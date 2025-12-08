On this page
50+ AI Apps You Can Clone in One Click - Taskade Genesis Gallery
Browse 50+ ready-to-use AI apps built with Taskade Genesis. Clone dashboards, booking systems, CRMs, landing pages, and productivity tools in one click. No coding required.
Why build from scratch when you can clone and customize?
The Taskade Genesis Community is growing with AI-powered apps, dashboards, websites, and tools—all built with vibe coding and ready to clone in one click.
We've curated 50+ of the best Genesis apps below, organized by category. Each one is a complete, working application you can deploy instantly and customize through conversation.
Find your starting point and start building. 🚀
📊 Dashboards & Analytics
Track metrics, visualize data, and monitor your business with these ready-to-use dashboards.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Finance Tracker Dashboard
|Track expenses, income, and budgets with visual charts
|Clone →
|Investor Dashboard
|Portfolio tracking, investment metrics, and performance analysis
|Clone →
|Hospitality Insight Dashboard
|Guest analytics, occupancy, and revenue metrics
|Clone →
|Support Rating Dashboard
|Customer satisfaction tracking and support metrics
|Clone →
|Team Capacity Planner
|Resource allocation and team workload visualization
|Clone →
|Neon Task Management Dashboard
|Project and task tracking with neon aesthetics
|Clone →
|Monochrome Project Dashboard
|Clean, minimal project status tracking
|Clone →
📅 Booking & Scheduling
Let clients book appointments, classes, and rooms with these booking systems.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Room Booking Dashboard
|Reserve meeting rooms and shared spaces
|Clone →
|Class Booking Portal
|Fitness, yoga, or workshop class scheduling
|Clone →
|Appointment Booking System
|Service appointments with calendar integration
|Clone →
|Consultancy Booking Form
|Consultation scheduling with intake questions
|Clone →
|Broker Calendar
|Real estate showing and client meeting scheduling
|Clone →
🌐 Websites & Landing Pages
Professional websites and landing pages ready to customize and publish.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|SaaS Landing Page
|Modern SaaS product page with features and pricing
|Clone →
|Real Estate Landing Page
|Property showcase with contact forms
|Clone →
|Nonprofit Org Website
|Organization website with mission, team, and donate
|Clone →
|BusinessPro Website
|Professional business website template
|Clone →
|Crypto Trading Landing Page
|Crypto/DeFi landing page with modern design
|Clone →
|CrabStyx Restaurant Site
|Restaurant website with menu and reservations
|Clone →
💼 Business & CRM Tools
Manage customers, sales, and business operations with these tools.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Sales pipeline and customer relationship management
|Clone →
|Simple Store Manager
|Inventory and store management
|Clone →
|Invoice Generator
|Create and manage professional invoices
|Clone →
|Maintenance Tracker Dashboard
|Track maintenance requests and schedules
|Clone →
|Event Management Portal
|Plan and manage events with attendee tracking
|Clone →
|Testimonial Portal App
|Collect and display customer testimonials
|Clone →
⏱️ Productivity & Time Management
Get more done with these productivity and time tracking tools.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Time Tracker
|Track time on projects and tasks
|Clone →
|Minimalistic ToDo App
|Clean, distraction-free task management
|Clone →
|Note Tiles
|Visual note-taking with tile organization
|Clone →
|Study/Work Timer and Music Player
|Pomodoro timer with ambient music
|Clone →
|Meeting Cost Calculator
|Calculate the cost of meetings based on attendees
|Clone →
|Multi-Platform Publisher
|Publish content across multiple platforms
|Clone →
💰 Finance & Expense Tracking
Manage personal and business finances with these tools.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Personal Expense Tracker
|Track daily expenses and budgets
|Clone →
|Expense Splitter
|Split bills and expenses with friends
|Clone →
|Invoice Generator
|Create professional invoices
|Clone →
📚 Education & Learning
Study tools, flashcards, and learning resources.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|SIE Study Portal
|Securities Industry Essentials exam prep
|Clone →
|Flash Deck Maker
|Create and study flashcards
|Clone →
|Book Reading Tracker
|Track books read and reading progress
|Clone →
|Multiplication Playground
|Interactive multiplication learning for kids
|Clone →
🏥 Health & Wellness
Track wellness, fitness, and personal health goals.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Breathe Circle
|Guided breathing exercise app
|Clone →
|Mood Tracker
|Track daily mood and emotional patterns
|Clone →
|Push Up Fitness App
|Push-up counter and workout tracking
|Clone →
🎨 Creative & Design Tools
Design utilities and creative applications.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Gradient Studio V4
|Create and save beautiful gradients
|Clone →
|Synth Wave Studio
|Retro synthwave aesthetic generator
|Clone →
|Palette Extractor
|Extract color palettes from images
|Clone →
|QR Code Studio
|Generate customized QR codes
|Clone →
|Cover Letter Generator
|Create professional cover letters
|Clone →
🎭 Events & Planning
Event management, seating, and exhibit tools.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Event Management Portal
|Full event planning and attendee management
|Clone →
|Seating Chart Planner
|Visual seating arrangement tool
|Clone →
|Exhibit Flow
|Museum or gallery exhibit management
|Clone →
🐾 Lifestyle & Specialty
Unique apps for specific needs and interests.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Pet Sitter App
|Pet sitting scheduling and care tracking
|Clone →
|Routes Tourism App
|Tourism route planning and points of interest
|Clone →
|Lens Insight Journal
|Photography journal and lens tracking
|Clone →
|D&D Mockery Generator
|Dungeons & Dragons vicious mockery insults
|Clone →
|Motivation Map Studio
|Create visual motivation boards
|Clone →
🤖 AI Chatbots & Assistants
AI-powered chatbots and interactive assistants.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Bluey Chatbot
|Fun, interactive AI chatbot
|Clone →
|RSS-Feed Inbox
|AI-curated news and content feed
|Clone →
🎨 Beautiful Themes & Forms
Stylish templates with unique aesthetics.
|App
|Description
|Clone
|Retro Themed Form
|Nostalgic retro-styled input form
|Clone →
🚀 How to Clone and Customize
Step 1: Click any "Clone →" link above
Step 2: Sign in to Taskade (free account works!)
Step 3: The app is now in your workspace
Step 4: Customize through conversation:
- "Change the color scheme to match my brand"
- "Add a new field for phone number"
- "Connect this to my Slack channel"
Step 5: Publish and share your customized app
Every app inherits your Workspace DNA—it automatically connects to your projects, data, and automations.
💡 Build Your Own
Don't see what you need? Build it from scratch with Genesis.
Example prompts to try:
"Create a customer feedback form that rates support quality
and alerts my team on Slack for low scores."
"Build a content calendar with social media scheduling,
approval workflow, and analytics dashboard."
"Create a client portal where customers can view project
progress, upload files, and send messages."
Genesis turns these descriptions into working applications in minutes.
👉 Start building with Genesis →
🌟 Submit Your App
Built something cool with Genesis? Share it with the community!
- Publish your app in Taskade
- Enable community cloning
- Submit to the Taskade Community
Your app could be featured in this gallery and help others solve similar problems.
