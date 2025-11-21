Workflows That Just Work

Automation Without the Complexity

Traditional workflow tools require you to think like a programmer - triggers, conditions, loops, error handling. Vibe Workflows lets you describe what should happen in plain English and watch intelligent automation appear.

Say what you want. AI figures out how to make it happen.

How Vibe Workflows Work

Describe the Outcome

"When a customer signs up, create their account, send a welcome email, and notify the sales team"

AI Builds the Flow

Genesis creates the workflow with all necessary steps, conditions, and error handling

Connect Your Tools

Link to Gmail, Slack, Stripe, Google Sheets, and 100+ other services

Watch It Run

Your workflow executes automatically, handling edge cases and exceptions intelligently

Workflow Examples

Customer Onboarding

"When someone purchases, create their account, send login credentials, schedule an onboarding call, and add them to our newsletter"

Support Escalation

"If a support ticket isn't resolved in 24 hours, escalate to a manager and notify the customer with an update"

Content Publishing

"When I mark a blog post as ready, have AI review it, schedule social posts, and send to our email list"

Invoice Processing

"When an invoice is received, extract the details, match to purchase orders, and route for approval based on amount"

The Intelligence Layer

AI Decision Making

Workflows can include AI nodes that classify, analyze, and route based on content

Natural Language Conditions

"If the customer seems upset" instead of complex sentiment analysis configuration

Smart Error Handling

AI understands when things go wrong and takes appropriate action

Continuous Learning

Workflows improve based on outcomes and your feedback

Vibe Workflows vs Traditional Automation

Traditional: Draw flowcharts, configure triggers, set up conditions, handle errors, test extensively

Vibe: Describe what should happen, let AI handle the complexity, refine through conversation

10x faster to create

No technical knowledge required

Handles edge cases automatically

Gets smarter over time

Connected to Everything

100+ Integrations: Gmail, Slack, Stripe, Notion, Google Sheets, Airtable, and more

Custom Webhooks: Connect to any service with an API

Your Workspace: Workflows interact with your projects, agents, and apps automatically