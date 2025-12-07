On this page
12 AI Websites You Can Build from a Single Prompt
See real AI-generated websites — landing pages, personal sites, business sites, nonprofit sites. Clone any site instantly with Taskade Genesis.
Building a website used to mean learning code, hiring designers, or wrestling with page builders.
Now you can describe what you want and watch it appear.
Taskade Genesis generates complete, functional websites from natural language prompts. But unlike static site builders, Genesis websites are living systems — they include databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
Here are 12 AI-generated websites you can clone and customize today.
1. SaaS Landing Page
A modern landing page for software products with features, pricing, and signup forms. Optimized for conversion.
Best for: SaaS founders, product launches, startups
Features:
- Hero section with CTA
- Feature highlights
- Pricing table
- Email capture
Clone SaaS Landing Page →
2. Real Estate Landing Page
Property showcase with listings, search, and inquiry forms. Built for real estate professionals.
Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers
Features:
- Property listings
- Search functionality
- Contact forms
- Agent profiles
Clone Real Estate Site →
3. Nonprofit Organization Website
A complete nonprofit site with donation forms, volunteer signup, and impact stories.
Best for: Charities, nonprofits, community organizations
Features:
- Donation collection
- Volunteer registration
- Event calendar
- Impact showcase
Clone Nonprofit Site →
4. BusinessPro Website
A professional business website with services, team, and contact sections.
Best for: Consulting firms, agencies, professional services
Features:
- Services showcase
- Team profiles
- Client testimonials
- Contact forms
Clone BusinessPro →
5. Crypto Trading Landing Page
A bold, modern landing page for crypto and fintech products.
Best for: Fintech, crypto projects, trading platforms
Features:
- Product showcase
- Feature highlights
- CTA buttons
- Modern design
Clone Crypto Landing →
6. CrabStyx Site
A playful, creative website template with unique styling and engaging animations.
Best for: Creative agencies, portfolios, experimental projects
Features:
- Creative layout
- Animated elements
- Portfolio sections
- Contact integration
Clone CrabStyx →
7. Routes Tourism Website
A travel and tourism site with destination showcases, tour packages, and booking.
Best for: Travel agencies, tour operators, destinations
Features:
- Destination gallery
- Tour packages
- Booking forms
- Travel guides
Clone Tourism Site →
8. Motivation Map Studio
An interactive website for personal development and goal tracking.
Best for: Coaches, self-improvement, productivity
Features:
- Goal setting tools
- Progress tracking
- Motivational content
- Interactive elements
Clone Motivation Map →
9. Exhibit Flow
A gallery-style website for showcasing work, collections, or portfolios.
Best for: Artists, photographers, museums, galleries
Features:
- Gallery layout
- Image showcase
- Collection organization
- Contact integration
Clone Exhibit Flow →
10. Gradient Studio V4
A design-focused website with beautiful gradient backgrounds and modern typography.
Best for: Designers, creative studios, portfolios
Features:
- Gradient backgrounds
- Modern typography
- Portfolio sections
- Design showcase
Clone Gradient Studio →
11. Synth Wave Studio
A retro-futuristic website with synthwave aesthetics and neon accents.
Best for: Music producers, creative projects, entertainment
Features:
- Synthwave design
- Neon accents
- Music integration
- Visual effects
Clone Synth Wave →
12. Bluey Chatbot Website
A website with embedded AI chatbot for customer interaction and support.
Best for: Customer service, product support, FAQ automation
Features:
- Embedded chatbot
- FAQ automation
- Customer support
- Lead capture
Clone Bluey Chatbot →
What Makes Genesis Different
Traditional website builders give you static pages.
Genesis gives you living websites:
|Traditional Builders
|Genesis Websites
|Static pages
|Dynamic, data-driven
|Manual updates
|AI-assisted updates
|Separate forms
|Built-in databases
|External integrations
|Native automations
|Design only
|Intelligence included
Every Genesis website is powered by the same Workspace DNA that runs complex business applications.
Generate Your Own Website
Create a custom website in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your site (e.g., "Build a portfolio website with project showcase, about page, and contact form")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for details
- Watch Genesis build the site with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Customize design and content
- Publish to your custom domain
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your own AI-powered website?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone websites, portals, and dashboards
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
Start Building →
