Client Portals That Run Themselves

Professional Service, Zero Overhead

Your clients deserve instant access to their projects, documents, and updates. But you shouldn't spend hours managing portals. Genesis creates intelligent client portals that handle communication, updates, and self-service automatically.

White-label ready. Automation built-in. Clients impressed.

What Your Portal Includes

Project Visibility

Real-time project status and progress

Milestone tracking and timeline views

Task completion and deliverable access

Team member introductions and contact

Document Management

Secure file sharing and storage

Version control and history

Approval workflows and sign-offs

Organized folders and search

Communication Hub

Centralized messaging and updates

Comment threads on specific items

Notification preferences and digests

Meeting scheduling integration

Self-Service Features

Information requests and forms

Support ticket submission

FAQ and knowledge base access

Account and preference management

Automation That Delights

Automatic Updates: Clients see progress without you sending emails

Smart Notifications: Right information, right time, right channel

AI Assistant: Answer common questions instantly, 24/7

Workflow Triggers: Client actions automatically update your internal systems

Portal Templates

Consulting Portal: Project tracking, deliverable sharing, meeting scheduling, invoice access

Agency Portal: Campaign dashboards, asset approvals, performance reports, creative reviews

Service Portal: Ticket management, knowledge base, status updates, SLA tracking

Vendor Portal: Order management, inventory visibility, invoice processing, communication

Build Your Portal

1. Describe Your Client Experience

"Create a client portal where customers can see project progress, download deliverables, and submit feedback"

2. Customize the Branding

Add your logo, colors, and domain for a seamless branded experience

3. Connect Your Systems

Link to your project management, billing, and communication tools

4. Invite Your Clients

Each client gets secure access to their specific information

The ROI of Self-Service

Before: Hours spent on status update emails, file sharing, and client questions

After: Clients help themselves while you focus on delivering value