Looking for AI app ideas? Here are 20 real examples — from dashboards to client portals — that you can clone or generate with a single prompt.

The hardest part of building isn't the building — it's deciding what to build.

Here are 20 AI app ideas organized by category. Each one is something you can build with Taskade Genesis in minutes. Some have ready-to-clone examples. Others are prompts you can generate from scratch.

Pick one. Build it. Ship it today.

📊 Dashboards

1. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Track expenses, revenue, and cash flow. AI categorizes transactions and spots spending patterns.

2. Sales Pipeline Dashboard

Visualize deals, track stages, and forecast revenue. AI identifies at-risk deals.

3. Team Capacity Dashboard

See who's overloaded and who has bandwidth. AI suggests task redistribution.

4. Support Metrics Dashboard

Track CSAT, response times, and resolution rates. AI highlights improvement areas.

🗓️ Booking Systems

5. Appointment Scheduler

Let clients book time with you. Automatic confirmations and reminders.

6. Class Registration System

Students browse and book classes. Waitlists and attendance tracking included.

7. Event Registration Portal

Conference and workshop registration with ticket types and attendee management.

8. Property Viewing Booker

Real estate-specific booking for viewings and client meetings.

🌐 Websites & Landing Pages

9. SaaS Landing Page

Product showcase with features, pricing, and signup. Optimized for conversion.

10. Portfolio Website

Showcase your work with project galleries and contact forms.

11. Nonprofit Organization Site

Donation collection, volunteer signup, and impact stories.

12. Business Services Website

Professional site with services, team profiles, and client testimonials.

13. Invoice Generator

Create professional invoices with line items, taxes, and PDF export.

14. Time Tracker

Log hours, categorize by project, and export reports.

15. Meeting Cost Calculator

Calculate the real cost of meetings based on attendees and salaries.

16. QR Code Generator

Create and customize QR codes for any link or data.

🧠 Personal Workspaces

17. Mood Tracker

Log daily moods, identify patterns, build self-awareness.

18. Book Reading Tracker

Track reading progress, notes, and reading goals.

19. RSS Feed Reader

Aggregate content from favorite sources. AI summarizes articles.

20. Study Flashcards

Create, study, and track flashcard progress with spaced repetition.

How to Turn an Idea into an App

Step 1: Pick Your Category

Dashboards, booking systems, websites, tools, or personal workspaces?

Step 2: Define the Core Problem

What single problem does your app solve? Keep it focused.

Step 3: Write a Clear Prompt

Describe your app in one sentence. Example: "Build a client feedback collection system with ratings, comments, and automated thank-you emails."

Step 4: Generate and Iterate

Let Genesis build the first version. Then refine through conversation.

Step 5: Add Intelligence

Connect AI Agents to make your app smarter over time.

Step 6: Add Automation

Set up workflows that run without your intervention.

Step 7: Publish and Share

Launch your app. Get feedback. Improve.

More App Ideas to Explore

Need more inspiration? Here are categories you can generate:

Category Example Apps CRM Lead tracker, contact manager, deal pipeline HR Employee directory, leave tracker, onboarding system Marketing Content calendar, social scheduler, campaign tracker Operations Inventory manager, maintenance tracker, vendor database Education Course catalog, student tracker, assignment manager Healthcare Patient portal, appointment system, health tracker Legal Case manager, document tracker, billing system Real Estate Listing manager, client portal, transaction tracker

Start Building

Ready to turn your idea into an app?

Resources:

Your living workspace includes:

