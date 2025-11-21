Portals That Run Themselves

Create client portals with self-service access, automated updates, and intelligent communication. Give clients a professional experience while you focus on delivering value.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Professional Service, Zero Overhead

Genesis portals handle client communication, updates, and self-service automatically. White-label ready, automation built-in, clients impressed.

Real-Time Visibility

Clients see project progress, milestones, and deliverables without you sending a single update email.

AI-Powered Support

Intelligent assistant answers common questions instantly, 24/7. Clients get help when they need it.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Client Portals That Run Themselves

Your clients deserve instant access to their projects, documents, and updates. But you shouldn't spend hours managing portals. Genesis creates intelligent client portals that handle communication, updates, and self-service automatically.

White-label ready. Automation built-in. Clients impressed.

What Your Portal Includes

Project Visibility

  • Real-time project status and progress
  • Milestone tracking and timeline views
  • Task completion and deliverable access
  • Team member introductions and contact

Document Management

  • Secure file sharing and storage
  • Version control and history
  • Approval workflows and sign-offs
  • Organized folders and search

Communication Hub

  • Centralized messaging and updates
  • Comment threads on specific items
  • Notification preferences and digests
  • Meeting scheduling integration

Self-Service Features

  • Information requests and forms
  • Support ticket submission
  • FAQ and knowledge base access
  • Account and preference management

Automation That Delights

Automatic Updates: Clients see progress without you sending emails

Smart Notifications: Right information, right time, right channel

AI Assistant: Answer common questions instantly, 24/7

Workflow Triggers: Client actions automatically update your internal systems

Portal Templates

Consulting Portal: Project tracking, deliverable sharing, meeting scheduling, invoice access

Agency Portal: Campaign dashboards, asset approvals, performance reports, creative reviews

Service Portal: Ticket management, knowledge base, status updates, SLA tracking

Vendor Portal: Order management, inventory visibility, invoice processing, communication

Build Your Portal

1. Describe Your Client Experience
"Create a client portal where customers can see project progress, download deliverables, and submit feedback"

2. Customize the Branding
Add your logo, colors, and domain for a seamless branded experience

3. Connect Your Systems
Link to your project management, billing, and communication tools

4. Invite Your Clients
Each client gets secure access to their specific information

The ROI of Self-Service

Before: Hours spent on status update emails, file sharing, and client questions

After: Clients help themselves while you focus on delivering value

  • 80% reduction in "where's my project?" emails
  • Instant access to documents and updates
  • Professional experience that builds trust
  • More time for billable work

