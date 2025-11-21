Websites That Build Themselves

From Idea to Live Site in Minutes

Describe what you need and watch Genesis create a complete website - design, content, forms, and functionality. No templates to customize, no code to write, no hosting to configure.

AI handles everything. You just describe your vision.

What Gets Generated

Design & Layout

Professional, responsive design

Mobile-optimized layouts

Brand color and typography

Modern UI patterns and components

Content & Copy

AI-written headlines and descriptions

SEO-optimized page content

Call-to-action messaging

About, services, and contact sections

Functionality

Contact forms with automation

Lead capture and email integration

Booking and scheduling widgets

Payment processing options

Hosting & Domain

Instant deployment and hosting

Custom domain connection

SSL security included

Fast, global CDN delivery

Website Types

Landing Pages

"Create a landing page for my new SaaS product with features, pricing, and signup form"

Business Websites

"Build a website for my consulting firm with services, team bios, case studies, and contact"

Portfolios

"Generate a portfolio site showcasing my design work with project galleries and testimonials"

Event Sites

"Create an event website with schedule, speakers, registration, and venue information"

The Genesis Advantage

Traditional Website Building

Choose template, customize endlessly

Write all content yourself

Configure forms and integrations

Set up hosting and domain

Days or weeks to launch

Genesis Website Generation

Describe what you need

AI creates design and content

Forms and automation included

Hosting handled automatically

Live in minutes

Connected to Your Business

Forms → Automation: Website submissions trigger workflows in your Taskade workspace

Leads → CRM: Contact information flows directly to your customer management

Content → AI: Update website content through natural language instructions

Analytics → Dashboards: Website performance data feeds your business intelligence