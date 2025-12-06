On this page
10 AI Client Portals You Can Deploy Instantly
Browse fully built client portal examples for agencies, consultants, and service businesses. Clone and customize any portal with Taskade Genesis.
Client portals used to be enterprise-only software.
Now they're the fastest way to professionalize any service business. A good portal handles bookings, collects information, shares updates, and keeps clients happy — all without you manually managing spreadsheets and email threads.
With Taskade Genesis, you can deploy a fully functional client portal from a single prompt. Each portal includes built-in databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
Here are 10 client portals you can clone and deploy today.
1. Class Booking Portal
Let students browse, book, and pay for classes. The portal handles scheduling, reminders, and waitlists automatically.
Best for: Yoga studios, fitness classes, workshops, tutors
Features:
- Class schedule display
- Online booking
- Automated reminders
- Waitlist management
2. Event Management Portal
Plan, promote, and manage events from registration to follow-up. Attendees can register, get updates, and access event materials.
Best for: Event planners, conference organizers, community managers
Features:
- Event registration
- Attendee management
- Schedule display
- Post-event materials
3. Appointment Booking System
A clean booking interface for service businesses. Clients select services, choose times, and receive confirmations automatically.
Best for: Consultants, therapists, coaches, healthcare
Features:
- Service selection
- Calendar availability
- Automated confirmations
- Reminder sequences
4. Consultancy Booking Form
Capture leads and schedule discovery calls. The form collects requirements and routes prospects to the right consultant.
Best for: Consulting firms, agencies, professional services
Features:
- Lead capture form
- Requirements gathering
- Calendar integration
- Lead routing
5. Testimonial Portal
Collect and display client testimonials. Clients submit reviews through a form, and approved testimonials appear on a public showcase.
Best for: Any service business, agencies, freelancers
Features:
- Testimonial submission form
- Approval workflow
- Public display
- Rating collection
6. Broker Calendar
Real estate-specific booking for property viewings, client meetings, and listing presentations.
Best for: Real estate agents, property managers, brokers
Features:
- Property viewing slots
- Client meeting booking
- Listing presentations
- Automated follow-ups
7. Real Estate Landing Page
A portal-style landing page with property listings, inquiry forms, and agent contact. Built for lead capture and property showcase.
Best for: Realtors, property developers, real estate agencies
Features:
- Property showcase
- Inquiry forms
- Agent profiles
- Lead capture
8. Nonprofit Organization Website
A portal for nonprofits with donation collection, volunteer signup, and event registration.
Best for: Nonprofits, charities, community organizations
Features:
- Donation forms
- Volunteer registration
- Event signups
- Impact stories
9. Multi-Platform Publisher
A content portal for scheduling and publishing across multiple channels. Clients can submit content, approve drafts, and track performance.
Best for: Marketing agencies, content teams, social media managers
Features:
- Content submission
- Approval workflows
- Multi-platform publishing
- Performance tracking
10. Routes Tourism App
A travel portal with tour bookings, itinerary display, and traveler information collection.
Best for: Travel agencies, tour operators, destination management
Features:
- Tour catalog
- Online booking
- Itinerary display
- Traveler information
How to Generate Your Own Portal
Create a custom client portal in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your portal (e.g., "Build a client onboarding portal with intake forms, document sharing, and progress tracking")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" to add details
- Genesis creates the portal with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Customize branding, forms, and workflows
- Publish and share with clients
Power Your Portal with Automations
Connect your portal to 100+ integrations:
- Email sequences for onboarding workflows
- Calendar sync for booking confirmations
- Slack notifications for new submissions
- Payment processing with Stripe integration
- CRM updates for lead management
Ready to deploy your own client portal?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone portals, dashboards, and tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
