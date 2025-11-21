Client Portals That Run Themselves
Your clients deserve instant access to their projects, documents, and updates. But you shouldn't spend hours managing portals. Genesis creates intelligent client portals that handle communication, updates, and self-service automatically.
What Your Portal Includes
Project Visibility
- Real-time project status and progress
- Milestone tracking and timeline views
- Task completion and deliverable access
- Team member introductions and contact
Document Management
- Secure file sharing and storage
- Version control and history
- Approval workflows and sign-offs
- Organized folders and search
Communication Hub
- Centralized messaging and updates
- Comment threads on specific items
- Notification preferences and digests
- Meeting scheduling integration
Self-Service Features
- Information requests and forms
- Support ticket submission
- FAQ and knowledge base access
- Account and preference management
Automation That Delights
Automatic Updates: Clients see progress without you sending emails
Smart Notifications: Right information, right time, right channel
AI Assistant: Answer common questions instantly, 24/7
Workflow Triggers: Client actions automatically update your internal systems
Portal Templates
Consulting Portal: Project tracking, deliverable sharing, meeting scheduling, invoice access
Agency Portal: Campaign dashboards, asset approvals, performance reports, creative reviews
Service Portal: Ticket management, knowledge base, status updates, SLA tracking
Vendor Portal: Order management, inventory visibility, invoice processing, communication
Build Your Portal
1. Describe Your Client Experience
"Create a client portal where customers can see project progress, download deliverables, and submit feedback"
2. Customize the Branding
Add your logo, colors, and domain for a seamless branded experience
3. Connect Your Systems
Link to your project management, billing, and communication tools
4. Invite Your Clients
Each client gets secure access to their specific information
The ROI of Self-Service
Before: Hours spent on status update emails, file sharing, and client questions
After: Clients help themselves while you focus on delivering value
- 80% reduction in "where's my project?" emails
- Instant access to documents and updates
- Professional experience that builds trust
- More time for billable work