Build your financial cockpit with AI-powered dashboards. Clone 10 finance workspaces for expense tracking, budgeting, invoicing, and startup reporting.

Finance is the lifeblood of every startup.

But most founders treat it like an afterthought — spreadsheets buried in Google Drive, invoices scattered across email, expenses tracked in notes apps. By the time you need the numbers, they're already wrong.

Taskade Genesis turns your financial chaos into a living cockpit. One prompt creates a complete finance workspace with real-time data (Projects), AI-powered insights (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

📊 Why This Matters: 82% of startups fail due to cash flow problems. Most didn't see it coming because their financial data was scattered across 5+ tools.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Finance Workspaces

Here are 10 AI finance workspaces you can clone and customize for your business.

1. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Your all-in-one financial command center for tracking cash flow, expenses, and revenue.

Best for: Founders, CFOs, finance teams

Features:

Cash flow visualization

Expense categorization

Revenue tracking

AI-powered trend analysis

Clone Finance Tracker →

2. Personal Expense Tracker

Track personal or business expenses with automatic categorization and spending insights.

Best for: Freelancers, solo founders, personal finance

Features:

Expense entry form

Category breakdown

Monthly summaries

Budget vs. actual

Clone Personal Expense Tracker →

3. Meeting Cost Calculator

Calculate the true cost of meetings based on attendee salaries and duration.

Best for: Managers, ops teams, anyone fighting meeting bloat

Features:

Attendee salary input

Duration calculator

Cost per meeting

ROI analysis

Clone Meeting Cost Calculator →

4. Expense Splitter

Split expenses among groups — perfect for team dinners, trips, or shared costs.

Best for: Teams, roommates, group projects

Features:

Multi-person expense entry

Automatic split calculation

Balance tracking

Settlement suggestions

Clone Expense Splitter →

5. Invoice Generator

Create professional invoices with automatic calculations and client tracking.

Best for: Freelancers, agencies, service businesses

Features:

Invoice templates

Line item calculations

Client database

Payment tracking

Clone Invoice Generator →

6. Investor Dashboard

Present your key metrics, milestones, and runway to investors in a polished dashboard.

Best for: Founders, investor relations, board updates

Features:

KPI visualization

Milestone tracking

Runway calculator

Historical comparisons

Clone Investor Dashboard →

7. Time Tracker

Track billable hours and project time for accurate invoicing and productivity analysis.

Best for: Freelancers, consultants, agencies

Features:

Timer interface

Project tagging

Weekly summaries

Export for invoicing

Clone Time Tracker →

8. Simple Store Manager

Manage inventory, sales, and basic finances for small retail operations.

Best for: Small businesses, pop-up shops, e-commerce

Features:

Inventory tracking

Sales logging

Cost calculations

Profit margins

Clone Simple Store Manager →

9. Maintenance Tracker Dashboard

Track equipment costs, service schedules, and maintenance budgets.

Best for: Operations, facilities, fleet management

Features:

Equipment inventory

Service cost tracking

Budget allocation

Maintenance scheduling

Clone Maintenance Tracker →

10. Team Capacity Planner

Plan team allocation and understand the financial impact of resource decisions.

Best for: Project managers, resource planning, budgeting

Features:

Team availability

Project assignments

Utilization rates

Capacity forecasting

Clone Team Capacity Planner →

Why Spreadsheets Fail Founders

Spreadsheets are static. Your business isn't.

The moment you update a spreadsheet, it's already outdated. Genesis finance workspaces are living systems that:

Spreadsheet Genesis Workspace Manual data entry Automated imports Static formulas AI-driven analysis Isolated files Connected context Point-in-time snapshots Real-time updates No notifications Automated alerts

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion working together.

Finance Automations That Save Hours

Connect your finance workspaces to real workflows:

Expense alerts when spending exceeds budget

when spending exceeds budget Weekly summaries sent to founders/CFO

sent to founders/CFO Invoice reminders for overdue payments

for overdue payments Runway updates posted to Slack monthly

posted to Slack monthly Receipt processing via email integration

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Financial Cockpit

Create a custom finance workspace in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your workspace (e.g., "Build a startup finance dashboard with runway tracking, expense categorization, and monthly board reports") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations Import your existing data Let AI analyze your numbers

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your finance cockpit?

Resources:

Your living finance workspace includes:

Start Building →

Read more:

Explore Taskade AI:

AI App Builder — Build complete apps from one prompt

AI Dashboard Builder — Generate dashboards instantly

AI Workflow Automation — Automate any business process

Build with Genesis: