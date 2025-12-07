See real AI-generated websites — landing pages, personal sites, business sites, nonprofit sites. Clone any site instantly with Taskade Genesis.

Building a website used to mean learning code, hiring designers, or wrestling with page builders.

Now you can describe what you want and watch it appear.

Taskade Genesis generates complete, functional websites from natural language prompts. But unlike static site builders, Genesis websites are living systems — they include databases (Projects), AI assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

Here are 12 AI-generated websites you can clone and customize today.

1. SaaS Landing Page

A modern landing page for software products with features, pricing, and signup forms. Optimized for conversion.

Best for: SaaS founders, product launches, startups

Features:

Hero section with CTA

Feature highlights

Pricing table

Email capture

Clone SaaS Landing Page →

2. Real Estate Landing Page

Property showcase with listings, search, and inquiry forms. Built for real estate professionals.

Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers

Features:

Property listings

Search functionality

Contact forms

Agent profiles

Clone Real Estate Site →

3. Nonprofit Organization Website

A complete nonprofit site with donation forms, volunteer signup, and impact stories.

Best for: Charities, nonprofits, community organizations

Features:

Donation collection

Volunteer registration

Event calendar

Impact showcase

Clone Nonprofit Site →

4. BusinessPro Website

A professional business website with services, team, and contact sections.

Best for: Consulting firms, agencies, professional services

Features:

Services showcase

Team profiles

Client testimonials

Contact forms

Clone BusinessPro →

5. Crypto Trading Landing Page

A bold, modern landing page for crypto and fintech products.

Best for: Fintech, crypto projects, trading platforms

Features:

Product showcase

Feature highlights

CTA buttons

Modern design

Clone Crypto Landing →

6. CrabStyx Site

A playful, creative website template with unique styling and engaging animations.

Best for: Creative agencies, portfolios, experimental projects

Features:

Creative layout

Animated elements

Portfolio sections

Contact integration

Clone CrabStyx →

7. Routes Tourism Website

A travel and tourism site with destination showcases, tour packages, and booking.

Best for: Travel agencies, tour operators, destinations

Features:

Destination gallery

Tour packages

Booking forms

Travel guides

Clone Tourism Site →

8. Motivation Map Studio

An interactive website for personal development and goal tracking.

Best for: Coaches, self-improvement, productivity

Features:

Goal setting tools

Progress tracking

Motivational content

Interactive elements

Clone Motivation Map →

9. Exhibit Flow

A gallery-style website for showcasing work, collections, or portfolios.

Best for: Artists, photographers, museums, galleries

Features:

Gallery layout

Image showcase

Collection organization

Contact integration

Clone Exhibit Flow →

10. Gradient Studio V4

A design-focused website with beautiful gradient backgrounds and modern typography.

Best for: Designers, creative studios, portfolios

Features:

Gradient backgrounds

Modern typography

Portfolio sections

Design showcase

Clone Gradient Studio →

11. Synth Wave Studio

A retro-futuristic website with synthwave aesthetics and neon accents.

Best for: Music producers, creative projects, entertainment

Features:

Synthwave design

Neon accents

Music integration

Visual effects

Clone Synth Wave →

12. Bluey Chatbot Website

A website with embedded AI chatbot for customer interaction and support.

Best for: Customer service, product support, FAQ automation

Features:

Embedded chatbot

FAQ automation

Customer support

Lead capture

Clone Bluey Chatbot →

What Makes Genesis Different

Traditional website builders give you static pages.

Genesis gives you living websites:

Traditional Builders Genesis Websites Static pages Dynamic, data-driven Manual updates AI-assisted updates Separate forms Built-in databases External integrations Native automations Design only Intelligence included

Every Genesis website is powered by the same Workspace DNA that runs complex business applications.

Generate Your Own Website

Create a custom website in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your site (e.g., "Build a portfolio website with project showcase, about page, and contact form") Use "Enhance Prompt" for details Watch Genesis build the site with Projects, Agents, and Automations Customize design and content Publish to your custom domain

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your own AI-powered website?

Resources:

Your living workspace includes:

Start Building →

