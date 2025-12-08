50+ AI Apps You Can Clone in One Click - Taskade Genesis Gallery

Browse 50+ ready-to-use AI apps built with Taskade Genesis. Clone dashboards, booking systems, CRMs, landing pages, and productivity tools in one click. No coding required.

Why build from scratch when you can clone and customize?

The Taskade Genesis Community is growing with AI-powered apps, dashboards, websites, and tools—all built with vibe coding and ready to clone in one click.

We've curated 50+ of the best Genesis apps below, organized by category. Each one is a complete, working application you can deploy instantly and customize through conversation.

Find your starting point and start building. 🚀

📊 Dashboards & Analytics

Track metrics, visualize data, and monitor your business with these ready-to-use dashboards.

App Description Clone Finance Tracker Dashboard Track expenses, income, and budgets with visual charts Clone → Investor Dashboard Portfolio tracking, investment metrics, and performance analysis Clone → Hospitality Insight Dashboard Guest analytics, occupancy, and revenue metrics Clone → Support Rating Dashboard Customer satisfaction tracking and support metrics Clone → Team Capacity Planner Resource allocation and team workload visualization Clone → Neon Task Management Dashboard Project and task tracking with neon aesthetics Clone → Monochrome Project Dashboard Clean, minimal project status tracking Clone →

📅 Booking & Scheduling

Let clients book appointments, classes, and rooms with these booking systems.

App Description Clone Room Booking Dashboard Reserve meeting rooms and shared spaces Clone → Class Booking Portal Fitness, yoga, or workshop class scheduling Clone → Appointment Booking System Service appointments with calendar integration Clone → Consultancy Booking Form Consultation scheduling with intake questions Clone → Broker Calendar Real estate showing and client meeting scheduling Clone →

🌐 Websites & Landing Pages

Professional websites and landing pages ready to customize and publish.

App Description Clone SaaS Landing Page Modern SaaS product page with features and pricing Clone → Real Estate Landing Page Property showcase with contact forms Clone → Nonprofit Org Website Organization website with mission, team, and donate Clone → BusinessPro Website Professional business website template Clone → Crypto Trading Landing Page Crypto/DeFi landing page with modern design Clone → CrabStyx Restaurant Site Restaurant website with menu and reservations Clone →

Manage customers, sales, and business operations with these tools.

App Description Clone Neon CRM Dashboard Sales pipeline and customer relationship management Clone → Simple Store Manager Inventory and store management Clone → Invoice Generator Create and manage professional invoices Clone → Maintenance Tracker Dashboard Track maintenance requests and schedules Clone → Event Management Portal Plan and manage events with attendee tracking Clone → Testimonial Portal App Collect and display customer testimonials Clone →

⏱️ Productivity & Time Management

Get more done with these productivity and time tracking tools.

App Description Clone Time Tracker Track time on projects and tasks Clone → Minimalistic ToDo App Clean, distraction-free task management Clone → Note Tiles Visual note-taking with tile organization Clone → Study/Work Timer and Music Player Pomodoro timer with ambient music Clone → Meeting Cost Calculator Calculate the cost of meetings based on attendees Clone → Multi-Platform Publisher Publish content across multiple platforms Clone →

💰 Finance & Expense Tracking

Manage personal and business finances with these tools.

App Description Clone Personal Expense Tracker Track daily expenses and budgets Clone → Expense Splitter Split bills and expenses with friends Clone → Invoice Generator Create professional invoices Clone →

📚 Education & Learning

Study tools, flashcards, and learning resources.

App Description Clone SIE Study Portal Securities Industry Essentials exam prep Clone → Flash Deck Maker Create and study flashcards Clone → Book Reading Tracker Track books read and reading progress Clone → Multiplication Playground Interactive multiplication learning for kids Clone →

🏥 Health & Wellness

Track wellness, fitness, and personal health goals.

App Description Clone Breathe Circle Guided breathing exercise app Clone → Mood Tracker Track daily mood and emotional patterns Clone → Push Up Fitness App Push-up counter and workout tracking Clone →

Design utilities and creative applications.

App Description Clone Gradient Studio V4 Create and save beautiful gradients Clone → Synth Wave Studio Retro synthwave aesthetic generator Clone → Palette Extractor Extract color palettes from images Clone → QR Code Studio Generate customized QR codes Clone → Cover Letter Generator Create professional cover letters Clone →

🎭 Events & Planning

Event management, seating, and exhibit tools.

App Description Clone Event Management Portal Full event planning and attendee management Clone → Seating Chart Planner Visual seating arrangement tool Clone → Exhibit Flow Museum or gallery exhibit management Clone →

🐾 Lifestyle & Specialty

Unique apps for specific needs and interests.

App Description Clone Pet Sitter App Pet sitting scheduling and care tracking Clone → Routes Tourism App Tourism route planning and points of interest Clone → Lens Insight Journal Photography journal and lens tracking Clone → D&D Mockery Generator Dungeons & Dragons vicious mockery insults Clone → Motivation Map Studio Create visual motivation boards Clone →

🤖 AI Chatbots & Assistants

AI-powered chatbots and interactive assistants.

App Description Clone Bluey Chatbot Fun, interactive AI chatbot Clone → RSS-Feed Inbox AI-curated news and content feed Clone →

🎨 Beautiful Themes & Forms

Stylish templates with unique aesthetics.

App Description Clone Retro Themed Form Nostalgic retro-styled input form Clone →

🚀 How to Clone and Customize

Step 1: Click any "Clone →" link above

Step 2: Sign in to Taskade (free account works!)

Step 3: The app is now in your workspace

Step 4: Customize through conversation:

"Change the color scheme to match my brand"

"Add a new field for phone number"

"Connect this to my Slack channel"

Step 5: Publish and share your customized app

Every app inherits your Workspace DNA—it automatically connects to your projects, data, and automations.

💡 Build Your Own

Don't see what you need? Build it from scratch with Genesis.

Example prompts to try:

"Create a customer feedback form that rates support quality and alerts my team on Slack for low scores."

"Build a content calendar with social media scheduling, approval workflow, and analytics dashboard."

"Create a client portal where customers can view project progress, upload files, and send messages."

Genesis turns these descriptions into working applications in minutes.

