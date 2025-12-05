Build a complete operating system for your business with one prompt. Combine CRM, finance, support, publishing, and client portals into one living system.

Running a business requires 10+ tools.

CRM for customers. Finance tracker for money. Support system for tickets. Publishing pipeline for content. Client portal for projects. Each tool is a subscription, a login, a context switch.

Taskade Genesis gives you a business-in-a-box. One workspace that handles everything — connected through Workspace DNA.

💰 The Cost of Tool Sprawl: 10+ subscriptions = $500-2000/month

10+ logins = hours of context switching

10+ data silos = manual sync, broken workflows Genesis replaces it all with one connected system.

Here's how to build your complete business operating system.

🏢 The Complete Business Stack

The Business Stack

A typical small business needs these systems:

With Genesis, these aren't separate tools. They're one connected system.

Component 1: Sales CRM

Every business needs customer relationship management.

Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →

Features:

Lead and deal pipeline

Contact database

Interaction tracking

Revenue forecasting

Connects to:

Finance (deal values → revenue)

Support (customers → ticket history)

Clients (deals won → project onboarding)

Component 2: Finance Tracker

Know your numbers at all times.

Clone Finance Tracker Dashboard →

Features:

Cash flow monitoring

Expense categorization

Revenue tracking

Budget vs. actual

Connects to:

CRM (closed deals → revenue)

Investors (financials → board updates)

Operations (expenses → cost tracking)

Component 3: Support System

Handle customer issues efficiently.

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

Features:

Ticket management

Satisfaction tracking

Response metrics

Issue categorization

Connects to:

CRM (tickets → customer health)

Clients (support → project context)

Content (issues → FAQ updates)

Component 4: Content Publisher

Keep your audience engaged.

Clone Multi-Platform Publisher →

Features:

Content calendar

Multi-platform scheduling

Draft management

Performance tracking

Connects to:

CRM (content → lead generation)

Support (FAQs → content ideas)

Clients (updates → client newsletters)

Component 5: Client Portal

Deliver value to customers.

Clone Class Booking Portal →

Features:

Project tracking

Booking/scheduling

File sharing

Status updates

Connects to:

CRM (won deals → onboarding)

Finance (projects → invoicing)

Support (clients → ticket context)

Keep stakeholders informed.

Clone Investor Dashboard →

Features:

KPI visualization

Milestone tracking

Financial summaries

Update history

Connects to:

Finance (numbers → investor metrics)

CRM (pipeline → growth projections)

Content (updates → investor communications)

🔗 How It All Connects

The magic is in the connections.

In traditional tools, you manually update each system. In Genesis, Workspace DNA creates automatic connections:

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ THE CONNECTED BUSINESS FLOW │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ Customer signs up ─────────────► CRM │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Creates project ───────────────► Client Portal │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Logs payment ──────────────────► Finance │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Enables support access ────────► Support │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Adds to newsletter ────────────► Content │ │ │ │ │ ▼ │ │ Updates metrics ───────────────► Investor Dashboard │ │ │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

⚡ Key Benefit: One action ripples through your entire business. No more manual data entry, no more sync issues, no more "oops, I forgot to update X."

Building Your Business-in-a-Box

You can build this two ways:

Option 1: Start from Components

Clone individual apps and connect them:

Start with CRM Add Finance Connect Support Link Client Portal Build automations between them

Option 2: Generate from Prompt

Describe your entire business:

Build a complete business operating system for a consulting agency with: - CRM for tracking leads and deals - Finance dashboard for revenue and expenses - Client portal for project delivery - Support system for client issues - Content pipeline for marketing - Automated workflows connecting everything

Genesis creates the whole system at once.

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Cross-System Automations

The real power is automated workflows:

Lead to Customer

Lead converts in CRM → Automation creates client project → Automation sends welcome sequence → Automation updates finance projections

Support Escalation

Ticket marked urgent → Automation notifies account manager → Automation updates CRM health score → Automation schedules follow-up call

Revenue Recognition

Invoice paid in Finance → Automation updates CRM deal status → Automation triggers milestone in client project → Automation refreshes investor metrics

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Why Business-in-a-Box Wins

Traditional Stack Business-in-a-Box 10+ subscriptions One platform Manual data sync Automatic connections Context switching Unified workspace Disconnected insights Holistic view Hours of admin Automated operations

This is why Genesis isn't just "another productivity tool." It's business infrastructure.

Start Building

Create your business operating system:

Resources:

Your business OS includes:

Start Building →

Read more:

Explore Taskade AI:

Build with Genesis: