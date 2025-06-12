Hi Taskaders! 🎉
We just leveled up Taskade Mobile!
The latest iOS and Android updates bring everything you need to build, train, and launch AI agents, right from your phone. Create projects faster, automate workflows on the go, and bring your favorite widgets to the home screen. Here’s what’s new in this update.👇
🧠 Train Agents with Docs, Videos & Links
Build the perfect team of AI agents. Train your agents using real-time knowledge from your projects or the web. Add YouTube videos, PDFs, Docs, Web Links, and more directly in mobile. Learn more.
- Train: Upload and manage agent knowledge on the go.
- Customize: Add YouTube videos, web links, upload files and more.
- Learn: Pull in live data from your Taskade projects and workspaces.
👉 How to use:
Agents tab > (···) More menu > Edit Agent > Knowledge
🤖 Build and Launch AI Agents Anywhere
Create, customize, and manage your AI Agents with tailored tools, smart prompts, and powerful actions, all right from your phone on iOS and Android. Learn more.
- Manage tools: Enable or disable tools for each agent.
- Edit prompts: Customize system prompts and commands.
- Automate tasks: Connect agents with automation and workflows.
👉 How to use:
Agents tab > (···) More Menu > Edit Agent > Tools
🚀 Generate Projects and Agents with AI
Create new projects, agents, and tasks instantly by tapping the “+” button. Start your next project in seconds with AI Project Studio. One prompt = full setup. Learn more.
- Create: Launch new projects and agents from one place.
- Generate: Use AI to map out plans, timelines, ideas and more.
- Browse Templates: Jump into ready-made workflows to move faster.
👉 How to use:
Spaces > Create New ➕ > Project, Agent or Task
📊 Add Custom Fields to Your Tasks
Make your tasks smarter, more actionable, and easier to track with custom fields. Add context for any tasks in your projects, anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android. Learn more.
- Add new fields: Capture details like status, priority, or task owners.
- Customize presets: Edit pre-defined custom fields to fit your workflow.
- Access across devices: Fields sync in real-time across desktop and mobile.
👉 How to use:
Select a task > tap ➕ in the toolbar > Custom Fields button.
🏠 Add Agents to Your Home Screen
Launch your favorite agents instantly with iOS and Android widgets. Learn more.
- One-tap access: Launch agents directly from your mobile home screen.
- Multiple widgets: Add different agents to your screens for any workflows.
👉 How to use:
Touch & hold Home Screen > Add Widget > Taskade > Shortcuts > Select Agent
⭐ Favorite Your AI Agents
Need your go-to agents front and center? Star any agent for easy access. Launch your favorite agents and engage in conversations instantly with new mobile widgets. Learn more.
- No more searching: Star agents for faster access.
- Stay focused: No more scrolling through long lists.
- Collaborate: Make shared agents easier to find for your team.
👉 How to use:
Agents tab > Choose agent > (···) More Menu > Star agent
🧩 Other Improvements
🧪 Developer Tools
- Taskade MCP is now live: Our new open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and OpenAPI codegen toolkit lets you connect Taskade’s API to any MCP-compatible client like Claude or Cursor
- Generate MCP agent tools in minutes with our OpenAPI codegen
- Explore the repo, try the demo, and start building: github.com/taskade/mcp
- Learn more about MCP and what it unlocks for AI Agents in our latest blog post
✨ New on Taskade Mobile
- Launch Taskade Automation directly from your phone
- Star your favorite AI Agents for quick access anytime
- Create projects faster with a new floating + button
- Open agent chats with helpful conversation starters
- Search, organize, and manage AI Agents on mobile
- Add AI Agents and Workspaces to your home screen with new widgets
- Explore and manage all your workspaces in one place
- Enjoy a modern, full-screen content layout
🧼 Mobile User Experience
- Create and edit your AI Agents with more control
- Improved Table View support and visuals across the app
- Cleaner layout when sharing agents and creating projects
- Workspace “Folders” renamed to “Teams” for better clarity
🎨 Mobile UI Improvements
- Edge-to-edge modern layout across all views
- Improved Move/Copy interface for tasks and projects
- Refreshed visuals for splash screens and profiles
- Updated emoji picker with a cleaner design
- Polished Automation tabs and banners
🐞 Mobile Bug Fixes
- Fixed login experience for Android and iOS devices
- Fixed camera permission and media/file upload issues
- Fixed bugs related to project comments, timers, and more
- Fixed template loading, project headers, and activity icons
- Improved stability when creating or opening agents and projects
- Improved automation and workflow access for Android and iOS devices
- Fixed various performance issues and bugs
Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog.
🧠 One System. One Flow. Built for You.
The age of AI Agents is here, and it’s just the beginning. With Taskade, one prompt builds it all — projects, agents, and automations working together in a single workspace.
Your agents don’t just assist, they think, plan, and act alongside you.
John Xie
Co-founder & CEO, Taskade
— Team Taskade 🐑
