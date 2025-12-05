On this page
Build a Business-in-a-Box With Taskade Genesis
Build a complete operating system for your business with one prompt. Combine CRM, finance, support, publishing, and client portals into one living system.
Running a business requires 10+ tools.
CRM for customers. Finance tracker for money. Support system for tickets. Publishing pipeline for content. Client portal for projects. Each tool is a subscription, a login, a context switch.
Taskade Genesis gives you a business-in-a-box. One workspace that handles everything — connected through Workspace DNA.
💰 The Cost of Tool Sprawl:
- 10+ subscriptions = $500-2000/month
- 10+ logins = hours of context switching
- 10+ data silos = manual sync, broken workflows
Genesis replaces it all with one connected system.
Here's how to build your complete business operating system.
🏢 The Complete Business Stack
|Function
|Traditional Cost
|Genesis Alternative
|CRM
|$50-150/mo
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Finance
|$30-80/mo
|Finance Tracker
|Support
|$50-200/mo
|Support Dashboard
|Content
|$30-100/mo
|Multi-Platform Publisher
|Client Portal
|$50-150/mo
|Class Booking Portal
|Inventory
|$30-100/mo
|Simple Store Manager
|Investor Updates
|$20-50/mo
|Investor Dashboard
|Total
|$260-830/mo
|One Genesis workspace
The Business Stack
A typical small business needs these systems:
|Function
|Traditional Tool
|Genesis App
|Sales/CRM
|Salesforce, HubSpot
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Finance
|QuickBooks, Xero
|Finance Tracker
|Support
|Zendesk, Intercom
|Support Rating Dashboard
|Content
|Buffer, Hootsuite
|Multi-Platform Publisher
|Clients
|Notion, Airtable
|Client Portal
|Inventory
|Shopify, Square
|Simple Store Manager
|Investors
|Carta, DocSend
|Investor Dashboard
With Genesis, these aren't separate tools. They're one connected system.
Component 1: Sales CRM
Every business needs customer relationship management.
Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →
Features:
- Lead and deal pipeline
- Contact database
- Interaction tracking
- Revenue forecasting
Connects to:
- Finance (deal values → revenue)
- Support (customers → ticket history)
- Clients (deals won → project onboarding)
Component 2: Finance Tracker
Know your numbers at all times.
Clone Finance Tracker Dashboard →
Features:
- Cash flow monitoring
- Expense categorization
- Revenue tracking
- Budget vs. actual
Connects to:
- CRM (closed deals → revenue)
- Investors (financials → board updates)
- Operations (expenses → cost tracking)
Component 3: Support System
Handle customer issues efficiently.
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
Features:
- Ticket management
- Satisfaction tracking
- Response metrics
- Issue categorization
Connects to:
- CRM (tickets → customer health)
- Clients (support → project context)
- Content (issues → FAQ updates)
Component 4: Content Publisher
Keep your audience engaged.
Clone Multi-Platform Publisher →
Features:
- Content calendar
- Multi-platform scheduling
- Draft management
- Performance tracking
Connects to:
- CRM (content → lead generation)
- Support (FAQs → content ideas)
- Clients (updates → client newsletters)
Component 5: Client Portal
Deliver value to customers.
Clone Class Booking Portal →
Features:
- Project tracking
- Booking/scheduling
- File sharing
- Status updates
Connects to:
- CRM (won deals → onboarding)
- Finance (projects → invoicing)
- Support (clients → ticket context)
Component 6: Investor Updates
Keep stakeholders informed.
Clone Investor Dashboard →
Features:
- KPI visualization
- Milestone tracking
- Financial summaries
- Update history
Connects to:
- Finance (numbers → investor metrics)
- CRM (pipeline → growth projections)
- Content (updates → investor communications)
🔗 How It All Connects
The magic is in the connections.
In traditional tools, you manually update each system. In Genesis, Workspace DNA creates automatic connections:
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ THE CONNECTED BUSINESS FLOW │
├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ │
│ Customer signs up ─────────────► CRM │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Creates project ───────────────► Client Portal │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Logs payment ──────────────────► Finance │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Enables support access ────────► Support │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Adds to newsletter ────────────► Content │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ Updates metrics ───────────────► Investor Dashboard │
│ │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
⚡ Key Benefit: One action ripples through your entire business. No more manual data entry, no more sync issues, no more "oops, I forgot to update X."
Building Your Business-in-a-Box
You can build this two ways:
Option 1: Start from Components
Clone individual apps and connect them:
- Start with CRM
- Add Finance
- Connect Support
- Link Client Portal
- Build automations between them
Option 2: Generate from Prompt
Describe your entire business:
Build a complete business operating system for a consulting agency with:
- CRM for tracking leads and deals
- Finance dashboard for revenue and expenses
- Client portal for project delivery
- Support system for client issues
- Content pipeline for marketing
- Automated workflows connecting everything
Genesis creates the whole system at once.
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Cross-System Automations
The real power is automated workflows:
Lead to Customer
- Lead converts in CRM
- → Automation creates client project
- → Automation sends welcome sequence
- → Automation updates finance projections
Support Escalation
- Ticket marked urgent
- → Automation notifies account manager
- → Automation updates CRM health score
- → Automation schedules follow-up call
Revenue Recognition
- Invoice paid in Finance
- → Automation updates CRM deal status
- → Automation triggers milestone in client project
- → Automation refreshes investor metrics
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Why Business-in-a-Box Wins
|Traditional Stack
|Business-in-a-Box
|10+ subscriptions
|One platform
|Manual data sync
|Automatic connections
|Context switching
|Unified workspace
|Disconnected insights
|Holistic view
|Hours of admin
|Automated operations
This is why Genesis isn't just "another productivity tool." It's business infrastructure.
Start Building
Create your business operating system:
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone business templates
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your business OS includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — AI assistants for every function
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Unified data layer
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Connected automation
Start Building →
Read more:
- From AI Productivity to AI Infrastructure
- 10 AI Sales & CRM Dashboards
- 10 AI Finance Workspaces for Founders
- Build Without Permission
Explore Taskade AI:
- AI App Builder — Build complete applications
- AI Business Tools — Built for operations
- AI Startups — Tools for founders
Build with Genesis:
- Browse All Generator Templates — Apps, dashboards, websites, and more
- Browse Agent Templates — AI agents for every use case
- Explore Community Apps — Clone and customize