What Is Taskade?

There must be around 9000 writing apps and editing tools in the wild (we didn’t count).

Some boast about “the best writing experience” under the sun. Others promise to help beat the dreaded writing block. We? We can’t promise you anything. But you should still stick around because Taskade is the most complete outlining and writing app with a project management pedigree.

“Ok, but what does that even mean?”

It means that you no longer need to hack together several apps to create your dream writing workflow. With Taskade, you can research, draft, and co-author documents in a simple, distraction-free environment. Ok, we said “no promises,” so here are the facts.

Step #1: Capture

They say writing is rewriting. We say writing is research.

You’re on a hunt for ideas. You scribble down snippets of conversations, fold down page corners, and bookmark interesting articles you’ll use as stepping stones for your own drafts.

You can now capture all those gems with Taskade’s Quick Add widget.

The Quick Add widget is a powerful tool that lives on your smartphone’s home screen or in the menu bar of your operating system. It allows you to save web pages, bookmark links, or add ideas directly to a draft in seconds. It’s your research companion and a writing friend all in one.

But knowledge doesn’t exist in a void.

Every new idea, fact, and resource you capture should connect to what you already know. Use the power of @mention to reveal those connections and create a more powerful second brain.

🧠 Build a second brain for life.

🔗 Connect individual documents in seconds.

➕ Link blocks and paragraphs across projects.

#️⃣ Organize key ideas with #hashtags.

👇 Jump between drafts with clickable links.

Step #2: Outline and Organize

Whether you’re after the next New York Times best seller or a stand-up script, you’re going to need an outline. But fleshing out ideas can be a messy process full of twists and turns.

Taskade will help you capture an innate hierarchy of every draft in a beautiful outline.

Outlining is a creative superpower every writer should master. Any idea, no matter how simple, can be split into atoms and organized into unlimited hierarchy levels. Every indentation highlights the relationships between nodes so you can build your story brick by brick, one ident at a time.

🌳 Outline your books, articles, short stories, and more.

🪨 Break complex ideas and problems into smaller chunks.

➡️ Indent and outdent paragraphs to create hierarchy levels.

👀 Fold and unfold paragraphs for ultimate focus.

Step #3: Type and Think Faster

Who’s the fastest typist in the world? Well, the jury is still out on this one, so you still have a fair chance of snatching the main prize for yourself. But to do that, you’ll need some help.

We designed Taskade with a fast, mouseless (read: keyboard-only) workflow in mind. You can create drafts, edit outlines, and format every project without taking your hands off the keyboard.

On top of our lineup of keyboard shortcuts, Taskade comes with full Markdown support in comments, chat, and project import/export. You can also use elements of Markdown syntax to format headings, checklists, and bullets. It’s all about writing, and nothing more.

(don’t worry, you can still use your mouse if you like)

Step #4: Save and Repurpose

A writer’s life isn’t just gripping storylines and plot twists. Contracts, project plans, status reports, NDAs, or financial documents are all in the bag, even if they're not all that exciting.

The good news is Taskade has them all, packed and wrapped in beautiful templates.

Whenever you want to start a new project, simply pick one of the available documents, customize it, and save yourself a lot of time in the process. There are 500+ templates across 26 categories like project management, education, research, or marketing.

📑 Kickstart writing projects in seconds.

🎨 Customize or create your own templates.

Step #5: See the Forest AND the Trees

Most writing apps take a cookie-cutter approach to the writing process.

Write. Edit. Rinse. Repeat.

Your draft is what it is, a draft and nothing more.

In Taskade, every document is a separate tree-structured database. That means you can visualize the relationships between facts, ideas, characters, events, and places in many different ways. All that’s possible thanks to six unique workflows—list, board, calendar, action, mind map, and an org chart.

Working on a plot for your next novel? Switch to the mind map view and visualize all your ideas in a mind map diagram. Add new branches, develop the story, and see the connections unfold.

Would you like to create a publishing calendar for your blog? Transform your list of articles into a Kanban board and track published and pending stories in a unified view.

🟡 List/outline

🟣 (Kanban) Board

🟢 Calendar

🔵 Action sheet

🟤 Mind map

🟠 Org chart

Step #6: Write Without Distractions

There is one thing that stands between you and writing success. Distractions galore.

We can’t help you with noisy neighbors or a Netflix addiction (we can sympathize). But we can do the next best thing—give you all the tools you need to become a good writer.

🧘 Minimalist, zen-like writing environment.

🌗 Dark mode and custom project backgrounds.

🔔 Customizable notifications (yes, you can turn them off).

And much more!

Step #7: Share and Collaborate in Real Time

Still writing for the sock drawer in 2023?

With Taskade, you can share your drafts with the world with the click of a button.

Send the link to your editor and wait for comments to roll in. You can also embed your draft on your website or blog and let your readers join the discussion, if you’re up for the challenge.

Taskade is the most complete writing tool for all kinds of collaborative writing projects—college essays, meeting agendas, business plans, and more.

Invite your team members and co-author documents with:

🟢 Multiplayer indicator

⚡ Real-time synchronization

💬 Chat, video calls, and comments

🔄 Collaborative undo/redo

⏪ Version control

📱 Cross-platform support

Bring Your Ideas to Life With Taskade

It doesn’t matter if you’re a fledgling writer or a seasoned editor. Taskade is the most complete outlining and editing tool in the wild that will help you tackle all kinds of writing projects.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on fancy apps to call yourself a “writer.” Our free plan includes everything you need to research, outline, draft, and collaborate. But if you need an extra punch, Taskade Unlimited costs less than two White Chocolate Mochas. ☕️

Try Taskade for free and unleash your creativity today! 🐑