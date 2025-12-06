Browse fully built client portal examples for agencies, consultants, and service businesses. Clone and customize any portal with Taskade Genesis.

Client portals used to be enterprise-only software.

Now they're the fastest way to professionalize any service business. A good portal handles bookings, collects information, shares updates, and keeps clients happy — all without you manually managing spreadsheets and email threads.

With Taskade Genesis, you can deploy a fully functional client portal from a single prompt. Each portal includes built-in databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

Here are 10 client portals you can clone and deploy today.

1. Class Booking Portal

Let students browse, book, and pay for classes. The portal handles scheduling, reminders, and waitlists automatically.

Best for: Yoga studios, fitness classes, workshops, tutors

Features:

Class schedule display

Online booking

Automated reminders

Waitlist management

2. Event Management Portal

Plan, promote, and manage events from registration to follow-up. Attendees can register, get updates, and access event materials.

Best for: Event planners, conference organizers, community managers

Features:

Event registration

Attendee management

Schedule display

Post-event materials

3. Appointment Booking System

A clean booking interface for service businesses. Clients select services, choose times, and receive confirmations automatically.

Best for: Consultants, therapists, coaches, healthcare

Features:

Service selection

Calendar availability

Automated confirmations

Reminder sequences

4. Consultancy Booking Form

Capture leads and schedule discovery calls. The form collects requirements and routes prospects to the right consultant.

Best for: Consulting firms, agencies, professional services

Features:

Lead capture form

Requirements gathering

Calendar integration

Lead routing

5. Testimonial Portal

Collect and display client testimonials. Clients submit reviews through a form, and approved testimonials appear on a public showcase.

Best for: Any service business, agencies, freelancers

Features:

Testimonial submission form

Approval workflow

Public display

Rating collection

6. Broker Calendar

Real estate-specific booking for property viewings, client meetings, and listing presentations.

Best for: Real estate agents, property managers, brokers

Features:

Property viewing slots

Client meeting booking

Listing presentations

Automated follow-ups

7. Real Estate Landing Page

A portal-style landing page with property listings, inquiry forms, and agent contact. Built for lead capture and property showcase.

Best for: Realtors, property developers, real estate agencies

Features:

Property showcase

Inquiry forms

Agent profiles

Lead capture

8. Nonprofit Organization Website

A portal for nonprofits with donation collection, volunteer signup, and event registration.

Best for: Nonprofits, charities, community organizations

Features:

Donation forms

Volunteer registration

Event signups

Impact stories

9. Multi-Platform Publisher

A content portal for scheduling and publishing across multiple channels. Clients can submit content, approve drafts, and track performance.

Best for: Marketing agencies, content teams, social media managers

Features:

Content submission

Approval workflows

Multi-platform publishing

Performance tracking

10. Routes Tourism App

A travel portal with tour bookings, itinerary display, and traveler information collection.

Best for: Travel agencies, tour operators, destination management

Features:

Tour catalog

Online booking

Itinerary display

Traveler information

How to Generate Your Own Portal

Create a custom client portal in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your portal (e.g., "Build a client onboarding portal with intake forms, document sharing, and progress tracking") Use "Enhance Prompt" to add details Genesis creates the portal with Projects, Agents, and Automations Customize branding, forms, and workflows Publish and share with clients

Power Your Portal with Automations

Connect your portal to 100+ integrations:

Email sequences for onboarding workflows

for onboarding workflows Calendar sync for booking confirmations

for booking confirmations Slack notifications for new submissions

for new submissions Payment processing with Stripe integration

with Stripe integration CRM updates for lead management

