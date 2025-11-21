Workflows That Just Work
Automation Without the Complexity
Traditional workflow tools require you to think like a programmer - triggers, conditions, loops, error handling. Vibe Workflows lets you describe what should happen in plain English and watch intelligent automation appear.
Say what you want. AI figures out how to make it happen.
How Vibe Workflows Work
Describe the Outcome
"When a customer signs up, create their account, send a welcome email, and notify the sales team"
AI Builds the Flow
Genesis creates the workflow with all necessary steps, conditions, and error handling
Connect Your Tools
Link to Gmail, Slack, Stripe, Google Sheets, and 100+ other services
Watch It Run
Your workflow executes automatically, handling edge cases and exceptions intelligently
Workflow Examples
Customer Onboarding
"When someone purchases, create their account, send login credentials, schedule an onboarding call, and add them to our newsletter"
Support Escalation
"If a support ticket isn't resolved in 24 hours, escalate to a manager and notify the customer with an update"
Content Publishing
"When I mark a blog post as ready, have AI review it, schedule social posts, and send to our email list"
Invoice Processing
"When an invoice is received, extract the details, match to purchase orders, and route for approval based on amount"
The Intelligence Layer
AI Decision Making
Workflows can include AI nodes that classify, analyze, and route based on content
Natural Language Conditions
"If the customer seems upset" instead of complex sentiment analysis configuration
Smart Error Handling
AI understands when things go wrong and takes appropriate action
Continuous Learning
Workflows improve based on outcomes and your feedback
Vibe Workflows vs Traditional Automation
Traditional: Draw flowcharts, configure triggers, set up conditions, handle errors, test extensively
Vibe: Describe what should happen, let AI handle the complexity, refine through conversation
- 10x faster to create
- No technical knowledge required
- Handles edge cases automatically
- Gets smarter over time
Connected to Everything
100+ Integrations: Gmail, Slack, Stripe, Notion, Google Sheets, Airtable, and more
Custom Webhooks: Connect to any service with an API
Your Workspace: Workflows interact with your projects, agents, and apps automatically