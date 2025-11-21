Websites That Build Themselves
From Idea to Live Site in Minutes
Describe what you need and watch Genesis create a complete website - design, content, forms, and functionality. No templates to customize, no code to write, no hosting to configure.
AI handles everything. You just describe your vision.
What Gets Generated
Design & Layout
- Professional, responsive design
- Mobile-optimized layouts
- Brand color and typography
- Modern UI patterns and components
Content & Copy
- AI-written headlines and descriptions
- SEO-optimized page content
- Call-to-action messaging
- About, services, and contact sections
Functionality
- Contact forms with automation
- Lead capture and email integration
- Booking and scheduling widgets
- Payment processing options
Hosting & Domain
- Instant deployment and hosting
- Custom domain connection
- SSL security included
- Fast, global CDN delivery
Website Types
Landing Pages
"Create a landing page for my new SaaS product with features, pricing, and signup form"
Business Websites
"Build a website for my consulting firm with services, team bios, case studies, and contact"
Portfolios
"Generate a portfolio site showcasing my design work with project galleries and testimonials"
Event Sites
"Create an event website with schedule, speakers, registration, and venue information"
The Genesis Advantage
Traditional Website Building
- Choose template, customize endlessly
- Write all content yourself
- Configure forms and integrations
- Set up hosting and domain
- Days or weeks to launch
Genesis Website Generation
- Describe what you need
- AI creates design and content
- Forms and automation included
- Hosting handled automatically
- Live in minutes
Connected to Your Business
Forms → Automation: Website submissions trigger workflows in your Taskade workspace
Leads → CRM: Contact information flows directly to your customer management
Content → AI: Update website content through natural language instructions
Analytics → Dashboards: Website performance data feeds your business intelligence