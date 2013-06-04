On this page
The Anatomy of a Genesis App: Memory, Agents, Automation
Understand the internal structure of every Genesis app — how Projects, Agents, and Automations work together to create living software.
What's inside a Genesis app?
When you describe something and Genesis builds it, what actually gets created? Understanding the anatomy helps you build better systems — and debug them when things go wrong.
Let's dissect a real app.
🔬 Why This Matters:
Understanding anatomy = building better apps + debugging faster + customizing effectively.
🎯 The Three-Layer Architecture
Every Genesis app has the same structure:
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ GENESIS APP │
├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ │
│ LAYER 1: 🧠 MEMORY (Projects & Databases) │
│ ───────────────────────────────────────────── │
│ Schema, tables, fields, relationships, views │
│ │
│ LAYER 2: 🤖 INTELLIGENCE (AI Agents) │
│ ───────────────────────────────────────────── │
│ Personality, knowledge, capabilities, reasoning │
│ │
│ LAYER 3: ⚡ MOTION (Automations) │
│ ───────────────────────────────────────────── │
│ Triggers, actions, integrations, sequences │
│ │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
The Subject: Neon CRM Dashboard
We'll examine Neon CRM Dashboard — a sales pipeline management system.
From the outside, it's a CRM. Leads, deals, contacts, pipeline stages. But inside, it's three systems working as one.
Layer 1: Memory (Projects & Databases)
The data foundation. Everything the app knows.
Schema
PROJECTS (Tables)
├── Contacts
│ ├── name (text)
│ ├── email (text)
│ ├── company (relation → Companies)
│ ├── stage (select: lead, qualified, opportunity, customer)
│ └── created_at (date)
│
├── Companies
│ ├── name (text)
│ ├── size (select: startup, smb, enterprise)
│ ├── industry (text)
│ └── annual_value (number)
│
├── Deals
│ ├── name (text)
│ ├── contact (relation → Contacts)
│ ├── value (number)
│ ├── stage (select: discovery, proposal, negotiation, closed)
│ ├── probability (number)
│ └── close_date (date)
│
└── Interactions
├── contact (relation → Contacts)
├── type (select: email, call, meeting)
├── notes (text)
└── date (date)
Views
Same data, different perspectives:
- Pipeline view — Deals as kanban by stage
- Table view — All records as spreadsheet
- Calendar view — Interactions and close dates
- Board view — Contacts by stage
Relationships
Connections that create context:
- Contact → Company (who works where)
- Deal → Contact (who owns the opportunity)
- Interaction → Contact (history of engagement)
This is the Memory Pillar.
Layer 2: Intelligence (AI Agents)
The thinking layer. Agents that reason about your data.
CRM Agent
The primary agent, configured with:
Personality:
You are a helpful sales assistant. You help track deals,
suggest next actions, and provide pipeline insights. Be
concise and action-oriented.
Knowledge:
- Access to all CRM tables
- Understanding of sales stages
- Company and industry context
Capabilities:
- Answer questions about pipeline
- Suggest follow-up actions
- Draft outreach emails
- Summarize account status
Agent Interactions
The agent can:
- Query data: "What deals are closing this month?"
- Analyze patterns: "Which stage has the most stalled deals?"
- Suggest actions: "You haven't contacted Acme Corp in 2 weeks"
- Execute tasks: Create interaction record, update deal stage
This is the Intelligence Pillar.
Layer 3: Motion (Automations)
The action layer. Workflows that run automatically.
Trigger → Action Flows
AUTOMATION 1: New Lead Alert
├── Trigger: New contact created (stage = lead)
├── Action: Send Slack notification to #sales
└── Action: Create welcome task for sales rep
AUTOMATION 2: Deal Stale Alert
├── Trigger: Deal stage unchanged for 14 days
├── Action: Send email reminder to deal owner
└── Action: Update deal flag to "at risk"
AUTOMATION 3: Won Deal Sequence
├── Trigger: Deal stage changed to "closed won"
├── Action: Update contact stage to "customer"
├── Action: Send celebration to #wins channel
├── Action: Create onboarding project
└── Action: Update revenue forecast
AUTOMATION 4: Weekly Pipeline Report
├── Trigger: Every Monday 9am
├── Action: Query all open deals
├── Action: Calculate weighted pipeline
└── Action: Send summary to #sales
Integration Points
Automations connect to external services:
- Slack — Notifications and alerts
- Email — Outreach and follow-ups
- Calendar — Meeting scheduling
- Webhooks — External systems
This is the Execution Pillar.
How the Layers Interact
The power is in the connections:
┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ │
│ User asks: "Show me stalled deals" │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ ┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │
│ │ 🤖 AGENT (Intelligence) │ │
│ │ - Interprets question │ │
│ │ - Queries memory for deals │ │
│ │ - Analyzes stage durations │ │
│ └─────────────────────────────────────────┘ │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ ┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │
│ │ 🧠 MEMORY (Projects) │ │
│ │ - Returns deals with stage > 14 days │ │
│ │ - Includes contact and value info │ │
│ └─────────────────────────────────────────┘ │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Agent presents: "3 deals stalled: │
│ - Acme ($50k, 21 days in proposal) │
│ - BigCo ($100k, 18 days in negotiation) │
│ - StartupX ($25k, 30 days in discovery) │
│ Suggest follow-up actions?" │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ User: "Yes, create follow-up tasks" │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ ┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │
│ │ ⚡ MOTION (Automations) │ │
│ │ - Creates tasks for each stalled deal │ │
│ │ - Sends reminders to deal owners │ │
│ │ - Updates CRM flags │ │
│ └─────────────────────────────────────────┘ │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Memory updated, user notified │
│ │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
This is Workspace DNA in action.
Building Better Apps
Understanding anatomy helps you build:
For Better Memory
- Define clear relationships between entities
- Use appropriate field types
- Create views for different perspectives
For Better Intelligence
- Write detailed agent instructions
- Give agents relevant context
- Define capabilities clearly
For Better Motion
- Map out trigger conditions
- Chain actions logically
- Connect to relevant services
Inspect Your Apps
Every Genesis app has this structure. To improve any app:
- Examine Memory — Is the schema right? Missing fields?
- Review Intelligence — Is the agent helpful? Accurate?
- Check Motion — Are automations firing? Missing triggers?
The anatomy is your debugging guide.
