The Anatomy of a Genesis App: Memory, Agents, Automation

Understand the internal structure of every Genesis app — how Projects, Agents, and Automations work together to create living software.

What's inside a Genesis app?

When you describe something and Genesis builds it, what actually gets created? Understanding the anatomy helps you build better systems — and debug them when things go wrong.

Let's dissect a real app.

🔬 Why This Matters:

Understanding anatomy = building better apps + debugging faster + customizing effectively.

🎯 The Three-Layer Architecture

Every Genesis app has the same structure:

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ GENESIS APP │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ LAYER 1: 🧠 MEMORY (Projects & Databases) │ │ ───────────────────────────────────────────── │ │ Schema, tables, fields, relationships, views │ │ │ │ LAYER 2: 🤖 INTELLIGENCE (AI Agents) │ │ ───────────────────────────────────────────── │ │ Personality, knowledge, capabilities, reasoning │ │ │ │ LAYER 3: ⚡ MOTION (Automations) │ │ ───────────────────────────────────────────── │ │ Triggers, actions, integrations, sequences │ │ │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

The Subject: Neon CRM Dashboard

We'll examine Neon CRM Dashboard — a sales pipeline management system.

From the outside, it's a CRM. Leads, deals, contacts, pipeline stages. But inside, it's three systems working as one.

Layer 1: Memory (Projects & Databases)

The data foundation. Everything the app knows.

Schema

PROJECTS (Tables) ├── Contacts │ ├── name (text) │ ├── email (text) │ ├── company (relation → Companies) │ ├── stage (select: lead, qualified, opportunity, customer) │ └── created_at (date) │ ├── Companies │ ├── name (text) │ ├── size (select: startup, smb, enterprise) │ ├── industry (text) │ └── annual_value (number) │ ├── Deals │ ├── name (text) │ ├── contact (relation → Contacts) │ ├── value (number) │ ├── stage (select: discovery, proposal, negotiation, closed) │ ├── probability (number) │ └── close_date (date) │ └── Interactions ├── contact (relation → Contacts) ├── type (select: email, call, meeting) ├── notes (text) └── date (date)

Views

Same data, different perspectives:

Pipeline view — Deals as kanban by stage

— Deals as kanban by stage Table view — All records as spreadsheet

— All records as spreadsheet Calendar view — Interactions and close dates

— Interactions and close dates Board view — Contacts by stage

Relationships

Connections that create context:

Contact → Company (who works where)

Deal → Contact (who owns the opportunity)

Interaction → Contact (history of engagement)

This is the Memory Pillar.

Layer 2: Intelligence (AI Agents)

The thinking layer. Agents that reason about your data.

CRM Agent

The primary agent, configured with:

Personality:

You are a helpful sales assistant. You help track deals, suggest next actions, and provide pipeline insights. Be concise and action-oriented.

Knowledge:

Access to all CRM tables

Understanding of sales stages

Company and industry context

Capabilities:

Answer questions about pipeline

Suggest follow-up actions

Draft outreach emails

Summarize account status

Agent Interactions

The agent can:

Query data: "What deals are closing this month?"

"What deals are closing this month?" Analyze patterns: "Which stage has the most stalled deals?"

"Which stage has the most stalled deals?" Suggest actions: "You haven't contacted Acme Corp in 2 weeks"

"You haven't contacted Acme Corp in 2 weeks" Execute tasks: Create interaction record, update deal stage

This is the Intelligence Pillar.

Layer 3: Motion (Automations)

The action layer. Workflows that run automatically.

Trigger → Action Flows

AUTOMATION 1: New Lead Alert ├── Trigger: New contact created (stage = lead) ├── Action: Send Slack notification to #sales └── Action: Create welcome task for sales rep AUTOMATION 2: Deal Stale Alert ├── Trigger: Deal stage unchanged for 14 days ├── Action: Send email reminder to deal owner └── Action: Update deal flag to "at risk" AUTOMATION 3: Won Deal Sequence ├── Trigger: Deal stage changed to "closed won" ├── Action: Update contact stage to "customer" ├── Action: Send celebration to #wins channel ├── Action: Create onboarding project └── Action: Update revenue forecast AUTOMATION 4: Weekly Pipeline Report ├── Trigger: Every Monday 9am ├── Action: Query all open deals ├── Action: Calculate weighted pipeline └── Action: Send summary to #sales

Integration Points

Automations connect to external services:

Slack — Notifications and alerts

— Notifications and alerts Email — Outreach and follow-ups

— Outreach and follow-ups Calendar — Meeting scheduling

— Meeting scheduling Webhooks — External systems

This is the Execution Pillar.

How the Layers Interact

The power is in the connections:

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ │ │ User asks: "Show me stalled deals" │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ │ │ 🤖 AGENT (Intelligence) │ │ │ │ - Interprets question │ │ │ │ - Queries memory for deals │ │ │ │ - Analyzes stage durations │ │ │ └─────────────────────────────────────────┘ │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ │ │ 🧠 MEMORY (Projects) │ │ │ │ - Returns deals with stage > 14 days │ │ │ │ - Includes contact and value info │ │ │ └─────────────────────────────────────────┘ │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Agent presents: "3 deals stalled: │ │ - Acme ($50k, 21 days in proposal) │ │ - BigCo ($100k, 18 days in negotiation) │ │ - StartupX ($25k, 30 days in discovery) │ │ Suggest follow-up actions?" │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ User: "Yes, create follow-up tasks" │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ │ │ ⚡ MOTION (Automations) │ │ │ │ - Creates tasks for each stalled deal │ │ │ │ - Sends reminders to deal owners │ │ │ │ - Updates CRM flags │ │ │ └─────────────────────────────────────────┘ │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Memory updated, user notified │ │ │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

This is Workspace DNA in action.

Building Better Apps

Understanding anatomy helps you build:

For Better Memory

Define clear relationships between entities

Use appropriate field types

Create views for different perspectives

For Better Intelligence

Write detailed agent instructions

Give agents relevant context

Define capabilities clearly

For Better Motion

Map out trigger conditions

Chain actions logically

Connect to relevant services

Inspect Your Apps

Every Genesis app has this structure. To improve any app:

Examine Memory — Is the schema right? Missing fields? Review Intelligence — Is the agent helpful? Accurate? Check Motion — Are automations firing? Missing triggers?

The anatomy is your debugging guide.

