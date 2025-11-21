Workflows That Just Work

Describe what should happen and watch intelligent automation appear. No flowcharts, no configuration - just natural language that becomes working workflows.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Automation Without Complexity

Vibe Workflows turns plain English into intelligent automation. Say what you want, AI figures out how. Connect 100+ tools with workflows that learn and improve.

Describe, Don't Configure

Tell Genesis what should happen in your own words. AI builds the workflow with all the complexity handled.

AI-Powered Decisions

Workflows include intelligent routing, classification, and decision-making based on content and context.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Automation Without the Complexity

Traditional workflow tools require you to think like a programmer - triggers, conditions, loops, error handling. Vibe Workflows lets you describe what should happen in plain English and watch intelligent automation appear.

Say what you want. AI figures out how to make it happen.

How Vibe Workflows Work

Describe the Outcome
"When a customer signs up, create their account, send a welcome email, and notify the sales team"

AI Builds the Flow
Genesis creates the workflow with all necessary steps, conditions, and error handling

Connect Your Tools
Link to Gmail, Slack, Stripe, Google Sheets, and 100+ other services

Watch It Run
Your workflow executes automatically, handling edge cases and exceptions intelligently

Workflow Examples

Customer Onboarding
"When someone purchases, create their account, send login credentials, schedule an onboarding call, and add them to our newsletter"

Support Escalation
"If a support ticket isn't resolved in 24 hours, escalate to a manager and notify the customer with an update"

Content Publishing
"When I mark a blog post as ready, have AI review it, schedule social posts, and send to our email list"

Invoice Processing
"When an invoice is received, extract the details, match to purchase orders, and route for approval based on amount"

The Intelligence Layer

AI Decision Making
Workflows can include AI nodes that classify, analyze, and route based on content

Natural Language Conditions
"If the customer seems upset" instead of complex sentiment analysis configuration

Smart Error Handling
AI understands when things go wrong and takes appropriate action

Continuous Learning
Workflows improve based on outcomes and your feedback

Vibe Workflows vs Traditional Automation

Traditional: Draw flowcharts, configure triggers, set up conditions, handle errors, test extensively

Vibe: Describe what should happen, let AI handle the complexity, refine through conversation

  • 10x faster to create
  • No technical knowledge required
  • Handles edge cases automatically
  • Gets smarter over time

Connected to Everything

100+ Integrations: Gmail, Slack, Stripe, Notion, Google Sheets, Airtable, and more

Custom Webhooks: Connect to any service with an API

Your Workspace: Workflows interact with your projects, agents, and apps automatically

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

