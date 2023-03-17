Five tools in one to help you stay organized and get work done. No more getting lost in tabs. With Taskade, all your work is in one place.

Taskade - The Best Free Task Management Tool to Boost Your Productivity

As an individual, it is imperative that you make the most out of your day. Be it for personal or professional situations, being smart about the tools that you use in your daily life can help to boost your productivity.

Task management is something that everyone will have to manage daily. It can be as simple as reminding yourself to go on a grocery run, or even breaking down a large project into smaller, actionable tasks.

With something that is so commonly used in our daily lives, it is essential that you choose the best task management tool to help boost your productivity.

What is Task Management?

Simply put, Task management is the process of managing tasks and projects from start to finish. The most complex projects are essentially just a large number of tasks that add up to be a sum of their parts. With effective task management, you can tackle even the most complex projects and ensure that they’re being completed on time.

Task management includes managing your limited resources to juggle multiple tasks in terms of their priority and complexity. Managing tasks can be made simple with proper task management software.

Make full use of your week with a weekly goal-setting template.

What is a Task Management Tool?

A task management tool is a software that was developed to help you manage and complete your tasks. The most basic task management software will include some form of a to-do list to track and check out completed tasks.

However, tools such as Taskade offer advanced features to help you take your task management skills to the next level.

There are a multitude of task and project management tools out there, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the best tools to help you manage your projects.

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that can be used for nonprofit organizations. Founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017, we aim to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is a versatile and simple tool that can improve your productivity while also encouraging communication and collaboration. Taskade can be used as a simple collaborative to-do list, or even as a solution for managing teams and complex projects.

With Taskade, you can organize tasks, take detailed notes, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via free and unlimited built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace. Taskade simplifies tasks and projects for you by organizing them on one single interface so that you can get more work done without having to constantly toggle between apps.

Taskade is the best free project management software for you because our free-forever plan is loaded with features to help you get work done.

How You Can Use Taskade for Task Management

Every Project in Taskade is a collection of tasks. A task is just like a bullet point in the traditional sense. You can use the power of outlining to break down tasks into sub-tasks and style them according to your liking. With Taskade, you can do just that on Mac, Windows, Linux, and mobile.

Here are some ways that you can use Taskade for task management.

Use Task Management Templates to Kickstart Your Progress

Taskade has a wide range of templates for task management. Check out our extensive range of templates that are available for free and get a headstart on managing your tasks. Templates on Taskade are fully customizable so that you can use them exactly as you want to.

Visualizing Data via Customizable Board Views

Make use of Taskade’s customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want.

List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists with Taskade.

Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view.

Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind.

Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more.

Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.

Breaking Down Complex Projects Into Smaller Tasks

Even the most complex projects can be broken down into smaller, actionable tasks. As an outliner, your notes and to-do lists on Taskade are organized using a hierarchical structure. This means that you can organize your projects into tasks and smaller sub-tasks to help manage them better.

Collaborating on Tasks With Your Team

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Communication is crucial for the success of your project. This is why we decided to make our communication features free forever so that you can collaborate with your team within the same workspace and get more work done.

Setting Due Dates for Your Tasks

Besides having clear communication and assigning tasks to your team members, it is important for you to keep track of deadlines for your project. Missing deadlines on tasks can have a detrimental effect on delivering the whole project on time. This is why we’ve made it possible for you to set due dates on your tasks, ensuring that everyone is aligned on which tasks are due first.

Work on Your Tasks From Anywhere

With Taskade, your tasks are stored online, meaning that you can access them from anywhere. Taskade is also available everywhere so that you can access and manage your tasks in the office, at home, or on the go. All this can be done via your favorite device. Download Taskade now and get more work done the smarter way.