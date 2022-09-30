Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Map out & brainstorm ideas with your team! Free Collaborative Team Brainstorming Mindmap Template.

🧠 How to Brainstorm with a Mindmap Template

Map out & brainstorm ideas with your team!

Brainstorming is an effective way to generate new ideas and find solutions to problems. The problem with brainstorming, though, is that it can lead to a combative and unproductive environment if not done in the right way. We have created a simple template for you to use when brainstorming:

An effective way to brainstorm new ideas is to create a mind map. A mind map is a visual representation of your ideas and thoughts. Having your ideas in this format helps you to navigate your thoughts better, especially if you are multitasking in a cross-functional team. We have created a simple template for you to use when brainstorming:

  1. 🎯 Goals
  2. ⭐️ Initiatives
  3. 🤔 Next Steps
  4. Completed

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.

