20 AI App Ideas You Can Build With Taskade Genesis
Looking for AI app ideas? Here are 20 real examples — from dashboards to client portals — that you can clone or generate with a single prompt.
The hardest part of building isn't the building — it's deciding what to build.
Here are 20 AI app ideas organized by category. Each one is something you can build with Taskade Genesis in minutes. Some have ready-to-clone examples. Others are prompts you can generate from scratch.
Pick one. Build it. Ship it today.
📊 Dashboards
1. Finance Tracker Dashboard
Track expenses, revenue, and cash flow. AI categorizes transactions and spots spending patterns.
2. Sales Pipeline Dashboard
Visualize deals, track stages, and forecast revenue. AI identifies at-risk deals.
3. Team Capacity Dashboard
See who's overloaded and who has bandwidth. AI suggests task redistribution.
4. Support Metrics Dashboard
Track CSAT, response times, and resolution rates. AI highlights improvement areas.
🗓️ Booking Systems
5. Appointment Scheduler
Let clients book time with you. Automatic confirmations and reminders.
6. Class Registration System
Students browse and book classes. Waitlists and attendance tracking included.
7. Event Registration Portal
Conference and workshop registration with ticket types and attendee management.
8. Property Viewing Booker
Real estate-specific booking for viewings and client meetings.
🌐 Websites & Landing Pages
9. SaaS Landing Page
Product showcase with features, pricing, and signup. Optimized for conversion.
10. Portfolio Website
Showcase your work with project galleries and contact forms.
11. Nonprofit Organization Site
Donation collection, volunteer signup, and impact stories.
12. Business Services Website
Professional site with services, team profiles, and client testimonials.
🛠️ Productivity Tools
13. Invoice Generator
Create professional invoices with line items, taxes, and PDF export.
14. Time Tracker
Log hours, categorize by project, and export reports.
15. Meeting Cost Calculator
Calculate the real cost of meetings based on attendees and salaries.
16. QR Code Generator
Create and customize QR codes for any link or data.
🧠 Personal Workspaces
17. Mood Tracker
Log daily moods, identify patterns, build self-awareness.
18. Book Reading Tracker
Track reading progress, notes, and reading goals.
19. RSS Feed Reader
Aggregate content from favorite sources. AI summarizes articles.
20. Study Flashcards
Create, study, and track flashcard progress with spaced repetition.
How to Turn an Idea into an App
Step 1: Pick Your Category
Dashboards, booking systems, websites, tools, or personal workspaces?
Step 2: Define the Core Problem
What single problem does your app solve? Keep it focused.
Step 3: Write a Clear Prompt
Describe your app in one sentence. Example: "Build a client feedback collection system with ratings, comments, and automated thank-you emails."
Step 4: Generate and Iterate
Let Genesis build the first version. Then refine through conversation.
Step 5: Add Intelligence
Connect AI Agents to make your app smarter over time.
Step 6: Add Automation
Set up workflows that run without your intervention.
Step 7: Publish and Share
Launch your app. Get feedback. Improve.
More App Ideas to Explore
Need more inspiration? Here are categories you can generate:
|Category
|Example Apps
|CRM
|Lead tracker, contact manager, deal pipeline
|HR
|Employee directory, leave tracker, onboarding system
|Marketing
|Content calendar, social scheduler, campaign tracker
|Operations
|Inventory manager, maintenance tracker, vendor database
|Education
|Course catalog, student tracker, assignment manager
|Healthcare
|Patient portal, appointment system, health tracker
|Legal
|Case manager, document tracker, billing system
|Real Estate
|Listing manager, client portal, transaction tracker
Start Building
Ready to turn your idea into an app?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone and customize
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — The intelligence layer
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — The database layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — The automation layer
