
- Pre-trip information sequence
- Guide assignment
- Post-trip review request
Clone Tourism Booking →
7. Real Estate Landing Page (with Booking)
A property showcase with built-in inquiry and viewing booking.
Best for: Realtors, property developers, rental agencies
Features:
- Property listings
- Inquiry forms
- Viewing booking
- Agent profiles
Automations you can add:
- Property match notifications
- Viewing confirmation
- Agent assignment
- Follow-up sequences
Clone Real Estate Booking →
8. Retro Themed Intake Form
A simple booking/intake form with retro styling — great for creative services.
Best for: Creative agencies, studios, unique services
Features:
- Customizable form fields
- Style personalization
- Data collection
- Booking integration
Automations you can add:
- Form submission notifications
- Response auto-categorization
- Follow-up email sequences
- Task creation from submissions
Clone Retro Form →
9. Testimonial Portal (Post-Service Booking)
Collect testimonials and reviews after service delivery — a crucial part of the booking lifecycle.
Best for: Any service business wanting social proof
Features:
- Review collection
- Rating system
- Public showcase
- Approval workflow
Automations you can add:
- Post-service review request
- Approval notifications
- Public display on website
- Response tracking
Clone Testimonial Portal →
10. SaaS Landing Page (Lead → Booking)
A lead capture page that flows into demo booking — the SaaS sales funnel.
Best for: SaaS companies, product demos, sales teams
Features:
- Lead capture
- Demo booking
- Product showcase
- Pricing display
Automations you can add:
- Lead nurture sequence
- Demo reminder
- Post-demo follow-up
- CRM sync
Clone SaaS Booking →
How Automations Power Bookings
The magic of Genesis booking systems is in the Automations. Here's a typical booking workflow:
New Booking → Confirm Email → Add to Calendar → Send Reminder (24h) →
→ Send Reminder (1h) → Post-Service Survey → Follow-up Offer
Each step happens automatically. You set it up once, and it runs forever.
Common booking automations:
- Confirmation emails
- Calendar sync (Google, Outlook)
- SMS reminders
- Slack/Teams notifications
- CRM updates
- Payment processing (Stripe)
- Follow-up sequences
Build Your Own Booking System
Create a custom booking system in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your system (e.g., "Build a dog grooming appointment booker with service selection, pet profiles, and automatic reminders")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for specifics
- Genesis creates the system with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Customize services, times, and messaging
- Connect calendar and email integrations
- Publish and start accepting bookings
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your own booking system?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone booking systems and more
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
Start Building →
