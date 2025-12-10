🧬 Taskade Genesis: Build Mobile Apps on Your Phone. No Code, Any Device

Build mobile apps on your phone with Taskade Genesis—no code, every device, and a workspace that follows you everywhere.

Build mobile apps from wherever you are. Taskade Genesis now runs everywhere—mobile browsers, native iOS and Android apps, and the full desktop builder—so you can ship responsive apps from your phone, tablet, or laptop without writing a line of code.

📱 Build Apps on Any Device

Open taskade.com on your mobile browser, download Taskade on iOS, or install on Android—the same AI-powered builder is waiting for you. The interface adapts to each device while keeping every app, project, and workspace in sync.

Where you can build:

Mobile browser : full Genesis builder in Safari and Chrome.

: full Genesis builder in Safari and Chrome. iOS app : drag and drop components on iPhone and iPad.

: drag and drop components on iPhone and iPad. Android app : design apps with touch, gestures, and pen support.

: design apps with touch, gestures, and pen support. Desktop browser: keyboard shortcuts, deeper editing, and previews.

Try these mobile-ready apps:

Most apps are mobile-friendly from the start—learn how Genesis works.

🔄 Your Data, Always in Sync

Everything you build on one device instantly appears everywhere else. Projects, tasks, files, and comments flow through your Workspace DNA, so teammates on Android, desktop, or web stay on the same page.

See it in action:

Neon CRM Dashboard — live sales tracking that updates across devices.

Finance Tracker Dashboard — spend tracking and approvals in real time.

Build on mobile. Deploy from desktop. Manage from anywhere.

🤖 AI Agents, Everywhere

Every Genesis app can embed AI agents, so your users get context-aware suggestions no matter how they access the app. Mobile agents stay synchronized, remember project context, and keep conversations rolling even in long-running sessions.

Built with AI:

Maintenance Tracker Dashboard — equipment maintenance workflows with AI guidance.

Broker Calendar — smart calendar that schedules and summarizes meetings.

Your agents carry workspace intelligence from device to device without skipping a beat.

⚡️ Connect Your Business

Create automations that trigger from any platform—send Gmail confirmations, process Stripe payments, log events to Google Calendar, and more.

Apps with ready integrations:

Invoice Generator — Stripe-backed invoicing flows.

Class Booking Portal — fitness scheduling with reminders.

Integrations behave the same whether you’re designing on your phone or at your desk.

🎨 Style It Your Way

Every app can look right for your brand. Choose light or dark themes, custom colors, and adaptive layouts that feel native on mobile while staying consistent on desktop.

Beautiful examples:

Gradient Studio V4 — gradient studio with intuitive controls.

Data Visualizer — neon-inspired data storytelling.

🧩 Other Improvements

Builder Community: share apps, get featured, and publish directly from Genesis.

share apps, get featured, and publish directly from Genesis. Genesis Enhancements: living software branding, memorable domains like awesome-tool.taskade.app , better chat contrast, live databases, and faster loading.

living software branding, memorable domains like , better chat contrast, live databases, and faster loading. Project upgrades: smarter project tagging, agents that learn from your work, team chat by default, and more reliable tables.

smarter project tagging, agents that learn from your work, team chat by default, and more reliable tables. AI agent upgrades: premium model selection, deeper reasoning, and embedded agents in every Genesis app.

premium model selection, deeper reasoning, and embedded agents in every Genesis app. Automation updates: clearer metadata, better error handling, and AI-assisted workflow edits.

clearer metadata, better error handling, and AI-assisted workflow edits. Integrations & APIs: new Stripe connector, faster Google Drive sync, stable custom domains, new TLDs, and a more powerful Gateway API.

new Stripe connector, faster Google Drive sync, stable custom domains, new TLDs, and a more powerful Gateway API. AI credits: purchase non-expiring credits, see clearer usage, and enjoy overage grace.

purchase non-expiring credits, see clearer usage, and enjoy overage grace. Prompt library: new categories (Dashboards, Tools, Workflows) with better organization and descriptions.

Check the full list of updates on the Taskade blog updates page.

Your Workspace, Alive

Every other AI builder gives you a shell. Taskade gives you a living system that thinks:

🤖 AI Agents

🧠 Workspace Projects (the memory pillar)

⚡️ 100+ integrations and automations

No code. No setup. Just creation. Memory, intelligence, motion, and storage all built in.

One prompt. One app. One living workspace.

— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

